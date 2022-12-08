Wrecked Pre-Workout Review: The Best Fat Burning Pre-Workout Supplement?

Wrecked comes in several versions, not just one. In addition, there is an updated formula. Most reviews of Wrecked don’t tell you about these. But, more than that, I will also compare Wrecked to Total War pre-workout, to answer the question: is Total War pre-workout good and how does it compare?

So, sit back and relax, because in the next five minutes you are going to not only get a Wrecked pre-workout review, but also a Total War pre-workout review; along with comparisons, and how to use pre-workouts for weight loss (and bulking).

Wrecked Is Not Actually Just One Product (Wrecked Versions Explained)

Wrecked reviews tend to talk about it as a single product, with a single set of ingredients. That’s not actually the case, and there are four variants currently for sale.

Original Wrecked pre-workout supplement

Wrecked Halloween special edition

Wrecked Enraged

Wrecked Extreme

So when you read a review, you can’t just assume they are talking about one product and one set of ingredients, because it’s not always the case. Also, in April 2022, the formula for the original Wrecked pre-workout supplement was changed, and quite considerably.

So even talking about original Wrecked could actually mean two very different products in terms of the pre-work effects they generate.

This means that Wrecked as a name actually applies to 5 different products.

The Different Versions Of Wrecked Explained

Let’s quickly take a look at the different versions of Wrecked that you can buy.

Wrecked Halloween special

This is a limited edition version of the original formula, with the original formula now being version 2. The only difference is that it is mango flavor and branded for Halloween. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so it won’t be around forever.

Wrecked Enraged

This is a different formula, and the newest version launched under the name “Wrecked”. It has 40 servings in it, rather than the 21 servings you get in the standard edition. Also, it’s five dollars cheaper. So, this is a different product. There’s more caffeine in it, which still gives you a kick, but with the cheaper price and more numerous servings, it’s not as good, and relies on the caffeine for a lot of the heavy lifting (although there is also 2000 mg of Beta Alanine in it).

Wrecked Extreme

This is another limited edition version of the Wrecked core product. It’s actually out of stock now in most locations, but it’s still widely talked about in reviews. This contains the most caffeine per portion, a very strong 300 mg. It also contains 150 mg of stimulant DMHA. So this is not a beginner’s product, and you should really only seek it out if you want an insane stim hit.

Wrecked pre-workout original V2

This is the main version of Wrecked. For the rest of this product review, I will be talking about this product and formula. Wrecked version 1 is now dead. Version 2, with an almost completely revamped structure, is what we are talking about here. It’s actually a far stronger and more potent formula, which means the value for money is even better.

Wrecked Pre-Workout Ingredients (Version 2)

Having explained that the product has different ingredients, both in quantity and type, let’s explain what the difference is clearly for you.

First, six ingredients have been removed from the version 2 formula. All of these were of very small amounts (in milligrams), so I think they have streamlined the formula to remove those which weren’t really having any effect when spread over the many doses in a tub of Wrecked.

Secondly, three new main ingredients have been put in:

4000 mg Hydromax (65% glycerol)

600 mg Alpha GPC

250 mg Eria Jarensis Extract

Thirdly, the main ingredients that power Wrecked pre-workout, dose changes have been made, and many are significantly stronger:

8000 mg of L-Citrulline (+ 3500 mg)

3500 mg Beta Alanine (+ 300 mg)

3000 mg Betaine Anhydrous (+ 1000 mg)

1500 mg L-Tyrosine (+ 500 mg)

1500 mg Agamantine Sulfate (+ 250 mg)

150 mg Theobromine (+ 100 mg)

75 mg S7 formula (+ 25 mg)

In total, huge supplement to pumped an additional 5675 mg of total key ingredients into the Wrecked version 2 formula. That’s a significant amount, which is why it’s even better value for money.

Just a word on the new ingredient, Hydromax. That’s actually a brand name for a 65% gycerol powder. It increases vascularity, delivering higher levels of oxygen to the muscles. This can deliver bigger pumps over longer durations.

Wrecked Pre-Workout Dosage Size

The dosage size between version 1 and version 2 of Wrecked has also changed.

For the new tub, you get 20 portions (doses). The old version had 25 portions/doses in it. You are getting fewer doses for your money, but those 20 are more potent.

In terms of dosage, it has also slightly increased to 21 g. That’s quite a lot of powder to deal with. You get a scoop in it, but I tested and even when heaped, 21 g doesn’t fit on a single scoop. You’re really going to use 2 slightly heaped scoops to get the right dose.

That’s a lot of powder to mix and chug down, and if you are a beginner, I would advise you to just go with one scoop initially because this is very stimulating and energizing. For some people, it could be just too much at the full dose.

The Exact Time To Use Wrecked Pre-Workout For The Best Results

You should consume Wrecked pre-workout about 30 minutes before you start exercising. Longer than that, and you will peak too early, and less than 30 minutes, and it won’t fully kick in during an average workout of 90 – 120 minutes.

