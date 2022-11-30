Young Fashion Pioneer In Precious Jewelry: Muskan Jain

Muskan Jain found her passion resting in her family business and began working alongside her father as a Lead Designer at Navvkar Jewellers. Now she has come a long way herself being the founder of the first-ever fine jewelry brand in Chandigarh, Blencci. She has made a name for herself providing the precious jewellery in the most affordable price. This is why her customer base has exponentially increased. Even though she has international brands as her competitors, it has never brought down Muskan’s can-do attitude. The jewel entrepreneur says, “There is no pressure on me for recognition; I will keep gaining popularity and success over time. To me, the most essential quality is integrity.”

It is hard to find jewelry owners like Muskan who have worked in this line long enough to keep alive the authenticity and elegance of jewelry. Her hard work has paid off and in less than 3 years she has come across the world and set up shop in the USA, too. Through her brands she wants modern Indian women to feel seen and have their styling needs met. She has brought a unique style of indo-western jewelry into the trend and people are loving it!

Be Blencci, Be Beautiful is her motto. In a woman’s world, you are adorned by your jewelry. An outfit looks incomplete without it. But even then you can either look classy and rich or colorful and fun. But with Blencci, you don’t have to be fixated on just one anymore, it is the best of both worlds; This is all thanks to Muskan’s artistic temperament in fusion style jewelry.

Apart from all, Ms. Muskan has achieved many milestones in her career. One of the biggest achievements has to be introducing India's First Contactless Virtual Try-On Platform, called "Magic Mirror," which is now deployed at Flagship Store, Chandigarh. She has established a revolutionary benchmark post-covid, making it easy for her customers to have a great shopping experience while at home. With young and innovative minds like hers, the jewelry industry in her area has turned over a leaf; She has also been a founder and judge for "Vibrant She," India's first online search for the Blencci Brand's face, sponsored by Navkkar Jewellers. “It was a blast, people are already queuing up for season 3!”

She has established Navkkar Jewellers Boutique Lounge in Allen, Texas, with the goal of promoting the history, feelings, and heritage that she carries from India. Her outlet provides everything ranging from shining diamonds to glittering gold. She also caters to teenagers as she understands, the younger generations believe ‘silver is the new gold!’. Whatever the age she aims to provide jewelry that will last for a long time and keep her customers shining and radiant.

What are you waiting for? Open up her website and see whats in store. If you would like a taste of whats waiting for you, you could also browse through her very own YouTube Show ‘Style with Muskan’ where she talks about all her different Tips on Jewelry. This is your chance to support an entrepreneur who has made it on her own against tradition gold designs and purchasing perceptions.

Click the link below:

blencci.com

