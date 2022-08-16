Yuva Neta Akshay Mandalkar Inspires The Next Generation Of Upcoming Politicians 

The world of politics is vast, which means there are diverse types of workers and politicians as a part of it. Some get into politics with the motive of setting a strong foothold amongst the public, while others simply step into it because they have the aspiration to bring change in the society. They want to work for the good and desire to influence the course of government so that the general public’s sufferings decrease. Akshay Mandalkar is one such emerging politician who got into the field of politics with the dream to empower society. He works round the clock to bring this vision of his into reality.

Who is Akshay Mandalkar?

Being born and brought up in a middle-class family, Akshay Mandalkar is an upcoming politician who has closely witnessed the sufferings of people. This is what provoked him to come forward and help them. That is when the 25-year-old politician hailing from DeulgaonRaja, situated in Buldhana district, Maharashtra decided to be a part of the world of politics. Since his college days, he got into politics and even served as the President of the Student’s Union of his college in the year 2014. After he got his degree in LLB from the ISBM University he dedicated all his time to making this world a better place.

Milestones he added in his kitty

In the year 2017, Akshay Mandalkar got the responsibility to be the Assembly Observer during the State Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. He dedicated himself to fulfilling the responsibility with his whole heart, thus he kept a close eye on every happening. He handled everything with ease, from door-to-door campaigns to developing plans that would assist in his party's success. Eventually, with his outstanding performance, he was made the AICC (All Indian Congress Committee) assembly observer of states including Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand. In no time he was made the Himachal Pradesh’s Parliament Observer.

Akshay Mandalkar’s impact and future ambitions

Akshay Mandalkar is equipped with deep knowledge of politics and society. Hence, he knows what people want and what issues they face. Thus he addressed common issues like education, sports, coaching, etc and eventually it led to his victory in the Zilla Parishad polls. At present, Yuva Neta Akshay Mandalkar’s full focus is on acing the forthcoming Sakharkherada Zilla Parishad, Taluka SindhkhediRaja, which is in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. In the near future, his plans include providing top-quality key necessities like Wifi, education, healthcare etc to people. Also, he aims to stay connected with his people therefore he will be organising weekly gatherings of people after he gets elected for the post of Zilla Parishad.

The emerging Akshay Mandalkar’s efforts were noteworthy even during the time of the global Pandemic. He did not shy away from coming forward and distributing items like kits, free-ration masks, sanitisers, and life-saving drugs, he merely wanted to save people’s lives. Akshay also provided people of marginalised sections with about 4500 beds and arranged oxygen for more than 10000 people alongside providing them with 3467 remdesivirs. His efforts have always been appreciated by great politicians and public figures. Being from Aurangabad he has a big spot for his city and he wishes to improve the city's connectivity and develop infrastructure in upcoming years. Ultimately, the emerging politician envisions making India self-sufficient and wants India to get an even more powerful name in the global market.