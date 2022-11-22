Will The SERUM Emergency Fork Save FTX From Crumbling? These Four Cryptos Will Rescue Your Portfolio

Starting with Bitcoin’s gradual drop in price from an all-time high of $68,000 to several crypto platforms filing for bankruptcy, the year 2022 has dealt a devasting blow to crypto users worldwide.

Recently, the FTX crash resulted in several crypto tokens plummeting in price, leaving less to be desired for investors in the market. However, FTX is trying hard to salvage the situation by introducing an emergency fork for serum. But will it provide any relief?

This article provides more details about the SERUM emergency fork. It also discusses four cryptocurrencies that investors can consider in order to rescue their portfolios. These coins include Dash 2 Trade , RobotEra , IMPT, and Calvaria . Let’s find out more about them!

Serum Emergency Fork: Can it Save FTX from its Impending Doom?

FTX suffered a significant blow in the market as it was hacked recently. This hack resulted in FTX’s collapse and affected Serum, a Solana-based decentralized exchange developed by FTX. Also, the resulting hack saw a collapse in the price of Solana and other Solana-based applications.

However, the Serum team launched an emergency fork to help rescue the FTX platform. While the community rallied around this emergency fork, more than its effect is needed as the whole crypto market is still declining. The FTX hack has resulted in many investors steering clear of crypto exchanges and their tokens.

In essence, the Emergency fork by Serum has done little to remedy the devastating effect of the FTX crash.

Alternative Cryptos to Invest in for Massive Gains

Despite the FTX hack, investors are looking for potential cryptos to buy in order to mitigate their losses in the market. Here are four crypto projects set to offer incredible gains amidst market conditions.

1. Dash 2 Trade: A next-generation crypto analytics platform

2. RobotEra: A metaverse project focused on earning in its ecosystem

3. IMPT.io: A blockchain platform aimed at providing eco-friendly utilities

4. Calvaria: A unique play-to-earn ecosystem for mobile gamers

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade promises to become the best crypto analytics platform to improve crypto traders’ journeys. By introducing a subscription-based dashboard, Dash 2 Trade will offer practical trading tools that enable users to make effective trading decisions in the crypto market.

One of the unique tools offered by Dash 2 Trade is its on-chain market and social analysis. This tool will go beyond checking out the present market’s cycle; it will further ascertain the level of FOMO or FUD displayed by other crypto traders. Thus, it will ensure that users know when to enter or exit the market.

Another tool the D2T dashboard provides is the scoring system for crypto ICOs. This system checks out prospecting crypto coins on presale to ascertain their worthiness and potential. As such, D2T users can invest early and make considerable gains when such cryptos launch in the market.

Dash 2 Trade’s utility token, D2T, powers the dashboard and its ecosystem. Moreover, it is available for purchase via the D2T presale event.

RobotEra

RobotEra is a new metaverse project ready to provide compelling features to crypto users and gamers. RobotEra features a metaverse called Taro, where users become robots and explore the vastness of this virtual open world

RobotEra allows players and users to freely make their choices as they own lands, develop them, acquire resources, and create robot companions. Users can then trade their assets with other users in the in-game marketplace. RobotEra provides unique play-to-earn functions in which users generate income through several means.

TARO tokens help facilitate the transaction processes in the RobotEra metaverse and its ecosystem. Users who wish to participate in non-gaming parts of the ecosystem can own TARO tokens which they can lock into the project (staking system) and earn passive income. Also, they can participate in the project’s DAO, where they can vote on incremental features of the game.

IMPT.io

IMPT.io is a green platform with the best sustainability features. Built on blockchain technology, IMPT.io initiates a carbon offset program to reduce users’ carbon footprint while rewarding users openly and transparently.

This green platform connects users to socially responsible brands where they can engage in regular green shopping of several products on the IMPT platform. IMPT.io tracks users’ shopping activities and effectively rewards them with carbon credits, a reward for reducing their carbon impact.

At its core, the IMPT token power the IMPT.io platform, which aids speedy transactions on the IMPT marketplace. Users use IMPT tokens to purchase environmental projects and use them to earn more carbon credits. It also acts as a governance token so users can vote on future projects in the ecosystem.

Interestingly, IMPT tokens are available on presale. Users can take advantage of this eco-friendly platform ready to combat climate change and sustain the environment.

Calvaria

Calvaria is a play-to-earn ecosystem where users can freely play its mobile flagship game and earn intriguing rewards during active gameplay. Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is the game set to dominate other play-to-earn games in its gaming and rewards structures.

In the game, users deploy Powerful NFT Characters as battle cards on a battlefield and earn rewards when they employ battle strategies to beat their opponents during gameplay. Users are rewarded in crypto assets and NFTs, which they can flip for cash or upgrade their battle cards.

The Calvaria ecosystem utilizes two ERC-20 tokens, eRIA, and RIA, which are multi-chain assets distributed to users regardless of their blockchain networks and are traded.

While eRIA will come as an in-game asset, RIA tokens are up for grabs on the Calvaria platform during the presale event and are selling fast. Users can enjoy early gains if they invest before the presale event is over.

Final Thoughts

The FTX crash has taken its toll on the crypto market. However, crypto users and investors seek to maximize their investments in new crypto projects that will offer incredible gains in the future. Thankfully, the four cryptos discussed in this article can provide significant investment yields. Thus, crypto lovers and investors should take advantage of these coins and diversify their portfolios for impressive gains.

