You Don’t Want To Miss Out On These Hot Cryptocurrencies Ready To Explode By The End Of The Year: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot And Gala

A cryptocurrency is an alternative form of money that can be used instead of more traditional forms of payment. Since the emergence of Bitcoin (BTC), many other cryptocurrencies (known as "altcoins"), smart contracts, and decentralized apps (dApps) have appeared on the coin market. Some of these projects have grown in popularity, as well as yielded profit. While each cryptocurrency has advantages, we will focus on three that have piqued the interest of investors owing to their potential: Polkadot (DOT), Gala (GALA),and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a Web3 platform that connects public and private blockchain networks, oracles, collaborative chains, and yet-to-be-implemented future technologies. Polkadot (DOT) offers an internet where various blockchains can communicate data and transactions in an unsecured manner via the Polkadot relay chain. Polkadot (DOT) wants to release society from its reliance on a faulty system in which big businesses take advantage of people's trust by providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to establish better alternatives.

The native coin of the Polkadot blockchain, DOT, is utilized for the platform's governance and staking. Most of today's top cryptocurrency exchanges offer DOT for sale and trading.

Polkadot is built on the relay chain, which is the most basic network. This primary network is linked to multiple parallel chains, each of which can connect to many other networks via a linking layer or bridge. Polkadot also offers a proof-of-stake consensus method that is worth noting.

Users who own DOT tokens can exert governance on the network. Token holders are compensated for doing an outstanding job using game theory. This technique deters aggressive actors while promoting positive ones. By doing so, the network's security is ensured.

Polkadot's architectural design enables it to perform 1,000 transactions per second. At present, Ethereum is the most popular DeFi coin. However, it is just a question of time before DeFi initiatives like Polkadot overtake and dominate the coin market.

Gala (GALA): The Mighty Gaming Platform

Gala games debuted in 2018, accompanied byGALA, its native crypto asset, to create blockchain games that crypto fans would enjoy playing. Gala Games offers a well-developed community-owned P2E ecosystem where players can get NFTs to participate in gameplay.

With over 1.3 million active monthly users and 26,000 NFTs traded at the time of writing, the Gala (GALA) ecosystem is a goldmine for both experienced and new crypto lovers. Gala NFTs are extremely pricey, with the most expensive NFT valuing more than $3 million.

Zynga was a well-known game company that generated Mafia Wars and Farmville. Eric Schiermeyer, one of Zynga's early partners, created the Gala (GALA) Games. Gala (GALA) is a comprehensive platform for creating blockchain-based games. The project has adopted the "play-to-earn" approach.

The Gala (GALA) team's goal is to create engaging Blockchain games that everyone would like to play. Gala (GALA) proposes to use blockchain technology to include all system participants. Gala (GALA), like Decentraland (MANA), is reinventing blockchain gaming with full decentralization, providing users complete access and control of their in-game assets. Buying Gala (GALA) amid the cryptocurrency price drop is deemed a solid business because it allows holders to receive genuine benefits within its ecosystem.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is more about giving back to the community than offering a pioneering platform with numerous use cases. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) appreciates the value of adding value and effecting positive change in the cryptocurrency world.

What could be more essential than bringing riches to the ecology on which it thrives and to the world at large? Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to make a difference by redistributing wealth to the DeFi ecosystem and is giving money to charities that look after the ocean and wildlife. As well as its popularity and offer health to the world. What could be more essential than bringing riches to the ecology on which it thrives and to the world at large? These objectives are working in tandem to effect change.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is a one-of-a-kind meme coin that has surged in popularity even at this early stage. It has raised funds for educational purposes. There is a significant trend of this coin on social media platforms, particularly platforms, about its contribution to the community.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is becoming increasingly popular, especially because they have raised over 3.2 million in the presale. It held a competition to donate $10 for every retweet on that specific tweet for two days or until 10,000 retweets were obtained. Its participation was brisk, and it eventually raised $1000 for the Luna children.

There would also be a merchandising store where community members may purchase beautifully designed clothing and merchandise. Everything in the ecosystem will be tax-free. There are no transaction costs when engaging with the platform.

