YogaBar, One Of The Leading Startups In The FMCG Space, Acquires The IP Of SuperHealthy, One Of The Fastest Homegrown Startups

India, July 22: YogaBar, a leader in the FMCG space, has acquired the IP of SuperHealthy, a 2.5-year-old startup in the healthy snacking space. The emerging startup recorded an ARR of INR 10cr in 2021 and was the leading best-seller on Amazon India in the Mixed Nuts and Mixed Dried Fruits categories for 2 years. The co-founders of the startup, Akhilesh Jukareddy, Meghana Mojjada, Yeshwanth Goturu, and Anjan Krishna have taken a call to take a break from the startup as the CEO, Meghana, has joined the Indian School of Business and the rest of the team wanted to focus on their own priorities.

SuperHealthy was co-founded in August 2019 by Yeshwanth Goturu, Akhilesh Jukareddy, Meghana Mojjada & Anjan Krishna who met while working with Street Cause, the largest student-run NGO in Telangana which is now national and established in 5+ cities. Akhilesh is the founder-chairperson of Street Cause, Yeshwanth is its co-founder and Meghana has worked as the President and is now the Governor in Chief at Street Cause.

Yeshwanth Goturu, as the first CEO, led the growth of the startup by adding great value to fuel and scale SuperHealthy, and Meghana, as she assumed the role of CEO in 2020, helped scale the startup further. Akhilesh mentored the startup and strategized for growth during his weekends while he was a full-time HR Business Partner at Wipro Switzerland. Anjan pitched in his expertise on a regular basis. Rohita Reddy advised the startup on finance management. In Jan 2021, Roopali Kiron joined as the Angel Investor and brought in strategic prowess to strengthen the startup’s brand presence. With her expertise in branding, she changed the facet of SuperHealthy’s branding, and it’s with her support that the startup was able to sustain and champion its growth further.

Yeshwanth, COO & Co-founder, says, ‘As I recollect how we started, right from a small room to a warehouse to a factory, the entire SuperHealthy journey has been an incredible learning experience for us as a team. Our whole team - Dhanasree Alapati, Kiran Puppala, Madhavi Bandari, and Vikram Ratan, has been a great asset to SuperHealthy throughout. Roopali’s contribution as an angel investor helped us shape SuperHealthy’s path to success. With this acquisition, we look forward to seeing our products grow further with YogaBar.’

‘I strongly believe that this acquisition is extremely crucial in amplifying SuperHealthy’s products, given YogaBar’s brand presence and growth trajectory. YogaBar felt like the right fit that could take the SuperHealthy story forward’, said Roopali Kiron, Angel Investor.

Yogabar, founded in 2014 by Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath, includes protein bars, muesli, peanut butter, whey protein, and gluten-free oats as part of its portfolio. More recently, it has also forayed into the kids’ cereals market.

“SuperHealthy aligns perfectly with our portfolio, and we aim to further leverage our combined strengths to realize synergies across our value chain. We believe acquisitions are a fantastic way to add world-class like-minded talent to our team. It gives us a quicker way to scale up and the ability to accelerate our roadmap,” said Suhasini Sampath, Co-Founder, and CEO of Yogabar.