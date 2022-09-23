YK11 SARM Reviews: YK 11 Sarms Side Effects, Benefits, Dosage, Before and After Results and Buyer’s Guide

Have you ever wondered why plateaus occur? Throughout your bodybuilding journey, you'll encounter many roadblocks that cause your progress to slow. Usually, you'll just increase how much you lift to create more resistance. But eventually, you plateau entirely. Then, it becomes a game of pushing yourself harder than ever to achieve minimal gains.

Frustrating, right?

Well, YK11 SARM shows a lot of promise in helping you burst through that final plateau. It's a unique therapeutic compound that can feed your muscles, helping you achieve more mass than you ever thought possible. So, what's the catch?

In this guide, you'll learn more about what YK11 SARM is and how it affects your body. We'll also cover its potential downsides while giving you a glimpse of a legal alternative worth trying instead.

What is YK11 SARM?

You might have heard about YK11 SARMs and similar products before. SARM stands for selective androgen receptor modulator. SARMs are therapeutic compounds with many of the same anabolic properties as steroids but lack androgenic properties and work slightly differently.

Like anabolic steroids, SARMs bind to androgen receptors like testosterone. Essentially, they replicate the effects of testosterone throughout the body, which can lead to impressive bulk and tons of muscle-building potential. But unlike steroids, SARMs are more selective. It's all in the name!

You see, androgen receptors are all over the body. Many of the troubles you run into with traditional anabolics come from the fact that they impact growth everywhere. That's not the case with SARMs. As the name suggests, it's more selective, focusing on synthesizing proteins and producing cellular growth in both muscle tissue.

There are many different kinds of SARMs. Since the discovery of SARMs in the 1990s, many others have emerged. YK11 is just one of them. This particular SARM is a derivative of Dihydrotestosterone (DHT). If you're unfamiliar with DHT, it's a powerful hormone that occurs when enzymes transform testosterone. Many bodybuilders will take DHT blockers to prevent that transformation, allowing them to achieve more muscle-building potential. However, recent studies show that DHT can increase force production in fast-contracting muscles.

YK11 SARM Benefits: How It Works to Build Muscle

There's a lot to gain from taking YK11 SARM. Ask anyone who's used it to bulk up, and they'll likely say nothing but good things about what it does to the body. But what benefits can you expect?

1) More Efficient Protein Synthesis and More Muscle Mass

The best YK11 results you can experience revolve around muscle mass. Let's clarify one thing: YK11 SARM is not classified as a steroid. There are some essential legal things to know, but we'll get into that later. For now, the vital thing to remember is that a SARM is, technically speaking, not a steroid. However, it does act like a more selective steroid in the body.

It acts like a steroid, which mimics the effects of more testosterone in the body. The result? Better protein synthesis! Your body uses more amino acids in the foods and supplements you consume. Those building blocks help produce more muscle fibers, connective collagen, and more. Your mass grows, and your muscles reach their best shape yet!

2) Stronger Bones and More Strength

Remember how we said that SARMs target muscle and bone tissue? Well, here's where you reap the rewards. Taking YK11 SARM reportedly causes an increase in a protein that's responsible for growing bone cells. Before you know it, your bones become denser, less brittle, and less susceptible to injury. Who doesn't want that?

But that's not all.

You also get explosive energy and more strength than you thought possible. With stronger bones comes tremendous pressure-bearing potential. You can lift more, impressing even yourself at the gym!

3) SARM or Myostatin Inhibitor: Which Is It?

Another vital benefit worth talking about is its effects on Myostatin protein. This perk is so impactful on muscle-building efforts that many people don't refer to YK11 as a SARMs at all. Some call it a Myostatin inhibitor! The YK11 Myostatin inhibitor can bypass a biological barrier that prevents many athletes from reaching their full potential.

The Myostatin protein is what causes bodybuilding plateaus. Simply put, it stops your body from synthesizing more protein and creating more muscle fibers. It halts growth, preventing your muscles from getting "too large." Is there even a thing as getting too massive? Apparently, your body thinks so.

As you bulk up, Myostatin levels increase and vice versa. The YK11 Myostatin inhibitor SARM inhibits that protein, allowing your muscles to keep growing. This one detail is what makes fitness enthusiasts give the compound glowing reviews. YK11 SARMs reviews praise its ability to help people bulk up despite reaching their previous plateaus.

Possible YK11 SARM Side Effects

Now that you know what YK11 results you can get let's go over some of the less-than-stellar aspects of using the SARMs compound. It's important to note that, while not a steroid, there's a lot of controversy surrounding YK11 SARM. It's a performance-enhancing product, and any type of agent that triggers your body to build mass comes with risks.

Originally, SARMs came to be a solution to many health problems. Even today, researchers continue to look into its viability as a treatment for muscle atrophy and catabolic disorders. Unfortunately, buying YK11 SARM for personal use comes with its risks.

- Dangerously High Follistatin Levels

Follistatin is a type of hormone that also acts as a Myostatin inhibitor. It's also responsible for influencing the bioavailability of many growth factors. Taking YK11 SARMs reportedly increases the presence of the hormone in your body.

That might not seem like a huge deal, but it could increase the risk of certain cancers. The research behind that adverse effect is still ongoing. However, it occurs enough to warrant mentioning. Bodybuilders who take YK11 SARMs are at a higher risk.

- Too Much Cortisol

Cortisol is a multi-purpose hormone. It's most commonly associated with creating a stress response. However, it also impacts metabolism, controls blood pressure, and more. One more frustrating YK11 SARM side effect is increased cortisol, resulting in significant joint pain.

