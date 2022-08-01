Why Mehracki (MKI) Will Become A Leading Meme Coin Like Dogecoin (DOGE)

When the first meme coin, DOGE, launched in 2013, it didn't seem to show any solid potential as a store of value, and many considered it a joke. In 2017, DOGE proved the naysayers right — indeed, it was all for jokes and memes. Except for one part, though — this time, it had also created millions out of its investors. Today, over 300 meme coins are listed on the CoinMarketCap, with coins like Mehracki (MKI) creating unique use cases for tokens, following the same vision that made DOGE the crypto giant it is.

Mehracki (MKI) is a promising token that seeks to switch up crypto user experience and community activities. Before we proceed to Mehracki, let's talk about Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralised peer-to-peer token that provides a fun, open-source, and easy-to-use alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). Dogecoin (DOGE) is essentially traded on Binance Smart Chain, which offers due to its low transaction fees, high scalability, and fast transaction throughput. Even if it is thought that the DOGE coin has little practical use, its strong community and following, along with its speculative potential, put it far ahead of coins with obvious applications. This explains why as of May 2022, DOGE had reached a market capitalization of over $11 billion, joining the ranks of the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Nevertheless, DOGE has suffered its own degree of instability, especially as its value dipped by about 10% in late April, and analysts such as Motley Fool have predicted we'll be witnessing a further 5% drop in the next couple of weeks.

Usually, the value of meme tokens like DOGE is based on influencers' endorsement, hype, FOMO, and community activities. Their valuation fluctuates with market interest.

As such, their unpredictability and absence of real-life applications often dissuade investors from jumping in.

However, Mehracki is much different from regular meme coins as it is aimed at offering real-life use cases.

Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI) is a community-driven, feel-good meme token built on Solana and developed to help users generate wealth for investors and champion feel-good moments and activities for people worldwide. Pronounced "may-rah-kee," Mehracki is a word that describes putting any of the trinity of soul, creativity, and love into whatever one does. According to Mehracki's (MKI) whitepaper, the platform is driven to become one of the frontrunners for the revolution of the meme coin sector, sponsoring activities and causes that will make the world a better place.

Crypto users are becoming bored and tired of the repetitive coins and tokens in the industry, so Mehracki (MKI) is integrating real-life use cases to improve user experience and deepen the crypto community's love for cryptocurrencies. For the creators of Mehracki, the goal is not only to switch up the "meh" feeling crypto users are feeling. Mehracki's real-life application will revolve around cheap, fast, and borderless transactions, with a primary focus on industries aimed at making us feel good — hospitality and tourism. This will help stimulate community growth, understanding, and the merger of beliefs.

Over time, the goal is to make Mehracki an ecosystem encompassing a utility token, feel-good NFTs, DAO, staking and yield farming, and a marketplace where tourism and hospitality businesses will be showcased with honest reviews.

With MKI, users can feel good and worry less with the official utility token of the Mehracki ecosystem. The token will help verify and authenticate transactions made within the Mehracki platform. Payments with MKI will be gamified with several rewards at different milestones to promote the use of the token.

Another innovative twist is that transactions will be gamified based on merchants purchased from, the amount spent, and active referrals. As users attain levels within the system, they enjoy more rewards and discounts on certain services. For the users and their loved ones, this simply means a more wholesome experience that doesn't require breaking the bank.

However, using Mehracki will not be entirely free. Each transaction will attract a 0.5% charge which will be used to maintain the ecosystem through staking rewards, liquidity pool, incentivizing payments with MKI, and rewarding developers' contributions to the Mehracki network.

