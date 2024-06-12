OutlookHub

7 Tips To Upgrade Your Wardrobe Game This Summer

Imagine showing up after holidays and out of nowhere everyone appreciating your sense of style and feeling confident with comfort. There is no better time to improve your wardrobe game than summer breaks. This time of the year gives you ample opportunities to experiment and figure out your style and statement. At the end of the day, styling is all about the ability to express oneself better with the help of clothing articles. To help you out in the process, here are seven tips to help you elevate your wardrobe and make it sophisticated and stylish.

Embrace Lighter Fabrics:

The first and foremost tip to wardrobe upgradation is maintaining comfort. Opt for light natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and chambray as these allow air to circulate and keep you cool throughout the day. Additionally, the texture of these natural fabrics gives a classy vibe to your whole look, taking you closer to the style statement you wish to set. These fabrics are gentle on your skin, exude an effortless vibe, and are perfect for the heat of summer months.

Add Vibrant Colors and Prints:

Everyone has certain hues that compliment their skin tone and express their style in a comparatively more accurate manner than other hues, which makes it important to figure out your hues and shades. The more you get accustomed to experimenting with different colors and prints that capture the spirit of summer, the more you expand your hue knowledge. It is also important to note that pairing complementary colors in your outfit is an important part of the color journey. Don't be afraid to mix and match different colors and prints for a fun and eclectic ensemble.

Brands to check out: Faballey summer collection, as it offers a range of summer dresses in a variety of hues, and FabIndia as it is known for their variety of colorful kurtas and dresses.

Invest in Versatile Basics:

The foundation of styling is the presence of versatile basics that can be further paired to create various outfits for any occasion. Essentials like a white button-down shirt, denim shorts, a lightweight cardigan, and a pair of neutral sandals are timeless pieces that offer endless styling possibilities. Invest in good-quality basics that compliment your body shape as those will be the foundation of your summer wardrobe for years to come.

Opt for Breathable Footwear:

While choosing footwear, prioritize comfort and breathability without compromising style. For summer, you can swap closed-toe shoes for open-toe sandals, espadrilles, or canvas sneakers allowing your feet to breathe and stay cool in the summer heat. Shoes with a cushioned insole and supportive straps are a go-to when it comes to comfort and style.

Brands to Explore: Check out Bata summer style collection and Birkenstock as there are numerous options you can select from as per your own style, budget, and comfort.

Layer Wisely:

Layering is not limited to colder months and staying warm, it adds depth and sophistication to your summer outfits. In case you are worrying whether adding more layers will not be a great idea for summer, lightweight layers like sheer cardigans, kimono jackets, or linen blazers can be easily thrown over a tank top or sundress for added coverage on cooler evenings. Start with experimenting with different textures and lengths till you get a hold of balancing your style and comfort.

Brands to look out for: Global Desi summer shrug collection and Fabindia outerwear collection.

Accessorize with Statement Pieces:

Using the right accessory with the right outfit is a skill in itself, which you can only master with practice. In simple words, accessorizing can either make or break a look, so you would want to get started with the basics as soon as possible to be an expert in it. Whether it is oversized sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, statement earrings, or a colorful scarf, accessories can instantly elevate even the simplest of outfit combinations.

Go for pieces that complement your outfit and make a bold statement without overwhelming your look.

Don't Forget SPF:

This can come off as a bit irrelevant to the theme of style, but it is important to protect your skin by incorporating sun-protective clothing and accessories into your summer wardrobe. Clothing with built-in UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) can shield your skin from UV radiation when engaging in outdoor activities.

Apply sunscreen regularly to the exposed area of your body, before heading out each day.

Brands to look out for: Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50 | PA +++ Sunscreen for Oily Skin and Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

