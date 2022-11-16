XRP Sees BIG Price Drop - Will These New Cryptos Pump To $1 Faster?

There’s no certainty in the world of cryptocurrencies, and it can be difficult to tell when new crypto will pump to $1 faster. Many wonders if XRP is the best currency to invest in as we move into 2023.

With several new cryptos, determining the right choice can take time and effort. However, XRP has been outperforming in the market since its launch and has recently experienced a significant price drop.

Investors are now looking for new cryptos to invest in. This article clarifies the mist and explains if these new cryptos, which include IMPT, TAMA, Dash 2 Trade, and Calvaria, will pump to $1 faster than XRP. On that note, let’s take a look.

XRP Price Prediction – Can It Surge to $1?

XRP is a controversial crypto that has experienced wild swings since its launch in 2012. For the past decade, there have been significant changes in its performance in the crypto market. However, XRP has remained down over the year to date by 42.5%.

This is a smaller fall than the whole market, which has experienced a total cap plunge of 57.8%. Based on its chart over the last months, XRP is enjoying good momentum at this moment, and there’s still ample space to continue.

The coin’s relative strength index is above 50, but it has fallen due to market-wide forces in the past few days. XRP performance depends mainly on global macroeconomics. Ongoing developments in the Ripple-SEC case provide it the chance to outperform the market.

Its impressive 30-day gain is mainly because Ripple and the SEC submitted motions calling for summary judgment. This would bring the case to a settlement without a full trial, which created lots of market excitement on behalf of XRP.

The case could end in a few months, and Ripple has a good chance of securing a favorable settlement. On the other hand, these small victories could result in bigger success in a few months. With XRP’s ability to outperform the market, fair compensation will result in a surge that could get the coin to $1.

Will These New Cryptos Pump to $1 Faster?

As traders continue looking for worthwhile coins to invest in, there’s a growing curiosity about whether these new cryptos will pump to $1 faster than XRP. As a result, investors are looking to shift attention towards new coins that are stable and not caught in an SEC probe.

IMPT and Tamadoge are new entrants in the crypto space that have gained impressive market patronage since their launch. We also analyzed the crypto market to identify coins continually pumping in the bear market.

Finally, we’ve made some top selections of coins with a better chance of surging to $1; let’s take a look.

IMPT - Best Low-Supply Crypto with Real-World Utility

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Most Exciting Meme Coin

Dash 2 Trade - Best New Crypto for Trading Signals

Calvaria – Best Play-2-Earn Game with Governance Tokens

EstateX – The Best Crypto Project for Property Investment IMPT - Best Low-Supply Crypto with Real-World Utility

IMPT is one of the best options, with a chance of pumping to $1 faster than XRP. The coin was newly launched through a presale. Based on Ethereum, the Impact project is an eco-friendly shopping platform and a carbon credit marketplace.

It enables consumers to earn NFT-based carbon offsets through spending with retailers partnering with green initiatives. The presale made IMPT available at $0.018, and this native token has raised over $5 million.

IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 brands and retailers, and its team comprises professionals with years of experience in the commerce and telecom industries.

Given its fundamentals, there’s a good chance that IMPT would pump to $1 faster than XRP once it lists on exchanges. Additionally, this altcoin will likely get its first listings before Ripple settles with SEC finally.

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Most Exciting Meme Coin

2022 saw successful token sales from the likes of TAMA, leading to significant returns. Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new meme coin that’s making substantial waves in the market. Since listing on Uniswap, OKX, and Bitmart, the coin has surged by 200% and continues to pump high.

It has a higher chance of surging to $1. There’s a good reason why there’s so much hype behind TAMA. This altcoin will change the game for meme coins and blockchain gaming.

Memecoins are usually cryptocurrencies with no fundamental utility and are created for hype and pure fun. However, TAMA tokens are gaining more boosts due to the network completing its upcoming NFT release.

The Tamadoge NFT doge pets are part of the altcoin’s P2E dynamics. They represent the gaming characters players use in battle to compete with others.

Many projects are going on with Tamadoge. Therefore, if you’re looking for new cryptos that’ll pump to $1 faster, you should consider TAMA. According to CoinMarketCap, TAMA is trading at $0.02922 with a suggested market cap of $29,513,164.

Although the coin is not listed on Binance, you can now buy TAMA on MEXC, LBank, BitMart, OKX, and Uniswap. Binance is set to list this coin since it has received its application already.

Dash 2 Trade - Best New Crypto for Trading Signals

This cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform offer investors different trading tools through D2T, its native coin. It has been developing for several months and is now at its viable product stage. By the end of the presale, the polished version of this platform will be ready to launch.

This is one of the cryptos with a higher chance of pumping to $1 faster because of its laser-like focus on areas most likely to provide significant returns for traders in the crypto space. Its focus is raising funds through presale, and less than a day into its fundraising, the Dash2Trade trading platform raised more than $300,000.

You can monitor the project as it progresses along its roadmap. This allows you to keep a close eye on fundamentals, adoption, user community traction, and other factors you need to consider before bringing the coin to your portfolio.

The team behind this trading intelligence platform has already built a strong trading community with over 70,000 members. With its on-chain analytics and social trading features, you can manage crypto trading better and develop profitable trading strategies easily.

According to Dash2Trade’s whitepaper, the platform will offer listing alerts and also asses various presale offerings that investors can invest in. In addition, it provides a scoring system for new presale projects, and scores will be based on the project’s auditing process, tokenomics, and development team. But first, users need to hold D2T to access the Dash2Trade dashboard and its many impressive features.

Calvaria – Best Play-2-Earn Game with Governance Tokens

Calvaria is an upcoming NFT battle card game that might surpass popular crypto games. The presale of its native token, RIA, is moving excellently, which confirms the speculation. This NFT battle card game helps players earn rewards and governs the ecosystem. The game rewards players with RIA when they participate and win the tournaments.

RIA tokens are used for governance and help the holders ensure the ecosystem thrives. You can also use the tokens to vote on critical issues on the platform. In addition, when investors lock these tokens up, they can receive daily rewards.

Calvaria is available on presale, and traders can purchase 100RIA for 1 USDT. The second and third phases will increase the presale price, which is why this is the best time for investors to stock up.

EstateX – The Best Crypto Project for Property Investment

EstateX is a crypto project designed to revolutionize property ownership and investment. The platform allows traders to invest in real estate and launches security tokens representing these properties' ownership. The main goal of the crypto project is to let investors begin their property ownership journey by investing as little as $100 by purchasing fractional shares in a real estate company.

This property investment crypto project has also begun the presale of its native token, ESX. However, it is not a public sale. Therefore, investors have to become whitelisted to be eligible for the presale. The advantage of getting in on the presale is that the token is available at a 50% discount.

Conclusion

When in a crypto bear market, investors can feel like they’re being stagnant. XRP is one of the most popular coins in the crypto market. However, it experienced a significant price drop and might not surge to $1 soon.

Ultimately, there’ll always be altcoins that thrive despite the bear seasons. New cryptos like IMPT, TAMA, Dash 2 Trade, and Calvaria are better investment options. These coins have a lucrative future in the market and will ensure consistent dividend payout for traders. Moreover, they have shown positive signs of massive adoption.