With Realsta, turn your Real Estate investment dreams into a reality

6+The real estate industry has seen a significant shift post-pandemic with the rental business picking up once again, and the need for owning a home more prominent than ever. According to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian real estate market is expected to grow to US$ 9.30 billion in 2040 from US$ 1.72 billion in 2019. In India, it is estimated to contribute to 13% of the country's total GDP by 2025. Realsta, a real estate consulting firm, has carved a niche for itself in the investment and asset management segment pertaining to the industry.

There are many arguments in favour of why one should go for investing in realty, with the most obvious one being that the value of any real estate asset appreciates over time. However, to invest in any asset class, one needs to have a proper understanding of the same. And this is where Realsta comes into the picture, with their extensive expertise of more than ten years in diversifying investors' portfolios to maximize returns. Dishant Malik founded Realsta in 2012, with an intention of revolutionizing real estate investments, while mitigating the risk with a data driven approach. The firm focuses on helping investors with a unique and rarely found combination of competitiveness with integrity and ethics.

The advisory service provider offers its clients, comprising of HNI’s and NRI’s , asset and portfolio management solutions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals. They specialize in devising the most effective wealth management strategies with respect to real estate to help clients reach their financial objectives.

Sharing insights about his firm and the industry, Dishant Malik says, "Trust is hard to come across in our industry, owing to the countless instances of corruption and unethical practices. At Relasta, we make it a point to ensure complete transparency through clear communication and comprehensive customer support. Our sole aim with our work, is to create and add value to our clients’ lives."

To all the newbies gearing up to enter the sector, he emphasizes, "Will and intent are the major driving forces for succeeding in any field at all. In real estate, they become even more important because the stakes are high, and to be wilful about your decisions is tough. If you can master that, then a risk-taking appetite and good networking skills are all you need. Investment-wise, you can start as low as 1-2 lakhs and still make money out of it."

Realsta not only constantly monitors your investments to identify any value appreciation, but also assists you in managing your entire portfolio. The firm makes it a point to not just be limited to the typical buying-selling routine for their client, but be involved in doing extensive market research that enables them to identify the best opportunities and positioning in terms of land as well as building projects. They identify valuable real estate opportunities ahead of the curve and create data-driven recommendations to invest in the preferred channels. Working with giant investors with large scale capital, as well as with the people on ground, provides them with a unique market view.

Alongside asset management, they also function in the vertical of corporate leasing, and use it to build sustainable relationships with corporate conglomerates. This also helps them in creating a recurring rental income for their client, that increases the overall ROI of the property, leading to a significant upsell. They have completed a substantial amount of business in corporate leasing with major brands such as ITC and McKinsey, and also worked on selling the inventory of major developers like DLF, Godrej, and Emaar. They have won several accolades for their outstanding contributions in shaping the landscape of Gurgaon.

In the future, Realsta envisions scaling up and expanding. They have already helped and advised a lot of clients in building a strong portfolio in the realm of an estate. Now, they are looking forward to developing a comprehensive platform that allows users at scale to evaluate their real estate investments in an efficient and data-driven manner.



