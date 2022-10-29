Zenith Labs Brain C-13 Reviews - Will Brain C13 Supplement Work For You Or Scam

Symptoms of declining brain health include the inability to recall easily, chronic brain fog, poor cognition, and low concentration levels. It is embarrassing and humiliating to be unable to recall simple details such as where you placed your items or the names of people around you.

Experts claim that most Americans start experiencing deteriorating brain health after age 40. The poor American diet and three other "invisible brain assassins" are leading causes of diminishing mental health.

Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs claims you can restore a youthful brain by consuming cognitive-improving nutrients. In conjunction with Zenith Lab, the American-based scientist has created a dietary nootropic formula that can address the cognitive decline.

How does the formulation work? Is it safe? Who can use the supplement? Continue reading this review to discover how Brain C-13 can boost your mental health regardless of age.

What is Brain C-13 Supplement?

Brain C-13 is a doctor-formulated brain booster comprising various plant-based herbs and other unique compounds. The creator boasts that it can enhance “mental sharpness” in middle-aged men and women without causing significant side effects. The nootropic formulation supposedly addresses the root of declining cognitive health in aging individuals.

Brain C-13 is created in Zenith Labs under strict manufacturing principles. All its ingredients are natural and safe. Additionally, the different nutrients are science-backed and are in the appropriate servings to give users optimal results within a short time.

The brain requires adequate oxygen and certain neurotransmitters to function optimally. Poor oxygen flow in the brain deprives the brain cells of the nutrients it needs to boost cognitive health. Hormonal issues may also erode and destroy the neural connections causing a decline in brain functions.

How Brain C-13 Works

What causes a decline in brain health?

Poor Oxygen Supply: Per Dr. Ryan Shelton, insufficient oxygen in the brain can cause significant mental decline, particularly in aging individuals. The brain requires about 20% of the body’s oxygen supply to function. However, a lack of certain nutrients plus natural aging may restrict optimal cerebral blood flow. Poor oxygen flow may also occur when the smooth muscle cells and the blood vessels contract in the brain. Memory shrinking occurs when the neurons receive low oxygen.

Lack of Specific Nutrients: The neurotransmitters' speed and function depend on nourishment. The brain chemicals function when they have adequate nutrients. Unfortunately, environmental toxins, lack of certain nutrients, and stress can inhibit the proper functioning of the brain’s chemical transmitters.

Stress: Today, most Americans cannot cope with high-stress levels. A permanent stressful situation causes the brain to produce high amounts of cortisol, eroding the brain neurons and causing a brain malfunction. A decaying neural transmission causes rapid memory loss, mental clarity, and significant mental decline.

Brain C-13 works by optimizing cerebral blood flow, stabilizing hormones, and nourishing the brain cells. The formulation is rich in several nutrients that restore brain health within a short time.

Brain C-13 Ingredients

Zenith Labs confirms that the Brain C-13 dietary formula is natural and free from binders, fillers, or other chemical compounds that may harm the body. It also has zero allergens and toxins. The nootropic formula contains brain-enhancing nutrients, including sarcosine, DMAE, L-carnitine, choline, Vinpocetine, and Centella Asiatica. The natural components also include:

Huperzine A: Numerous studies indicate that acetylcholine is essential in boosting cognitive abilities such as Einstein-like creativity and memory. Huperzine works by inhibiting the decay of acetylcholine chemical and instead accelerates its production. Additionally, the component may enhance creativity, the ability to learn new things, memory, and other brain functions. Further, Huperzine supports healthy energy levels in the brain by boosting metabolic rates.

Rhodiola Root: Per Ryan Shelton, this component can boost the health of the cranial nerves leading to better transmission of various chemical signals. Also, the Rhodiola root is a Neuro-protector that can support the health of the brain cells by diminishing oxidative damage. Several studies indicate that it can mend short-term memory, focus, and clarity.

Turmeric Root: Rich in medicinal properties, Zenith Labs claims this component can significantly improve brain health. Turmeric supports brain health by boosting brain functionality. The typical compound in turmeric is curcumin which is science proven antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Additionally, curcumin may protect users from developing age-related memory problems such as Alzheimer's disease.

Rosemary Leaf: Various types of research indicate that the rosemary leaf can benefit brain health. It accelerates the neurotransmitters' function, increasing memory levels, focus, and creativity. Rosemary leaf can soothe the nerves, diminish anxiety, and support relaxation. Multiple clinical trials indicate that it may also neutralize and eradicate the free radicals that cause neural decay.

Phosphatidylserine: Adequate glucose levels are essential in giving the brain more energy. Phosphatidylserine is a natural cognitive enhancer that supports both short and long-term memory. In addition, it may improve neurotransmission speeds leading to better signal communication.

Mucuna Pruriens: Brain C-13 makers claim that Mucuna Pruriens can support improved moods and diminish cortisol levels. Additionally, it may support motivation, memory, and creativity. Chinese medicine experts claim that Mucuna prurient can manage the effects of Parkinson’s disease. Some experts claim it is a natural aphrodisiac that can boost fertility and support overall sexual health.

The doctor-formulated nootropic by Zenith Labs Brain C-13 does not include GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, crustaceans, nuts, mag stearates, or BPAs.

Features and Benefits of Brain C-13

Brain C-13 comprises various nutrients that support physical and mental health. The manufacturer recommends consuming it daily for over 180 days to gain significant health benefits. Some of the advertised perks include:

Brain C-13 is rich in powerful nutrients that increase memory and concentration level.

It contains several mood-enhancing ingredients that combat stress and diminish cortisol levels.

Brain C-13 can enhance metabolic rates, thus increasing energy levels and battling chronic mental fatigue.

It can boost blood flow and cardiovascular support functions and prevent neural decay.

It can heighten creativity for those experiencing a cognitive decline of any age.

Brain C-13 Pricing

Brain C-13 by Zenith Labs is only available via the official website. Each bottle contains 60 capsules and is enough servings of two capsules each morning for one month. The manufacturer warns the user from obtaining the nootropic formulation from any other unauthorized offline or online sellers. Customers purchasing Brain C-13 direct from the manufacturer get discounts and free US shipping. Additionally, Zenith Labs provides a 180-day money-back guarantee on all orders. Brain C-13 prices are as follows:

One Bottle $49.00 / Free Shipping

Three Bottles $39.00 Each / Free Shipping

Six Bottles $33.00 Each / Free Shipping

Zenith Labs offers its customers a 180-day money-back guarantee on all purchases; they can be reached Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 8 PM EST and Saturday from 9 AM - 5 PM EST by phone or by sending an email to:

Phone: 1-800-928-1184

Email: support@zenithlabs.com

Summary

Brain C-13 is a doctor-formulated daily supplement that can benefit brain health. It has natural and science-backed ingredients to fight brain issues from the root. The nootropic formula from Zenith Lab supposedly nourishes the brain, elevates moods, boosts focus, and improves memory, among other benefits. Consumers should take two Brain C-13 pills for about five months to get optimal results.

