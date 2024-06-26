7 Best Inverter Batteries For Home And Office With The Highest Capacity

The summers are here and power shortages and voltage fluctuations will be common. These are damaging to electrical appliances. Sudden power cuts can be devastating in workplaces as well. Productivity takes a hit if employees aren’t able to back up their files in time.

You want the best inverter to beat the summer heat; to save your electrical appliances, and most importantly; to maintain work continuity. See this guide to learn the importance of a good battery and how to choose one with the maximum longevity and the lowest maintenance.

Importance of an inverter battery

The importance of the battery market in India can be gauged from the tremendous growth in the domain. The market is pegged to grow at a massive CAGR of 16.80% between 2024-2029. Currently, it stands at $US 7.2 billion and is about to reach $US 15.65 billion.

Investments in battery technology have gone significantly up in the last decade. Companies are backing R&D activities to improve battery technology in the wake of rising demand for long-lasting batteries. Here are the circumstances in which these batteries prove inevitable:

During power outages

Every year India suffers major power outages during the summer season. States in the Gangetic plains see a surge in power consumption and discoms aren’t able to keep up. Battery backup becomes critical during such situations and inverter batteries are needed.

In the event of a grid failure

Almost all the states in India experience grid failure due to various reasons. It could be due to cyclones or thunderstorms, or it could be due to overheating problems. An inverter battery is what keeps the power on and prevents any disruption.

In electric vehicles

Considering the pollution levels in the country, the government is pushing for more electric vehicles. Inverter batteries are crucial components of these vehicles. They form the backbone of the EV market. The more durable the battery, the better the mileage.

As an integral part of renewable systems

India being a part of the International Solar Alliance has invested heavily in renewable systems. Solar panel systems in particular are the most popular renewable energy systems. An inverter battery is again at the core of these systems.

Factors to consider when choosing an inverter battery for home or office

The importance of an inverter battery, especially in a tropical country like India is doubtless critical. With the rising demand for inverter batteries has emerged the need for quality inverters. Poor-quality batteries are flooding the market in a demand-rich scenario. How do you choose a quality inverter in this case?

Here are the features you should look for while buying an inverter battery:

Capacity

The capacity of an inverter battery means how much charge it can store. It is measured in Ampere-hours (Ah). A 300 Ah battery is the most desired product in the market right now as it has the maximum storage power.

Battery Technology

Inverter batteries are of two major types - tubular and flat plate. The tubular battery is technologically more advanced and lasts longer than the flat plate battery. The efficiency and low maintenance of tubular batteries make them the ideal choice.

Warranty

Always look for an inverter battery that comes with the maximum warranty period. Most companies provide a 5-year warranty that is divided into a free-of-cost period and a pro-rata period. Some companies also provide a full period warranty.

Charging Time

The efficiency of a battery is determined by how long it takes to recharge. You want a battery that recharges quickly - one that is operating at peak capacity during power outages and grid failure situations.

Brand and price

An inverter battery is a hefty investment so choosing the right brand is essential. It is always better to buy an inverter battery from an established brand. Of course, the price considerations are important but accepting a quality trade-off should be avoided.

Compatibility with inverter

Your inverter battery should be compatible with your inverter. See the specifications carefully before you invest in one. Make sure the battery voltage and the inverter voltage are similar and whether the capacity and charging standards are proportional or not.

Best inverter batteries available in the market today

Now that you understand the importance of inverter batteries and the factors to consider, it’s time to pick the best inverter for your home or office. Here’s a curated list of the top inverter batteries in the market right now:

1. Eastman - Platinum EM300P 300Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 120* months warranty

Eastman Auto & Power Limited is the best inverter battery company in India, manufacturing low-maintenance yet fast-charging tubular conventional batteries. The use of pure lead alloy, high-grade raw materials, and state-of-the-art German technology are some standout features of the company's inverter batteries. The brand offers a no-questions-asked ₹1500 cashback on manufacturing defects within the first year of purchase, along with free replacement on all inverter batteries. Moreover, they provide doorstep service in available PIN codes.

The Eastman inverter batteries are perhaps the best inverter batteries in the market currently. These batteries are some of the sturdiest inverter batteries with excellent, market-leading capacity and warranty. The 300 Ah capacity of the EM 300P model is the highest in its range. It dwarfs any other inverter battery in this segment with its extraordinary discharge performance and long life. The warranty period on this model is also extensive.

