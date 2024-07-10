10 Best Psychic Reading Sites to Chat with Real Psychics Online

Introduction
With the rise of online psychic reading sites, receiving psychics' wisdom is now straight to your fingertips. Live chat psychic readings, in particular, offer instant access to personalized real-time insights from a gifted psychic, all from the comfort of your home. Ask any burning questions and receive a guiding light during life's confusing moments, love, spirituality, careers, wealth, health, fortune, etc. The ancient practice of psychic readings has found a thriving home online. Read on for the ten best websites for real-time chat with real psychics for an enlightening experience!
Here are the top Trusted Online Psychic Reading websites lists:
1. - Best Accurate Online Psychic Readings
2. - Most Popular Psychic Reading Site
3. - Get Free Love Psychic Reading Online
1. AstroInner - Best Accurate Online Psychic Readings (3 Mins Free + 75% Discount for New Users)
is a well-designed online psychic reading platform that offers one-on-one chatting services for psychic readings. With more than 150 professionals, the site specializes in an array of readings. They offer love tarot readings, astrology readings, energy psychic readings with spiritual guidance, and so on. Each session with a psychic has a different price to accommodate diverse budgets, but you’ll have a free reading if you take advantage of your first three minutes.
How It Works
First, create a free account using a functional email address. Browse AstroInner’s psychic profiles for their backgrounds, specialties, skills, and requirements. Use keywords, expertise, price, ratings, and other filters to narrow the list. After you find a psychic reader, click the chat icon in their profile to begin a live chat session.
Pros
● 3-minute free psychic reading chat for new customers.
● 24/7 live psychic reading services.
● Secure and confidential.
● Broad range of topics covered.
● 150+ vetted psychics.
Cons
● No video or call support.
Available Service
AstroInner offers exceptional psychic reading services for seekers worldwide. You can search for a psychic reading by choosing from a solid selection of services that include:
● Astrology & Birth Chart Reading
●
● Love and Marriage Reading
● Career & Fortune Forecast
● Tarot card Reading
● Numerology & Life Path Reading
2. Psychic Source - Most Popular Psychic Reading Site
, a leading website in online psychic reading. It predominantly focuses on love and life readings. You can connect to a professional psychic via live phone, chat, or video and enjoy readings from as low as $1 per minute. Install Psychic Source iOS and Android apps on your phone for quick access.
How It Works
The platform's straightforward interface makes it easy to create an account. Simply add your information, make a purchase, and choose a psychic. You can pick advisors based on their specialty and connect through a phone or video call, online chat, or direct messaging.
Pros
● Psychic-matching services.
● First three minutes for free.
● Many positive user reviews.
● Face-to-face video readings.
Cons
● Quite expensive introductory rates.
Available Service
This comprehensive site offers several types of online psychic readings, such as:
● Love compatibility.
● Astrology readings.
● Chakra healing.
● Aura readings.
● Dream analysis.
● Spirituality.
3. Keen - Get Free Love Psychic Reading Online
has the most extensive network of online psychics. It has over 1700 professional advisors specializing in different areas. You can connect to your psychic through phone, chat, and email. The process is simple. Use available filters like price, rating, skills, availability, etc., to narrow down your choice.
How It Works
To get started on Keen, create an account and use the get matched with an advisor tool or browse their profiles to find your most suitable psychic reader. Once you find an advisor, click the chat button or the call button for a real-time phone call or arrange for one later.
Pros
● Safe and confidential.
● 100% satisfaction guarantee.
● Loyalty points program.
● Fully-vetted advisors.
● 24/7 psychic reading services.
Cons
● Doesn’t offer video services.
Available Service
Keen has been in the psychic reading business for 25+ years, and these are their services:
● Love and relationships.
● Tarot readings.
● Psychic mediums.
● Financial outlook.
● Spiritual readings.
● Life questions.
4. Kasamba - Best for Online Tarot Reading
If you are looking for a psychic for online tarot readings, is your go-to platform. The site hosts about 300 specialists who can assist you in navigating challenges related to almost every aspect of life. Their good reputation for accurate psychic readings means you can trust your results.
How It Works
Join Kasamba first through an easy registration process, find a gifted psychic advisor, and click chat. This will prompt you to select a payment method and then start chatting immediately.
Pros
● 50% discount for newbies.
● Mobile app availability.
● Fair rates in the market.
● First three minutes free.
Cons
● No video readings.
Available Service
Kasamba has been in operation for about 20 years and offers various psychic reading services:
● Love and relationships.
● Tarot readings.
● Steam analysis.
● Astrology.
● Career forecasts.
● Fortune telling.
5. Mysticsense - Find Astrologer Psychic Reading Online
has over 800 professional psychics who are highly experienced with unique specialties. The platform has a system that lets you select psychics based on reading style, skills, ratings, or divination tools. It also offers three modes of connecting to a psychic reader: phone, video call, and chat.
How It Works
Register an account and go through the different categories to find an available psychic reading expert, or use the available filters. Each profile has a video introduction, biography, and reviews. Click on the call, message, or video icons to connect and communicate with a psychic.
Pros
● 5-minutes free for newbies.
● Issue a refund if unsatisfied with the first session.
● Plenty of positive reviews from paying clients.
● Quick and easy to get started.
Cons
● Initial deposit is a must before the free offer.
Available Service
You can receive psychic readings covering a variety of topics and aspects, including:
● Dream interpretation.
● Fortune telling.
● Energy healing.
● Finance and career issues.
● Spiritual matters.
6. Purple Garden - Get Live Psychic Readings
Purple Garden has an exclusive list of psychic advisors ready to enlighten, inspire, and empower you. They are all vetted and voted for by clients and categorized into most accurate, trending, staff pick, top-rated, and recommended for you. You can read their biographies and see their availability on their profiles.
