Will Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Follow The Success Of Ethereum (ETH) And UniSwap (UNI)

When Ethereum (ETH) pioneered smart contract technology, allowing for the deployment of dApps and blockchains on the Ethereum network, it triggered a huge and exponential growth of investors, enthusiasts, and developers which laid the foundation for the DeFi movement.

The subsequent popularity of DeFi and decentralized lending protocols can largely be attributed to the success of decentralized exchanges like UniSwap (UNI). Now, newcomers like Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are pioneering the next generation of DeFi and offer great potential returns for those looking for a great long-term investment.

Funding The Next Generation of DeFi with Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer 3 swapping protocol that first emerged in October 2021 and supports an interoperable, peer-to-peer multichain platform that connects early-stage DeFi projects with prospective investors. This decentralised funding platform offers an alternative to ICO and IEO methods of fundraising.

Investors can choose which pools they would like to invest in from a network of potential projects into the liquidity pool using the correct token for the network chosen by the project creator. These tokens will be automatically swapped using the Logarithmic Finance swapping protocol and released according to the pool type.

Logarithmic Finance is currently in the presale stage and its unique approach to fundraising has great potential as a long-term cryptocurrency investment and one that could change the future of DeFi.

UniSwap (UNI) Popularised Decentralised Exchanges

MakerDAO was the first project to feature decentralised lending, however, it was the UniSwap (UNI) protocol that brought decentralised exchanges (DEXs) and decentralised lending into the spotlight and the token is 23rd place on the Coinmarketcap listings as ranked by market capitalization.

Since launching its first version in 2018, UniSwap, which is built on Ethereum, has gone from strength to strength. The protocol gained attention and additional popularity in 2020 when it airdropped 400 UNI tokens, worth $2328 today, to every user who used the exchange before a set date.

The latest release of Uniswap is Uniswap V3 which launched in March 2021 and offers greater optimization for capital efficiency over the Uniswap V2.

The Majority of dApps Are Built on Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It is a cryptocurrency platform with a platform upon which programmable smart contracts can be created and deployed. These smart contracts can be used for building countless solutions from blockchains to feature-rich and interoperable dApps.

The majority of dApps, including DeFi protocols, are built on Ethereum including the two other cryptos discussed in this article. Ethereum is also first on the DeFi Llama leaderboard for blockchains, ranked by total value locked in DeFi protocols and staking ($73.09 billion).

Innovation Prevails in DeFi

DeFi still proves to be a valuable long-term investment with the most popular cryptos also being the tokens of the most influential and innovative projects, as proven by the high prices of tokens like Ethereum and UniSwap compared to at launch.

Early investors in these projects have enjoyed huge dividends for long-term investments made in the past, and today early-stage projects like Logarithmic Finance offer similar potential.

