Woxsen University Bestows Chair Professorships In Honour Of International Experts

Woxsen University announces the establishment of 41 Fellowships/ Chair Professorships honouring professional contributions of some of the World’s most reputed experts in Education. It is one of the highest honours awarded in the academic domain at Woxsen, reserved for the faculty who have demonstrated a sustained high level of scholarly accomplishment in their respective field of study. The title of Chair Professorship is a recognition of their contributions towards research, teaching and advancement of the University. These will serve as tribute to the international personalities they are named after, and demonstrably enriches the quality of educational opportunities of students and faculty associated with the chair, on a global level.

Woxsen has always emphasized on internationalization of education and currently counts 92+ partner universities, 90+ Adjunct Professors originating from some of the world’s top varsities, 20+ Clinical & Professor of Practice among others. To complement the international exposure of all stakeholders and exchange programs, monthly sessions are organised on various areas of interests such as Woxsen Global Forum, Woxsen International Lecture Series, and corporate alignment sessions with top executives on campus. Apart from this, Woxsen has reserved two annual segments for module-based session series between September-November and March-May, called “International Month”, which serves as non-credit certification courses and stackable micro-credits.

A revision of activities, progress and course of action is conducted by the International Advisory Board consisting of Heads of Departments & Alumni of Leading Universities with Global FT Ranking and Triple Crown, Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies and Woxsen University Alumni.

To further facilitate cooperation with reputed universities across the globe for collaborative research programs, Woxsen has now introduced Chair Professorships. The chair holders have been selected basis their core areas of specializations and contributions and are expected to continue providing outstanding scholarly insights to the holder’s department, profession and society at large.

Responsibilities of the Chair Professorships include:

• Maintaining an extraordinary level of productivity in publicized research and executing a high impact research agenda

• Fostering collaborations for multi-investor programs and multi-disciplinary laboratories

• Developing innovative educational programs and curricula

• To teach at an exemplary level of effectiveness to graduate students and undergraduates

• To be leaders in their field, build significant programs, mentor junior faculty, and provide strategic leadership to their department and college



The Chair Professorships, Woxsen University:

Dr. Carlos Scheel-Mayerbenger

EGADE Business School, Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico

Dr. Jean-Luc Boulnois

Babson College

Dr. Ingmar Nolte

Lancaster University

Dr. Sir Cary Cooper

University of Manchester

Prof. Margaret Bishop

Parsons School of Design

Dr. Dominique Turpin

IMD Switzerland

Dr. Zita Paprika

Corvinus University

Dr. J.C. Hauguel

ISC Paris

Dr. David J Reibstein

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Dr. James Stoner

Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business

Dr. Hamid Bouchikhi

ESSEC Business School

Dr. Prasad Padmanabhan

St. Mary's University

Dr. Len Jessup

Claremont Graduate University

Dr. Steven Pinker

Harvard University

Dr. Dinesh Bhatia

UT Dallas, USA

Dr. Sanjay Bhowmick

Northumbria University, UK

Dr. Thami Ghorfi

ESCA Morocco

Dr. Amitava Chattopadhay

INSEAD

Dr. Hirshleifer, David

USC Marshall

Dr. Gunther Friedl

TUM, Germany

Dr. Ben Shenglin

Zhejiang University

Dr. Mohanbir S Sawhney

Kellogg School of Management

Dr. Bjorn Espen Eckbo

Tuck School of Business, Darmouth College

Dr. Vijay Govindarajan

Tuck School of Business, Darmouth College

Dr. Ramon O'Callaghan

Porto Business School

Dr. Anuj Mehrotra

George Washington University School of Business

Dr. Sherif Kamel

American University in Cairo

Dr. Valarie Zeithaml

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School



About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 90+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India’s Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.