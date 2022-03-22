Why Moissanite Rings Are Special

Have you ever noticed that Moissanite wedding rings are less expensive? There is good reason for that. As Moissanite is grown in a laboratory, they do not have the usual cost of digging, shipping and the discovery of a common mineral diamond. So, the Moissanite rings and jewelry cost less per carat than a diamond engagement ring, yet they are a little better. This means a lot of bang for your money. Great glitter, small price tag.

However, that does not mean that you should expect all designs to be cheap automatically. You will need to consider the quality of the design, whether you are working on a custom piece, a metal band and any matching stones in your construction.

How Moissanites are better

Prospective brides often compare Moissanites with Diamonds because of their similarity in appearance and style. With two shiny gems, clear, natural, we will set the ratings below.

Price: As we covered above, when we compare the gemstones alone, Moissanites are much cheaper than diamond, usually costing 85% less than mined diamonds. That means that if you have a fixed budget, you can afford a very large Moissanite, which makes statements.

Moral Values: Moissanites have cause no conflict. Growing up in a lab, gems do not have the personal and natural concern of the diamonds mined (and any other mineral, in fact) You can also cut your local impact by purchasing a Moissanite created and designed locally in your country.

Beauty: We think both stones are equally beautiful (and we consider ourselves lovers of marriage). You will not lose the taste or style by lifting with Moissanite against Diamond. And if you want to be nerdy, the Moissanites actually get higher points than Diamonds on the turn scale, giving them more sparkle and shine than diamonds.

Why Choose Moissanite Rings?

Moissanite rings and jewelry are those gems which show the best moments of your life. Our designs have the following features that make works of art valuable.

New designs in the latest collections

Top designs are improved and have better level of perfection

The finest stones are cut and polished on the Moissanite engagement rings

High quality rings are accompanied by modern and high quality bridal gowns

Trendy designs for beautiful brides

Best wedding prices and wedding rings for the latest collections

Moissanite Treasures: Discovery of Rocks

Moissanite was discovered 120 years ago by French Nobel Prize-winning chemist Dr. Henri Moissan. He wanted pure chemicals suitable for electrical work. During the search, Drs. Moissan discovered silicon carbide — a remarkable and rare mineral — in an Arizona meteorite bag. It was then named "moissanite" in his honor.

Dr. Moissan spent the rest of his life trying to recreate what he had found but was unsuccessful.

In the late 1990's, researchers from Research Triangle Park in North Carolina developed and approved the process of building a pure silicon carbide (SiC). This was used in the development of a variety of products including semiconductors, LED lights and extremely durable drilling tools and abrasives.

Because of its durability, moissanite can be found in a variety of cuts, giving jewelry designers a wide range of ring options including moissanite and other jewelry settings.

