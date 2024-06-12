Explore the serene beaches of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from the renowned Radhanagar Beach to the secluded Guitar Island Beach, for an unforgettable summer getaway filled with tranquility and adventure

Radhanagar Beach, situated on Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, is a breathtaking stretch of coastline that epitomizes the pristine beauty of the region. Renowned as one of Asia's best beaches, Radhanagar Beach captivates visitors with its powdery white sands, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and stunning sunsets that paint the sky in hues of orange and pink. With its serene ambiance and unspoiled natural surroundings, Radhanagar Beach is a tranquil haven for travelers seeking a blissful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Commonly known as Beach No. 7, Radhanagar has been given the title of the best beach in Asia and the 7th best beach in the world by Time Magazine in 2004. The beach was also included in the Top 25 beaches in Asia by Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards in 2016.