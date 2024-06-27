7 Best Online MBA Programs For Distance Learning

University of Washington Foster School of Business

Overall Score 95/100

Ranks 1 in Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans

Application: Open

Location: Seattle, Washington

Program Length: 21-27 months

Accreditation: AACSB

Washington Foster School of Business’ online MBA is an excellent choice for a program with a particular focus on the technology aspect. Business analytics can be studied at the program and there are possibilities to get acquainted with the emerging technologies existing in business in the contemporary world. The program also has a good concentration on the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship education with the students engaging in numerous courses on coming up with new start-up businesses.

University of Southern California (Marshall)