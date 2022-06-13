Yadupriyam Mehta Of Fame YPM Vlogs Says That Resilience And Passion Can Help People Achieve Anything In Life

His videos and motovlogs have remained viral several times, and his recent video, making Swiggy and Zomato delivery on his superbike and supercar, got him even more viral.

Having the vision to attain a specific goal is one thing, but grinding each day, making bold choices, choosing the unconventional path, and working relentlessly to turn those visions into a beautiful reality is altogether different. To belong to the latter category, people need to do the “different” in order to achieve unique success in their careers, especially as youngsters that make up for most of the industries today. Who better than Yadupriyam Mehta to serve as an example here as a youngster doing extremely well as a lifestyle vlogger?

With his one-of-a-kind YouTube channel YPM Vlogs, he has always tried to create content on his travels on his superbikes and supercars he owns as one of the youngest Indians, which has helped him achieve super success and over 357 million views as well, with a consistent increase in his subscriber base, which currently is 1.45 million.

He recalls how making videos for YouTube in 2011, when social media was just growing, and not many were a part of it, was challenging and demanding in ways more than one. But as he kept making more videos and slowly transitioned into becoming a lifestyle vlogger, things started to change. He named his channel YPM Vlogs in 2017 and since then has made sure to create travel videos and motovlogs that can pump in more energy in the audiences and keep them excited for more such videos by him.

Yadupriyam Mehta says that the kind of success he has drawn for YPM Vlogs today can be attributed to first his passion for the super vehicles and his resilience to keep “driving” his path to success. These two things have allowed him to reach where he stands today and advises other youngsters to focus on.

Most of his content has gone viral, the recent being his Swiggy and Zomato delivery on his superbike and supercar video, which got him featured on every meme page on Instagram and even in The Times of India. He has also created two songs named Game Changer and Unexpected and has attained over 4 million plays across streaming platforms.

Yadupriyam Mehta (@ypmvlogs ) has inspired everyone through his journey.