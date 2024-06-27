OutlookHub

7 Best Online MBA Programs For Distance Learning

The admission season is here and while there are many universities offering a variety of valuable courses, we have a list of online MBA courses along with the reasons why you should select this option in these best-ranking universities which are still open for application.

Online MBA Programs for Distance Learning
University of Washington Foster School of Business

  • Overall Score 95/100

  • Ranks 1 in Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans

  • Application: Open

  • Location: Seattle, Washington

  • Program Length: 21-27 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

Washington Foster School of Business’ online MBA is an excellent choice for a program with a particular focus on the technology aspect. Business analytics can be studied at the program and there are possibilities to get acquainted with the emerging technologies existing in business in the contemporary world. The program also has a good concentration on the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship education with the students engaging in numerous courses on coming up with new start-up businesses.

University of Southern California (Marshall)
  • Overall Score: 90/100

  • Ranks 3 in Best Online MBA programs

  • Application: Open

  • Location: 3670 Trousdale Parkway, BRI 100, Los Angeles

  • Program Length: 21 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 46%

  • Average GMAT score: 722

The University of Southern California is for those many aspirational students and professionals who are focused on learning global perspectives and entrepreneurial practices in business. The renowned faculty is recognized for their industry expertise and research contributions. The course curriculum is constantly updated to reflect the latest business trends and employer needs.

University of Florida Warrington College of Business - Hough Graduate School of Business

  • Overall Score: 94/100

  • Ranks 1 in Online MBA programs in Marketing

  • Application: Open

  • Location: Gainesville, Florida

  • Program Length: 16-22 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 56%

  • Average GMAT score: 617

The University of Florida Warrington College of Business online MBA program is consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The program offers a flexible curriculum that can be completed in as little as 16 months or as long as 22 months. Students can choose from a variety of specializations, such as finance, marketing, and information systems. The program also offers a unique global immersion experience, where students travel to an international business center to learn about business practices in a different culture.

Arizona State University W. P. Carey School of Business

  • Application: Open till July 1

  • Ranks 3 in the Best Online General Management Programs

  • Location: Tempe, Arizona

  • Program Length: 18-24 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 80%

  • Average GMAT Score: 548

With a focus on global business, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University offers an online MBA program. The program has international study tours which involve students visiting different countries to study the business environment. The program offers a strong focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, with students participating in a variety of courses that teach them how to develop and launch new businesses.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School

  • Ranks 1 in Online General Management MBA Programs and Online MBA programs in Marketing

  • Application: Open

  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • Program Length:18-36 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 62%

  • Average GMAT score: 674

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School online MBA program is a great option for students looking for a program with a strong focus on leadership. The program offers a variety of leadership development courses, as well as opportunities to participate in leadership simulations and case studies. The program also offers a strong focus on analytics, with students learning how to use data to make better business decisions.

University of Kansas

  • Ranks 6 in Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans

  • Application: Open

  • Location: 1654 Naismith Drive, Lawrence

  • Program Length: 27 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 66%

  • Average GMAT score: 530

The University of Kansas online MBA program is a great option for students as their learning approach for online courses is aligned with that of their on-campus one. The program offers an interactive digital learning experience with uncompromised quality of value and skills addition.

University of Maryland - College Park (Smith)

  • Overall Score: 90/100

  • Ranks 5 in Best Online General Management MBA programs and Online MBA programs in Marketing

  • Application: Open

  • Location: Van Munching Hall, College Park

  • Program Length: 16-24 months

  • Accreditation: AACSB

  • Acceptance rate: 86%

  • Average GMAT score: 563

A majority of students are already employed when joining the University of Maryland’s Online MBA courses, which contributes to the learning process while tackling practical problems with an expert approach. The courses are provided by the same faculty members as for the on-campus MBA programs. For specialization purposes, their MBA courses offer five specialization tracks and one general track.

