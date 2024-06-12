5 Budget-Friendly International Trips For Indians This Summer: Escape Without Breaking The Bank!

Average Daily Spend ₹3,000 - ₹4,500

Distance: 3800 km

Flight Duration: 4-6 hours

Vietnam is gratified with a host of attractions that are characterized by a great deal of history, culture, and a beautiful natural landscape. Take a walk in the lively city of Ho Chi Minh, sail around the magical Ha Long Bay, or just lay back on Nha Trang’s beautiful beaches. Tourists on a budget can choose from reasonably priced guesthouses and homestays, while the street food hawkers are colorful and the food is delicious.

Best Economical Airlines: Vietnam Airlines, IndiGo, and Air India

Best Budget Stays: Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa

Tips for Budget Travel:



• Travel during the shoulder seasons (April- May or September - October) to take advantage of affordable off-season prices.

• Consider equally attractive options such as guesthouses, hostels, or homestays. For budget-friendly hostels, you can check Hostelworld as it is ideal for booking economical stays worldwide.

• Opt for public transport such as buses or trains to get a feel for how locals travel in the area.

• Visit many street food places and try various delicious and affordable meals.

• Plan your activities so you won't make impulsive spending decisions.



However, keep in mind these amounts are just average amounts spent daily, and your particular costs might be higher or lower depending on your lifestyle and travel preferences. Be careful to plan your summer adventure in these places. They are budget-friendly and are as well unforgettable!