The hormone can sometimes go out of whack with YK11 SARM in the body. It affects many biological processes, and joint pain is the uncomfortable result.

- Other Undesirable Side Effects

Believe it or not, the common YK11 experience also involves plummeting testosterone levels. Remember: This SARM is a derivative of DHT, the byproduct of testosterone after enzymes transform it. It's an interesting side effect that can cause many unwanted issues. Some of the most common include:

Hair loss

Nausea

Acne

Low energy levels

Depression

Stomach pains

Aggressive behavior

There are also risks of liver and kidney damage. Both are life-long issues that could affect your health long-term. While not a steroid, the structure of SARMs is similar enough to create a substantial risk for organ damage and subsequent failure.

How to Do a YK11 SARM Cycle

Despite being around for around 30 years, we still don't know much about YK11. Many bodybuilders think they have YK11 dosage and timing down to a science, but concrete scientific data about how to take the YK11 Myostatin inhibitor SARM are sparse.

Generally, the typical dosing is 10 to 15 milligrams twice per day. That provides up to 30 milligrams of SARMs per day. Women often start with much lower doses of no more than 2 milligrams daily as a baseline.

Men and women should start slow. This isn't a performance-enhancing product you want to jump headfirst into without giving your body time to adjust. It's also not something you should take for more than two months at a time. The typical YK11 cycle is only four to eight weeks.

Is YK11 Even Legal?

There are many types of the YK11 original SARM. It can go under many different brand or trade names. You might even see products marketing themselves as the best seller of YK-11 SARM online. But can you buy YK11 over the counter?

Unfortunately, there's a bit of a gray area with SARMs. Technically, you can buy it. However, you can only do so if you buy it as a research chemical. Buying YK11 SARM for personal use is strictly forbidden, which could put you in legal trouble.

Compared to steroids, SARMs are still new to the medical world. Research is ongoing, but the potential YK11 side effects create many health risks. There's a chance that researchers could develop SARMs more to provide a safe way to bulk up. But we're not at that point yet. Therefore, buying it for anything other than a research chemical is not legal.

YKBULK: A Legal Alternative That Provides Similar YK11 Results

There's tons of potential to YK11 SARM. But the risks outweigh the reward, and the legality of it makes the compound something you should avoid. But don't let that bum you out! Legal alternatives do exist!

YKBULK is a 100-percent legal product that achieves many of the same functions as YK11. It helps build muscle mass, increase strength, and bulldoze past plateaus. However, it does so without any questionable ingredients or nasty side effects. You won't find a drop of actual SARMs in this product. Nor will you see any steroids. Instead, it uses natural ingredients to replicate the YK11 mechanisms, pushing your body further than you ever thought possible.

YKBULK comes to us from Brutal Force. If you spend time in the gym, that's a brand you probably encountered at some point. Brutal Force produces top-notch workout supplements. Many of them replicate the effects of popular SARMs, giving you a much healthier alternative to get the gains you want.

How Does YKBULK Work? Does It Provide the Same YK11 Results?

This easy-to-buy legal supplement works to achieve three main feats: More muscle mass, greater strength, and quicker recovery. Those are all things that YK11 can do. But once again, YKBULK does it without the unwanted side effects. It uses natural ingredients, including:

Tribulus Terrestis (Puncture Vine)

Bulbine Natalensis

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Muira Puama Powder

Eurycoma Longfolia (Longjack)

These ingredients benefit your body in many ways. To achieve more muscle mass, they help to boost testosterone levels naturally. The supplement also triggers protein synthesis, increases vascularity to give your muscles a super-firm look, and even improves sex drive.

For more strength, the YKBULK increases blood circulation. It helps deliver oxygen to your muscles and body, giving you the power to keep going longer and harder. Finally, it speeds up recovery by preventing fatigue, feeding your muscles, and encouraging cell turnover.

All in all, YKBULK can produce impressive results. It gives you the power to bulk up, offering similar effects to what you'd experience with the YK11 Myostatin inhibitor SARM. But, it's legal, safe, and much easier to buy.

YKBULK Benefits

Crazy energy

Noticeable strength improvement

More muscle mass

Greater vascularity

Quick workout recovery

No known side effects

Safe for healthy adults

Simple 3-capsule daily dosing

Made in GMP-certified and FDA-registered facilities

Made in the USA

YKBULK Pricing and Guarantee

YKBULK is only available to purchase online. SARM alternative products aren't as well-understood or widely used as other supplements. Therefore, don't expect to see it in any stores you frequent. The only place to buy it is on the official Brutal Force website.

This supplement can get pricy. However, Brutal Force does offer a generous discount if you buy in bulk. Currently, the pricing is as follows:

1-month supply: $39.99

3-month supply: $119.98

6-month supply: $239.96

If you're still on the fence, you can rest easy with the money-back guarantee. Brutal Force offers a 100-day money-back guarantee, making this purchase effectively risk-free.

A Final Word on YK11 SARM

SARMs products like YK11 are super tempting. The fact that they selectively target muscle and bone tissue creates a lot of promise. But the truth is this: There are still many risks. It's illegal to buy YK11 for personal use for a reason. Taking it can negatively impact your health in many ways.

Instead of taking the SARM, try YKBULK. It achieves similar benefits without the risk of short- or long-term damage. With YKBULK, you can finally get that physique you've always wanted without resorting to dangerous products like steroids or SARMs.

