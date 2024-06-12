5 Budget-Friendly International Trips For Indians This Summer: Escape Without Breaking The Bank!

Laos: Land of Elephants on a Budget
Average Daily Spend: ₹2,500-₹4,000
Distance: 2800 km,
Flight Duration: 3-4 hours flight duration.
Laos offers a budget-friendly Southeast Asian escape (₹2,500-₹4,000/day). Explore temples in Luang Prabang, swim in Kuang Si Falls, relax on the laid-back 4000 Islands, or take a scenic slow boat trip down the Mekong River. Ideal for budget travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure.
Best Budget Airlines: Air India, IndiGo, and Thai Airways
Best Economical Stays: Consider staying at the Apsara Rive Droite, a boutique hotel with a riverside view, or the Vientiane Plaza Hotel, a 4-star hotel with a central location.
Travel Agency: Travelpaa Private Limited
Tajikistan: The Roof of the World
Average Daily Spend: ₹2,000 - ₹4,000
Distance: 2500 km
Flight Duration: 3-4 hours
Not every adventurer can claim to be the first to discover an unexplored land. If this is what you are, then Tajikistan will provide you with an opportunity to see something new and less famous from other countries. Hike around the Rosy Pamirs, discover the antique town of Penjikent, or sip cocktails while listening to music on the shores of Karakul Lake. Budget hostels and homestays are the options for a backpacking traveler, and the food on this way is tasty, filling, and inexpensive. Take note that the tourist infrastructure is not as well-developed here, so you might need some planning and flexibility along the way.
Best Airlines: Air India, Turkish Airlines, and Emirates
Best Stays: Pamir Lodge in Khorog is a budget-friendly option with stunning views.
Economical Travel Agency: Dook International
Sri Lanka: The Pearl of the Indian Ocean
Average Daily Spend: ₹2,500 - ₹4,000
Distance: 1200 km
Flight Duration: 1-3 hours
Sri Lanka has a coastline dotted with beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, picturesque hill stations, and an extremely diversified culture. Get to know the exhilarating city of Colombo, hike the UNESCO World Heritage site, and rock fortress of Sigiriya, and enjoy the immaculate Bentota and Arugam Bay beaches. One doesn't have to stay in an expensive hotel. There are guesthouses and homestays at reasonable prices for budget travelers. And you can still enjoy the delicious local food at a low cost.
Best Airlines: SriLankan Airlines, IndiGo, and Air
Best Stays: Cinnamon Red Colombo is a modern, budget-friendly option.
Travel Agency: SkyLink Travel
Thailand: The Land of Smiles
Average Daily Spend: ₹3,500 - ₹5,000
Distance: 3200 km
Flight Duration: 4-5 hours
Thailand holds an exciting variety of buzzing cities, pristine beaches, mouthwatering cuisine, and amazing archaeological temples. Consider a tour of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, viewing the ruins of Ayutthaya, or simply chilling on the beaches of Phuket and Krabi. Thailand is famous for its cheapness, and this cheapness can be seen in the guesthouses, small stalls selling street food, as well as the wide variety of local transport solutions.
Best Airlines: Thai Airways, Air India, and IndiGo
Best Budget Stays: Ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit is a budget-friendly option.
Best Travel Agency: Ady Travel Tour And Travel Agency
Indonesia: Land of a Thousand Temples
Average Daily Spend ₹4,000 - ₹6,000
Distance: 4500 km
Flight Duration: 5-6 hours
Indonesia, an island nation, with white sandy beaches and volcanic features is a true tropical paradise. Also, culture is a very prominent feature there which gives it a unique character. Discover the fascinating temples of Bali, experience sunrise at Mount Bromo, or chill out on Lombok or Gili Islands' undisturbed beaches. However, the cost of Indonesia’s many experiences might be slightly higher than other travel destinations, but guesthouses, homestays, and warungs will always be there to stay within your budget.
Best Airlines: Garuda Indonesia, AirAsia, and Lion Air
Best Economical Stays: Kuta Beach Club is a budget-friendly option.
Budget Travel Agency: Kusafiri Overseas
Vietnam: Unveiling the Enchanting East
Average Daily Spend ₹3,000 - ₹4,500
Distance: 3800 km
Flight Duration: 4-6 hours
Vietnam is gratified with a host of attractions that are characterized by a great deal of history, culture, and a beautiful natural landscape. Take a walk in the lively city of Ho Chi Minh, sail around the magical Ha Long Bay, or just lay back on Nha Trang’s beautiful beaches. Tourists on a budget can choose from reasonably priced guesthouses and homestays, while the street food hawkers are colorful and the food is delicious.
Best Economical Airlines: Vietnam Airlines, IndiGo, and Air India
Best Budget Stays: Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa
Budget Travel Agency: Northern India Tourism
Tips for Budget Travel:
• Travel during the shoulder seasons (April- May or September - October) to take advantage of affordable off-season prices.
• Consider equally attractive options such as guesthouses, hostels, or homestays. For budget-friendly hostels, you can check Hostelworld as it is ideal for booking economical stays worldwide.
• Opt for public transport such as buses or trains to get a feel for how locals travel in the area.
• Visit many street food places and try various delicious and affordable meals.
• Plan your activities so you won't make impulsive spending decisions.
However, keep in mind these amounts are just average amounts spent daily, and your particular costs might be higher or lower depending on your lifestyle and travel preferences. Be careful to plan your summer adventure in these places. They are budget-friendly and are as well unforgettable!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial