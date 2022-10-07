With A Phenomenal Presale Success, Is It Better To Invest In Big Eyes Coin Than Dogecoin Or Hosky Token?

The crypto market was taken by a storm earlier this year, as many coins tanked. But as all storms pass, there's a fresh beginning. Many tokens have seen green charts in recent months. And new tokens are being launched with exciting benefits, low transaction fees, NFT clubs and faster payment options.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has seen phenomenal growth in its presale, raising more than $3.2M. It has also entered stage 3, but will it be able to surpass the legacy of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano-based Hosky Token (HOSKY)?

Hosky Token: Will the Marketing Backfire?

Hosky Token (HOSKY) has resorted to an inverse marketing strategy to attract meme coin investors. Its website says — We bring absolutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises or mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology, just doggo memes.

In the times when more and more tokens are priding themselves on superior technology, bigger promises and greater financial value, Hosky Token (HOSKY) has taken the other route. And it might be working for the token as the Hosky token (HOSKY) has become the project with the biggest engagement, surpassing Djed stablecoin.

According to reports, the token has received approximately 8,400 engagements this week compared to Djed & other meme coins built on the Cardano chain.

Dogecoin: The Oldest Dog

Dogecoin (DOGE) has the experience of being a trendsetter, with the backing of a multi-billionaire CEO who shoots rockets into space and enjoys the support of a dedicated community of users.

But as per the market analysis, Dogecoin (DOGE) keeps trading sideways as neither buyers nor sellers could seize the initiative yet. If the decline continues to the $0.058 mark, there is a possibility of a sharp drop to the $0.05 area as the meme coin has accumulated enough power for it.

Big Eyes Coin: New And Promising

Unlike Hosky Token (HOSKY), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prides itself on the benefits that it gives to the users. It is a full-on community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem.

In the past, meme coins have produced tremendous returns. Investors gauge the quality of meme tokens by their image positioning, PR, value and benefits. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems to have it all.

This new meme token is community-driven, which means that the users will have a say in the decision-making and the future of the coin. According to its stage 3 roadmap, a fully integrated NFT club will be launched that will allow users to buy and sell NFTs with ease.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ‘eyeing’ to launch 10 NFT projects with its cute-eyed cat taking to the sea. The cute cat is on a mission to save the oceans and the fishes.

The token will also be paying its second donation to charity for ocean preservation, a huge plus considering the flak that the cryptocurrencies receive for not being environmentally friendly.

The Bottom Line

Although Husky Token (HUSKY) is up by 17% this week, the investors will still choose Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for its long-term goals and promises.

