YouTuber Purav Jha’s Acting Skills Help Shape His Career In OTT World 

Meet a 20-year-old young and talented entertainer of the year Purav Jha aka “Poplu” who struggled hard to achieve his dreams and following his passion, have shaped his career successfully.

India’s entertainment world is blessed with amazing talents in various fields.Purav Jha is one of the passionate, dedicated and creative minds who got the attention from his trending YouTube video “Shonty and Poplu”. He was applauded by various audiences and won millions of hearts.

The YouTuber is now ready to set the OTT world on fire with his genius acting skills. He will be debuting on OTT with his first show ‘Campus Diaries’ on MXPlayer. It will be a New Year surprise for the Purav Jha fans as the show is telecasting from January 2022.

Also, one more show is ready to hit the OTT platform named ‘ISHQ NEXT DOOR’ in March 2022. The show was produced by JIO Studios. YouTuber Purav Jha is playing a lead role in the show called “Chuttan” along with the most-prominent star cast like Abhay Mahajan, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrinal Dutt to name a few.

Early life

Purav Jha is from Delhi. Since childhood, he was inclined towards the entertaining world. Despite being a science student in school, he was always fond of cracking jokes on friends and entertaining them by doing mimicry. Purav was fond of mimicking and used to mimic various characters. Many of his friends were impressed with his acting skills. At that time, Tik-Tok was a very popular media to showcase talent. His friends insisted Purav in making videos, vines on Tik-Tok which could get him a greater audience. Purav then started making videos on Tik-Tok and to his wonder, he received tremendous responses from audiences which not only encouraged him but boosted his acting skills. Thus, the passion for doing something new and greater captured his mind.

The Journey of becoming a YouTuber

After seeing the immense response on Tik-Tok, Purav wanted to do something big on YouTube. But unfortunately, he was not aware of how to start. One day he messaged Mayank Mishra, who was a close friend of the famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. He told Mayank about his acting skills and his urge of doing something big in this industry. Mayank introduced Purav to Harsh Beniwal. Harsh gave him a chance in his upcoming video. Harsh was also impressed with his acting skills, dialogues, as well as expressions. He made Purav a part of his team. Purav was highly gratified connecting with Harsh Beniwal. Thus, his journey of becoming a YouTuber was slowly clearing the hurdles and paving a way for a better future.

Family Support

Purav comes from a middle-class family. His father is working as a teacher and wanted Purav to do engineering. But seeing his inclination towards the entertainment world, they gave him one year period to prove his abilities. Purav also struggled hard and was confident about his passion. He proved everything wrong and bloomed in a way that made himsparents proud.

Purav Jha is now big-screen ready, and his debut certainly will open doors for many new assignments in the future. Purav is truly an example of dedication towards his life goals.