Features:

Model: Eastman Platinum EM300P

Capacity: 300 Ah

Warranty: 120 months* (60 Months Full Replacement + 60 Months Pro Rata Warranty)

Dimensions: 528 x 234 x 480 mm

Technology: German Technology Tall Tubular

2. Luminous - Luminous ILTT 30060

Luminous is a household name and its batteries have been a market staple. Its tall, tubular batteries can support heavy electrical loads during long power outages. They are made with special-grade Lead alloy and are suitable for high-rate discharge systems.

The Luminous batteries are specially designed keeping Indian conditions in mind. These batteries are equipped with the Orthogonal 3D grid for peak electrical performance.

Features:

Model: Luminous ILTT 30060

Capacity: 280 Ah

Warranty: 36 (free) months +24 (Pro rata) months

Dimensions: 502 x 191 x 440 mm

Technology: Tall Tubular

3. Livguard - Invertuff IT2672TT

If you have a small office space or you live in an apartment, the Livguard inverter battery is your ideal choice. It is enabled with the 3D grid design and a decent storage capacity for its price and performance.

The Livguard battery has good functionality and an aesthetic element to back up the features. It has some futuristic designs and blends well with your home interiors. Although the battery may not be suitable for large homes or offices.

Features:

Model: Invertuff IT2672TT

Capacity: 260 Ah

Warranty: 42 Months FOC+ 30 Months PRO-RATA

Dimensions: 505 x 188 x 410 mm

Technology: Tall Tubular

4. Exide - INVA Tubular IT950

The Exide INVA Tubular IT 950 is made with advanced Torr Tubular technology that can withstand long power cuts. The robust internal components of the inverter make it one of the sturdiest inverter batteries available on the market.

The active material in the battery is sealed in polyester tubes that prevent the early onset of corrosion inside the battery. This means the battery runs smoothly for a long time and you get the benefit of an uninterrupted power supply.

Features:

Model: Exide INVA Tubular IT950

Capacity: 260 Ah

Warranty: 66 months*

Dimensions: 512 x 192 x 466 mm

Technology: Torr Tubular

5. Okaya - OPTT 29066

Okaya OPTT 29066 is one of the few inverter batteries that comes with the CBH (Certified Backup Hour) badge. The battery has a declared backup time at different power loads which makes it easier to track the inverter run time.

The Okaya battery has a high surface area and is made with an extra backup design (XBC) in mind. This ensures battery longevity as well as higher capacity. The inverter is also compatible with most inverters and is quite reliable.

Features:

Model: Okaya OPTT 29066

Capacity: 260 Ah

Warranty: 42 months (flat) + 24 months (prorata)

Dimensions: 508 x 190 x 412 mm

Technology: XBD Technology and CBH Declaration

6. Genus - Carbon GCT 265

The Genus carbon inverter battery is equipped with nanotechnology to improve efficiency. The carbon coating in the tall tubular batteries coupled with the nanotechnology features reduces sulfation in the batteries.

This inverter battery has low water consumption which makes it a perfect choice for home needs. The battery has an impressive thermal range that enables it to perform under different temperature conditions.

Features:

Model: Carbon GCT 265

Capacity: 240 Ah

Warranty: 36 Months FOC+ 24 Months PRO-RATA

Dimensions: 502 x 187 x 390 mm

Technology: Tall Tubular

7. Microtek - MTK2204824TT

Microtek is an established brand that has been in the battery business for a long time, thanks to its robust batteries. The inverter batteries of Microtek come with one of the highest warranty periods (7 years).

The DuraMax battery is built with a specially designed active material and the plates have high surface area. Although the battery capacity could be higher, it performs well for small homes and offices.

Features:

Model: ‎MTK2204824TT

Capacity: 220 Ah

Warranty: 48(Free of Cost) Months + 24(Pro-rata) Months

Dimensions: 508 x 190 x 412 mm

Technology: Tall Tubular

Key Takeaway

India is making fast economic progress and its power needs are increasing by leaps and bounds. The peak power demand last year was 230 GW. The discoms in India aren’t equipped to supply the burgeoning power needs and only inverters can fill the power gap.

However, the inverter needs a good battery backup to manage the fluctuating power load and bring down the cost of maintenance. An inverter battery with a large storage capacity (300 Ah) is sufficient to supply home and office needs.

Invest in a good battery with efficient performance and a long warranty period to enjoy the luxury of an uninterrupted power supply.