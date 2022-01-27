Ziqitza Suggests Dial 108 For Ambulance As Medical Emergency Situations Are Inevitable

While the Covid -19 has caught the world in a frenzy over augmented reality & Hybrid culture of Work from Home, it was an example of how technology has engaged people so intensely that reality itself seemed unreal. The world has stood witness to numerous accidents where people, especially youngsters have lost their lives or have been severely injured while carrying out their daily activities. This situation is alarming for the world, given the incumbent place in our lives that with high population growth limited infrastructure and urgency to get things done has come to occupy.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), Asia's largest private emergency medical service (EMS) provider, responsible for 108 Ambulance emergency services in various state, has observed that with a population of more than 1.3 billion people, India is among the most populated countries in the world. However, while it has come a long way from being regarded only as “transport vehicles for patients”, emergency medical services in the country are still in a fragmented stage, compared to foreign counterparts. Every year, close to 33% of road accident victims and 99% of cardiac arrest victims lose their lives, in India, compared to 2% and 70% in the US. The majority of such outcomes materialise because of the lack of available EMS services and awareness regarding them, as a result of which, patients fail to receive the critical, life-saving emergency care within the “Golden Hour”.

The Indian Government’s initiative – National Health Mission (NHM) has put in place necessary medical services for the benefit of its countrymen. 108 Ambulance services have saved millions of lives across the country. 108 Ambulance services are the national ambulance provisioners for India, instituted by the government in partnership with many private organizations such as Ziqitza Healthcare.

The 108 Ambulance services are not only a call away but are a great provision for connecting with the police department in case of an emergency. In addition, the ambulances are equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) as well as Advanced Life Support (ALS) machinery so as to provide immediate medical attention to the patient. The team of fully trained medical staff onboard introduces the necessary medical care to the patient’s body. This service is also completely free of cost. Thus, due to the overuse of technology and other incidents such as natural calamities or terrorist attacks, Emergency medical care has become a mandatory provision that needs to not only function well, but also must be known and benefited by everyone across India. Whenever you see a person in need of emergency medical care, remember to keep 108 Ambulance Services in your mind, and help us save more lives.

Dr.Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Limited remarked that “there is a lot of disparities regarding the national emergency helpline number. Even though, 112 has been announced as the national helpline numer,108 is still operational in several states. this is a unified helpline number for the states where it operates for an emergency number for any medical response like an ambulance to transfer the patient to the nearest medical hospital. The reason behind this is that users can dial 108 and reach the helpline service even without an active mobile connection, as long as the mobile phones connected to a GSM network.”

Ziqitza Rajasthan advocates the need for collaborative steps to improve awareness regarding the same, by stakeholders in EMS services, members of academia, activists, lawmakers, and the Government, is more than ever. This will not only help bring down the number of avoidable fatalities in the country, but also lead toa wide-scale evolution of the EMS sector in India.