At around the 30 minute mark, the caffeine will start kicking, as will the energizing tingling of the Beta Alanine, along with the far more subtle effects also beginning to have an effect.

60 minutes after taking it, the full effects will have kicked in. Timing it this way means that the full effects will hit you as you head to halfway through your workout, allowing you to power through to the end, whether you are bulking or cutting.

I’m telling you, this is an incredible hit, great for the stim junkies, but mild enough for everyone to enjoy. You’ll feel the following within 60 minutes of taking:

Large increase in motivation

Notable increase in energy

Better focus

More drive and determination

Bigger pumps

Higher oxygen levels

Faster warm-down and recovery

For some people, the level of focus can be almost tunnel vision. Some people like that slightly out-of-control effect, and usually you will know with things like caffeine if you are a stim junkie or not.

Using Wrecked Pre-Workout For Weight Loss

Wrecked pre-workout will give you insane pumps. That strength can be used on its own to build muscle mass and strength or to underpin a SARMs stack. You could use Wrecked instead of SARMs like Cardarine (a great energy booster). That means fewer SARMs, but still, high energy output when you need it.

But you can use Wrecked pre-workout for weight loss as well. Because of the energy increases, it gives you, you will work out harder and longer, burning more calories and building better endurance.

So, don’t just think about people saying Wrecked will build huge muscles. It also has the ability to be the best weight loss pre-workout supplement as well.

It won’t do it on its own though. You’ll need a good workout routine, cardio work on top, and a great-cutting diet to get the most out of it.

Just be aware, because of the stim it will give you; you will be really ravenous after your workout session. It will burn calories fast. So, make sure you are ready for that post-workout and don’t consume junk.

Save Money With Huge Supplement Stacks (Including Wrecked)

If you’re thinking of buying Wrecked then I would advise you to look at the huge supplement stacks that the company sells.

You’ll get multiple supplements at a bargain price. That way, you’ll save money, and increase the effects you get, which will help you to power through your workouts and recover.

As an example, the potent Shulk Stack costs just $189.95. In that stack you get individual supplements, saving money on the separate prices:

Huge powder

Pump Serum

Wrecked V2

Arachidonate capsules

So although you might just want Wrecked as a pre-workout formula, I advise you to check out the stacks section of the Huge Supplements website, in case there are any stack deals that would work for you.

Wrecked Versus Total War: Is Total War Pre-Workout Good?

Redcon1 Total War pre-workout is another popular workout supplement. However, how does it compare to Wrecked in terms of its potency and value for money? Let’s do a quick Total War pre-workout review, and compare it to Wrecked to answer the question: is Total War pre-workout good?

The way to do this is to look at the ingredients list. Total War has the following key ingredients:

3000 mg Citrulline Malate (2:1 ratio L-Citrulline to malic acid)

3200 mg Beta Alanine

1000 mg Beet Extract

1000 mg Taurine

250 mg Caffeine (in 2 forms)

Although Citrulline Malate is a more efficient version than pure L-Citrulline, Wrecked is giving you 8000 mg, more than double. You also get 300 more milligrams of Beta Alanine, and more of almost every other crucial ingredient.

On Amazon, Total War pre-workout is $34.99, which is five dollars cheaper than Wrecked, costing around $39.96. You also get 30 servings in total war, against the 21 in Wrecked.

However, what really matters is potency and output. Do you want something that works, or do you want something that works really well? Putting all together, Wrecked is a far more potent formula. It’s not as reliant on caffeine, and its range of ingredients hits you from more angles.

All in all, it’s better value for money per scoop, and your output during your workout will be insanely high compared to total war.

Where To Buy The Best Fat Burning Pre-Workout

Wrecked is great value for money. For me, it’s definitely the best fat-burning pre-workout, and great for weight loss as well as powering your bulking.

In summary at the end of this review, these are the pros of Wrecked:

Wrecked V2 is significantly more potent

Not based on caffeine like most supplements

Delivers all-round performance increases

Stronger doses of key ingredients than almost any other supplement

Kicks in strongly after about 30 minutes

Very affordable to anyone

There are a couple of Wrecked cons:

21 g portion size is a lot to deal with

Full dose rush can be too much for some

Don’t just think of Wrecked on its own either. Just using it on its own will be better than natural for muscle building and fat cutting. But that’s not the whole story. You can team it up with SARMs. Used alongside an energy generator like Cardarine, it’s going to give you insane levels of energy and fat burning potential.

Also, using it with a bulker like RAD-140 or YK-11 will also allow you to pump harder and get more from the SARMs you’re using.

Post-cycle, you can use it to offset the drop of lower testosterone when you have used androgenic SARMs. So Wrecked can help you, no matter what your strategy is.

The best place to buy is direct from Huge Supplements. It costs $39.96 right now, and if you buy it as part of a stack you will save around 10% on its individual sale price.

Plus, you will know it’s genuine. Huge Supplements don’t seem to have resellers, so if you see it for sale elsewhere, it’s probably a fake. Useless powder packaged up to look like the real thing to take your money.

