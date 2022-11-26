Why You Need To Buy These New Cryptos That Will Explode

Finding cryptocurrencies that will keep growing in the future has become harder than ever as the entire market enters a new era of uncertainty. The market crash of early 2022, rising energy costs, and the liquidation of FTX resulted in over $2.3 trillion in losses across the cryptocurrency markets.

However, a few projects still show signs of future growth, and that's what we'll discuss in this article. Projects like Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT, and Calvaria are the most likely to explode in the next few months, so let's see why they are considered top investments right now.

Top Cryptocurrencies To Explode Soon

You can find more details about the hottest new crypto projects that are about to make their first CEX/DEX listings in the near future. Each has enormous growth potential, as they are designed according to the latest trends. So let's jump right into it.

1. Dash 2 Trade - Cryptocurrency Analytics and Social Trading Platform

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto analytics and social trading platform with a bright future. It appeared at the perfect moment when crypto trading became more challenging than ever before. The platform's primary goal is to provide users with accurate data about every cryptocurrency and trading signals designed to ensure that users make the best investments possible. In addition, Dash 2 Trade offers a complete set of crypto trading features that will make every online trade less risky and improve your overall ROI.

The platform is designed to make trading cryptos easier and less risky and educate users about how to make better investments. After the official release, Dash 2 Trade's basic features will be free, while the two available paid subscriptions will require native D2T tokens to unlock. The Starter pack will cost 400 D2T per month, while the Premium pack with all features unlocked will cost 1,000 tokens every month. The latter option allows users to copy crypto whale transfers, get real-time trading signals, exchange ideas with other traders, and much more.

Dash 2 Trade is in the presale phase right now, so you have a perfect opportunity to invest early and enjoy the highest returns down the road. However, even if you're not looking to invest in cryptos right now, Dash 2 Trade is an excellent project, and it should be on top of your priority list because it can help you hone your crypto-trading skills while making a profit.

2. RobotEra - New Block-Builder Blockchain Game With Excellent Tokenomics

RobotEra is another upcoming blockchain project likely to explode in the next few months. It's a futuristic block-builder game similar to Minecraft, but it takes place on a distant robot planet with an incredibly complex social and economic system. Apart from building everything from scratch, including the playable robotic characters, users will also have to find ways to set up trading routes with their neighbors to secure all resources needed to develop the world.

Of course, all user-built areas and items will work as NFTs, allowing players to buy and sell their creations within the metaverse. That includes objects, homes, factories, cards, and even cities. All transactions will require native TARO tokens, which can also be obtained through various activities, challenges, etc. Moreover, players can also stake their TARO tokens to get a vote about RobotEra's future.

RobotEra entered presale a few days ago, so it's one of the newest blockchain platforms to invest in right now. If you invest right now, you can get a ton of TARO tokens for a super-low price. Once RobotEra explodes, you could get as much as 100x in returns.

3. IMPT - Eco-Friendly Crypto With High Return Potential

If you're looking to invest in a sustainable project likely to keep growing steadily in the new crypto environment, investing in IMPT is a must. IMPT is the world's most eco-friendly crypto ever, and it aims to spread carbon pollution awareness and allow users to reduce their carbon footprints.

Namely, the platform partnered with over 10.000 recognized worldwide brands that also want to help build a greener world. When users buy something from these brands, they will receive carbon credits. Furthermore, since IMPT is a social platform, all users can see each other's credit scores to motivate others to reduce their carbon footprints. That can be done by exchanging the carbon credits for IMPT tokens or minting them into NFTs to preserve value. In addition, IMPT will spend a portion of its income to fund green projects worldwide to help reduce carbon emissions.

IMPT has been one of the most popular token presales in the past few months. The project raised over $13 million in a few weeks, but IMPT tokens are selling so quickly that you'll have to hurry to get yours at a discount. The platform will go live after it reaches its final goal of $25.98 million, so if you want to invest in a scalable eco-friendly crypto project, IMPT is the only real choice.

4. Calvaria - Play-To-Earn Trading Card Game With A Bright Future

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is another new crypto project expected to get massive gains in 2023. The project is designed by a team of expert blockchain developers who share a passion for trading card games. Therefore, it's not only designed according to the best blockchain practices, but the game is highly competitive and fun.

Since Calvaria is a blockchain trading game with Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics, active users will get free RIA tokens for winning tournaments. In addition, RIA tokens are used for all card deck upgrades, customizations, and other in-game transactions. The game features multiple factions, hundreds of well-designed characters, amazing on-screen effects, and much more.

RIA tokens are also available in presale, allowing you to get a ton of tokens for a small investment. If you invest right now, you will likely enjoy incredibly high returns in 2023. Head to the official Calvaria site and secure your spot among the earliest investors today!

Wrapping Up

All four projects mentioned above are excellent candidates for the highest gainers of 2023. Each of them is designed according to the best industry practices, which makes them great investment options in the new crypto environment. Check their official websites to see why these projects have what it takes to keep growing steadily in the future, despite the rising uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem.