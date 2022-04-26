Young India Wants Homes To Be Functional Yet Fun And Sleepyhead, A New Gen D2c Brand Is Here To Bridge The Gap

Millennial homebuyers are on the rise and the Gen Z are fast approaching independent home living. But this new generation of home buyers are doing up their homes very differently from their parents. Home furniture and decor should now satisfy the work-play-leisure lifestyle and also reflect their personal style.

Sleepyhead sensed this emerging need for contemporary, chic and functional home living solutions at attractive prices amongst the new age home buyers. This need was highly underserved by the existing, traditional players.

Mathew Joseph Co-founder and CEO, Sleepyhead, originally launched the brand in 2017 to solve for the many pain points in traditional mattress shopping. The category was fraught with many challenges for the customer such as dependency on retailers, high costs, poor shopping experience and no return option.

Sleepyhead turned these challenges on its head by launching India’s first ‘Bed-In-A-Box mattress range' , a nifty solution that allowed for mattresses to be delivered at doorstep comfortably at easy peasy prices. This was accompanied by the category breaking 100 nights trial option helping consumers try at home before making a long term commitment to their mattress. This magic formula helped power Sleepyhead in its launch, catapulting it to India’s fastest-growing D2C mattress brand.

Taking this success to new levels, today Sleepyhead is a complete home lifestyle brand focused on home furniture, decor and bedding solutions. The products are designed to keep the millennial customer’s needs at the centre and solve new-age living requirements like work, study, leisure, relaxation and much more.

The Sleepyhead Sofabed is an ideal example of their lifestyle-based innovation. It’s designed to look chic in any living room, stands sturdy during work, shifts gears easily into lounge mode and finally folds out into a comfortable bed for the night.

Other bedroom and living room furniture offerings from the brand include solid wood beds, sofas and recliners. All their furniture range comes in a DIY format and can be assembled without any tools with great ease. The brand is all set to make a splash in the home decor category as well in the coming financial year.

“Millennials and Gen Z are now the top influencers in the housing segment and have redefined shopping for home décor and furniture. Sleepyhead has embraced the way these new digital natives shop. We are looking at marketing and product through a fresh lens to meet their expectations and be a part of the homes of tomorrow” said Joseph.

About Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead is a D2C lifestyle and home décor brand made for the digital native Indian millennial & Gen Z, headquartered in Bengaluru. Launched in 2017 with the unique Bed-In-A-Box concept, Sleepyhead broke all category norms. After expanding into furniture, Sleepyhead is today India’s fastest growing furniture startup brand. Its thoughtfully created lifestyle furniture range makes everyday living fun and fabulous. The brand caters to the underserved needs of the new age Indian customer by making great designs accessible without compromising on quality and service.