How It Works
Using Purple Garden is a walk in the park. Simply sign up for an account and find your most preferred advisor. Click one of the icons to start a message, phone, or video call.
Pros
● Strict screening of psychics.
● Bilingual support for English and Spanish.
● Over 100 online psychic professionals.
● $10 matching credit.
Cons
● Doesn’t offer free minutes for newbies.
Available Service
Purple Garden offers chat, video, and phone options starting from $3.00 per minute. Here’s what you can do on the platform:
● Love reading.
● Astrology and horoscopes.
● Tarot readings.
● Palm readings.
● Angel insights
● Oracle guidance.
● Dream analysis.
7. California Psychics - Chat with Real Psychic Online
California Psychics is a renowned platform with 25+ years in business. The site has a super intuitive interface, and clients can earn karma rewards from free readings, exclusive perks, and offers. If you have any questions about their services, they have 24/7 customer support.
How It Works
Visit the site and register your user account. Then, find a psychic reader who meets your requirements and click on their profile. Click the callback or message button to connect.
Pros
● $20 credit upon signing up.
● 20 minutes introductory packages.
● Satisfaction guarantee.
● Seeker and psychic matching capability.
Cons
● No video call support.
Available Service
You can easily explore various psychic readers by topics such as:
● Love and relationships.
● Medium.
● Life path.
● Tarot.
● Career.
● Clairvoyant.
● Deceased and loved ones.
8. PathForwardPsychics - Find Real Psychics Near You
PathForwardPsychics is a web-based platform previously known as Hollywood Psychics. It hosts a large network of spiritual life coaches who listen, care, advise, and motivate. You can earn free insight rewards and an instant $5 bonus. The platform is SSL-certified and committed to ensuring a confidential environment for users.
How It Works
First, you must pick a welcome payment package and sign up with your name, email, and date of birth. Then, browse their circle of psychics and choose one to call or chat with online. You can also schedule a chat or book an appointment.
Pros
● Affordable rates start from $1.
● Free for the first three minutes.
● Mobile application for iOS and Android.
● Transparent with no hidden charges.
Cons
● You must pay upfront.
Available Service
PathForwardPsychic readings fill in the missing puzzle pieces in your life. They cover topics like:
● Work life.
● Family matters.
● Love and relationships.
● Astrology readings.
● Tarot readings.
● Clairvoyant readings.
9. Bitwine - Talk to Accurate Psychics Easliy
With Bitwine, you can connect with ethical and accurate advisors from your home through an informal chat setting. The site has partnered with hundreds of medium psychics, making it easier for you. Your initial psychic chat is free of charge and doesn’t require registration.
How It Works
Join Bitwine by registering an account and then look for an advisor who is online. Click on their profile and click the start chat button to connect with them. If they are offline, you can leave them a message.
Pros
● $10 deal for up to 7 minutes.
● Full details for each psychic.
● Easy-to-use interface.
● Fair prices.
Cons
● No video call support.
Available Service
The following are the different services offered and topics covered on Bitwine:
● Spiritual coaching.
● Tarot card reading.
● Astrology.
● Reiki.
● Parapsychology.
● Soulmate.
● Love life guidance.
10. Meet Your Psychic - Online Psychic Site with Professional Psychics
MeetYourPsychic is her online site where you can talk to professional psychics—no matter what answers you seek. It charges $1 per minute for up to 20 minutes; the first three minutes are free for newbies.
How It Works
Create your free account using your email and phone number. Add funds to your account and buy Psychic cash. Select a psychic and wait to receive a message or call once they are online and available.
Pros
● 5-minute satisfaction guarantee.
● Supports phone, chat, message, and text.
● Extensively screened psychics.
● No hidden charges.
Cons
● Your account balance must cover at least 10 minutes to begin a call.
Available Service
You can access various psychic services, including:
● Spirit guides.
● Remote viewing.
● Coping with loss.
● Life purpose.
● Empathy.
● Love and relationships.
● Pet psychic
FAQ
Can Psychic Readings Help with Personal Growth?
Yes, psychic readings can be a potential catalyst for personal growth. A good reading can offer fresh perspectives on challenges, helping you identify blind spots or subconscious beliefs. This can spark self-reflection and motivate positive changes. However, your approach really matters when it comes to psychic guidance. Also, relying solely on a psychic reading for direction can hinder your own intuition and decision-making. But your true growth comes from processing the psychic insights and taking action based on your own will.
Why Do Psychics Ask for Names and Birth Dates?
Although not all, most psychics often request names and birth dates as starting points that help ground the reading in the person seeking guidance. Names can hold meaning or energetic vibrations, while birth dates are tied to astrology and numerology. These details help psychic readers get a sense of you as a person and interpret potential influences in your life, such as your life path.
Should I Do a Psychic Reading over The Internet or in Person?
It depends. Deciding between an online or in-person psychic reading is totally dependent on your preferences. If you value personal connection and energy exchange, then an in-person session might be ideal. However, online readings offer flexibility, convenience, and often lower prices. You should choose the format that feels most comfortable and allows you to be open and receptive to the experience.
How Psychic Reading Services Can Help?
Psychic reading services can offer guidance and insight into various life areas such as career, love, finances, health, etc. They help interpret your past, present, and future by tapping into intuition and sometimes using tools like tarot cards. That way, they provide a fresh perspective to help individuals navigate difficult life decisions. For example, psychic readers can help identify your unique opportunities, talents, gifts, etc. This sheds some light on overcoming challenges in life by helping you explore potential paths and identify opportunities for growth.
