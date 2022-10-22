Wisdom Supplement Review: Bible-Based Herbal Blend That Works? (Dr. Patrick Gentempo)

Are you looking for an organic health supplement with the least side effects? Many people claim that Wisdom is the one. Yet, it is not easy to decide without deeper knowledge of the product. Thus, here we attempt to answer all your possible queries regarding the biblical health formula.

Wisdom Overview

Wisdom is the first herbal product in the world made with all-natural supplements mentioned in the Bible. With a combination of the 8 highly prestigious biblical herbs, Wisdom is quite famous among religious groups.

People find this supplement highly beneficial for their health. In fact, several authentic studies also back this claim. The supplement is free from toxins and has no side effects.

The creator, Dr. Gentempo, claims that the Wisdom supplement quickly transforms a person's health. It increases immunity and regulates blood pressure and sugar levels. Besides, it detoxifies the body and manages weight as well.

The Herbs Used in Wisdom Supplement

Turmeric

Based on old sayings, turmeric is extremely beneficial for all, regardless of age and gender. According to one research from the Journal Oncogene that studied several anti-inflammatory compounds and herbs from around the world, one that worked the most was turmeric.

Scientists in the Journal of Medicinal Food have discovered that, over the years, turmeric has proved to help in the reduction of joint pain, improve skin and fight off obesity.

Anise

Anise, more commonly known as star anise, has significant therapeutic effects. This has been shown through several scientific research along with traditional culinary and medical usage.

It is rich in iron, which helps the body produce healthy blood cells and improve its overall performance. Since red blood cells carry oxygen, anise improves cellular respiration and increases a person's energy.

A 2007 study in The World Journal of Gastroenterology highlights anise's ability to kill bacteria and work against several stomach issues. Furthermore, it decreases the painful effects of menopause and helps reduce the symptoms of depression.

Cinnamon

According to a 2014 study by Visweswara Rao, cinnamon is among the top most popular herbs for its protective antioxidant levels. Two years later, Gentles Fite conducted another research on the spice.

Two years later, Gentles Fite, with some fellow researchers, published Essential Oils for Healing. The guide further studied the spice in detail and discussed different ways of treating everyday ailments with it. They found cinnamon helpful in treating heart issues and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Hyssop

Hyssop is a part of the mint family and smells sweet. It is commonly used in religious rituals for inner cleansing.

Studies conducted by G. Dozmorov in 2014 showed that hyssop increases blood circulation. This helps the muscles relax and ensure the proper working of the arteries. It also relieves muscle pains and spasms.

Frankincense

According to research on frankincense oil in 2003, it is one of the most powerful healing essential oils. It contains extremely significant anti-inflammatory compounds that help boost the immune system. As a result, you can fight diseases better and be more active overall.

Furthermore, it soothes joint pain and prevents cartilage loss due to arthritis. Hence, you enjoy greater mobility regardless of your age. Frankincense also helps with gut problems. For instance, it can reduce bloating and abdominal pain, which also improves associated mood swings, depression, and anxiety.

Myrrh

As mentioned in the Bible countless times, myrrh is one of the most important essential oils. It is used as a spice and as anointing oil. Concerning religion, the three wise men gave it to Jesus, which highlights its significance. Since around that time, it has been considered to be a part of almost every single home remedy.

A study in 2001 by A. Massoud claims that myrrh oil is more important than Vitamin E against free radicals. It is also quite effective in treating infection caused by the common liver fluke.

Holy Basil

Holy Basil, more commonly known as Tulsi, strengthens bones and improves the condition of the heart. It normalizes blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipids.

Several credible sources claim that basil has anti-anxiety and antidepressant properties. Additionally, it positively affects memory, cognitive functioning, and emotional disposition. Plus, many researchers found it helpful in treating fever, cough, back pain, skin diseases, and various other health conditions.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle has amazing anti-aging properties. Owing to this, cosmetics manufacturers commonly use it in anti-aging products. The good news is that it doesn't only protect your skin but several other organs as well.

Studies have proven it helpful for the liver in detoxifying the body. Gladly, this information was last reviewed by James Beckerman in 2021, ensuring its credibility. Moreover, experts are also looking into its effectiveness against chronic hepatitis.

Pros

Helps reduce pain in the body and joint inflammation

Improves the skin

Boosts immune system

Acts as a stress reliever

Helps in the detoxification of the body

Improves the metabolic rate

Strengthens bones and muscles

Cons

Not available in physical stores

Can only be bought from the official website

No specific instruction for children and pregnant women

How to Use the Wisdom Christianity Daily Supplement?

Wisdom is free of preservatives, harmful pills, gluten, dairy, soy, or sugar. This makes it safe for topical and oral consumption. You can apply it on your skin before bed for hydrated and revitalized skin.

Secondly, you can add it to your salads, smoothies, teas, lemonades, coffee, and other beverages as you like. Add in a few drops, mix well, and enjoy.

If you do not want to take the supplement with anything, you can have two or three drops directly on your tongue. However, it has a little earthy taste which you may or may not like. So, we suggest trying out just a drop first. There is no right time for the supplement. You can take it whenever needed.

Conclusion

The Bible clearly mentions these herbs and their benefits, encouraging us to explore and try them out. Thanks to Dr. Gentempo for doing the difficult part of putting together all the herbs in one bottle - the Wisdom supplement.

The supplement is all-natural and free of preservatives, which also reduces the chances of any side effects. Many of the benefits associated with the ingredients are proven, while some are still under study. Regardless, many people have already benefited from them separately and in the form of the Wisdom supplement. Lastly, this product suits all ages, genders, and weights.

This supplement is for you if you have been looking for an all-natural solution to your health problems. Without any side effects or any preservatives added to it, you will get a natural, Bible-recommended supplement in the form of Wisdom.

It features ingredients packed with numerous health benefits. Together they work wonders in uplifting your overall well-being. Plus, it is easy to use and has many positive user reviews.

The best part is that it comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee. Hence, if you are unable to feel any difference in your health during that time, you can get your money back.

