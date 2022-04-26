With 60% Stocks Sold Out In 5 Days, Ridiculous Dragons Creates A Buzz In The Segment Of NFT

This is, without a doubt, an era of Digitization and with this emerging trend, there has been emergence of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). For starters, NFTs are basically a plethora of digital assets that represent Internet collectibles like art, music, and games with an authentic certificate that is created by the blockchain technology that underlies Cryptocurrency. What is unique about the NFTs is that it cannot be forged or manipulated, providing security and data theft. This is probably the primary reason why a lot of NFT projects have emerged, allowing people to purchase and sell unique and different types of Non-Fungible Tokens. Ridiculous Dragons is one such NFT project that has carved a niche around themselves by successfully recording sales of 60% of their listed stocks in a timeframe of 5 days post their launch.

Ridiculous Dragons is a first-of-its-kind, NFT project at the intersection of blockchain and gaming. It was launched on April 14th, this year by Shagun Singh, an emerging entrepreneur with a deep interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain. The recently launched project has a collection of 9999 uniquely generated NFTs in the form of Dragons, and it has been successful in reaching the milestone of selling 6020 of the total 9999 exclusive NFTs (each priced at 0.24 BNB), in its first week of the launch. What makes this achievement truly a feat is that they have been able to achieve this without roping in any big celebrities or without any online promotion. The Dragons on the platform are randomly generated with a bunch of artistic attributes and rarities that are stored on the Binance Smart Chain.

Ridiculous Dragons is aimed at creating awareness among Indians regarding the Non-Fungible Tokens alongside prioritising building a strong community. Unlike the other players in the market, Ridiculous Dragons is leaving no stones unturned for ensuring that their Dragon Holders derive as much profit as possible and for the same, they have announced a futuristic roadmap and a few perks for their stakeholders. From giving away $500 to 10 lucky dragon holders to reserving legendary Dragons for auction and marketing purposes, Ridiculous Dragons is smartly and efficiently looking after their stakeholders.

The team of Ridiculous Dragons, after selling all the stocks, also plans to release their exclusive line of merchandise in collaboration with one of the renowned designers. Additionally, they are all also set to introduce a few new features like Play-to-earn game, fire staking, and a private crypto trading group. These three features are likely to be a gamechanger for NFT holders.

Through the ‘Play-to-earn game’ feature, they aim to provide their exclusive NFT holders the opportunity to earn $FIRE for playing and through a premium crypto trading group in which there would be crypto experts with years of experience, they seek to help people with guidance and mentorship regarding crypto trading. The NFT holders are also likely to benefit from the premium crypto trading group as they will get a plethora of perks like premium trading calls and deep-researched market-related analysis which could be useful for people, particularly beginners. Under Fire Staking, they will be launching an exclusive token on Binance Smart Chain. Additionally, they will be distributing 1% of every sale made on secondary marketing (WazirX) among all their NFT holders every week. With all these things in the pipeline, Ridiculous Dragons aims to become the biggest project of India and introduce people to this beautiful and exciting new world of NFTs and metaverse.

Talking about the project, Shagun Singh, the Founder and CEO of Ridiculous Dragons commented “The idea of starting this new project was to expand my Crypto business and take it to a whole new level. Since I have been into the realm of NFTs and Crypto trading, I realised that there is a lack of knowledge among Indians when it comes to Crypto and with the inception of Ridiculous Dragons, I aim to bridge that gap. I honestly believe that NFTs has a huge potential and will be a game changer in the near future and with my new project, I am confident that I will be able to make more and more people join the exciting world of NFTs alongside providing them a credible and authentic place to fetch rich dividends against their investments.”

Ridiculous Dragons is also planning to launch their marketplace which would allow people to create, sell and purchase their NFTs. Additionally, they aim to generate a revenue of INR 10+ cr by the end of this year. With so much to offer, Ridiculous Dragons is truly gaining people’s faith and is rapidly emerging as one of the leading players in the segment.