Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Zeno Health 'Rahat Ki Goli' Campaign Makes Medicine Buying Stress-Free

The 'Rahat Goli' campaign is tackling all the challenges of supplying high-quality generic medicines to dispel generic pharmaceutical scepticism in India.

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 4:12 pm

Get ‘Rahat’ from your everyday healthcare woes, choose Zeno health as your preferred partner
     
Zeno Health is one of Mumbai's fastest-growing omnichannel pharmacy retail companies, with more than 100+ locations in various parts of the city. Erstwhile Generico, Zeno Health has already saved Mumbai consumers over INR 200+ crores in just four years since its inception, thanks to a team of 1500+ dedicated employees and a customer base of over 13 lakh extremely satisfied customers. Zeno Health aims to satisfy consumer needs of trust on the quality of medicines, easy availability, and best price, per their mission statement.

The company’s ground-breaking campaign, “Rahat Ki Goli” aims at relieving stress caused by a variety of healthcare-related issues. The vulnerability of India's healthcare system, which has worsened during the pandemic, has sparked widespread resentment, especially among those who hold a negative view of the institution. As per EY-FICCI report, the majority of individuals are unhappy owing to a poor healthcare infrastructure, causing the road to recovery from physical illness to be full of stress. Thought provoking question according to some are Why is it so stressful to obtain high-quality medications in India?

As per statistics, 72% of people feel dependant as a result of a chronic illness. Being unwell takes away most people's capacity to govern their own life, which adds to the guilt and humiliation that comes with losing control and becoming more reliant on others. All they can think about is why does quality healthcare in India cost so much? Alternatively, why is illness such an emotionally stressful experience? Patients expect community pharmacists to provide them with enough information so that they can take care of themselves, particularly in the management of chronic noncommunicable diseases and the recommendation of cost-effective alternatives. Ravi Kumar Retired professional from Mumbai points “Affordable healthcare seems unattainable. At the outset, we have no prior knowledge of the drug. We must follow the doctor's instructions, then seek for branded drugs; if none are found, we must return to the clinic for replacement; the entire day is squandered in this process,” He continues “With Zeno Health, we now have access to high-quality generic medicine at 70% less cost and with faster delivery. Additionally, their knowledgeable pharmacists will support you in a way that will empower you on your road to recovery." 

Refuelling the need for pharmaceutical care
Pharmaceutical care is the need of the hour in India, with a shift in pharmacy practise from being drug product-oriented to patient-oriented to generate measurable outcomes that improve patients' quality of life. The road back to good health is paved with worry caused by a lack of knowledge, confidence, and understanding about the condition and therapy, as well as tension from attempting to find the proper medicines with the right advice.

The "Rahat Goli” campaign is tackling these challenges of supplying high-quality generic medicines to dispel generic pharmaceutical scepticism in India. Everyone who requires medicine can have it whenever they want, without having to wait, thanks to improved accessibility through faster delivery. Not only that, but they allow you to save a lot of money on both generic and branded medications, easing the strain on your wallet. 

“The awareness breeze has begun to blow, and the wind is moving in the direction of end consumers and patients becoming educated about all aspects of life in India, including health, wealth, and education,” says Mr. Siddharth Gadia, co-founder, Zeno Health.

“This campaign aims to emphasise that good health comes stress-free with Zeno Health. By building new simple world of healthcare that go well beyond the dispensation of pills, we are empowering our customers with knowledge from our skilled pharmacists, allowing them to feel more confident and stress-free in their recovery process,” he concludes.

For more information, click  https://zenohealth.onelink.me/dfvH/outlooknov1
 

Outlook Newsletters

