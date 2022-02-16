Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Why Is Bunny Buddies NFT Collection So Hyped On Social Media?

Designed by Rhabbitz, the pieces express a large range of personalities and modern aesthetics. His digital artwork has played vital roles in releases and social media moves, although the artist himself mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 2:19 pm

Ryan Robinson, also known as the artist pseudonym Rhabbitz, is a digital artist who made his rise in the last decade, mostly through his work in the music industry. Kodak Black, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, are just a few of the list of top-tier artists he has worked with. He is now launching a personal NFT project that gives fans the chance to own a piece of modern pop culture.

Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, or Playboi Carti, are just a few more names from the extensive list of major acts that have turned to Ryan Robinson in the past. His digital artwork has played vital roles in releases and social media moves, although the artist himself mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

He is now dedicating his life work to a project that explores the duality of life but also taps into the important topic of mental health. His 8888(!) hand-drawn ‘Bunny Buddies’ are a collection of NFTs available for his fans and digital art collectors all over the world. The NFTs are integrated into the Ethereum blockchain, ready to take over the Metaverse.

Designed by Rhabbitz, the pieces express a large range of personalities and modern aesthetics. “I like the balance of cute with semi-realistic aesthetics: make it bright but also have a sense of realism that’s why all the bunnies are half black. That’s how my life is. I’m a guy that has a bright side and a dark side like everyone and I like to use both in my creative process”, said Robinson about the creative process behind the pieces.

An idea that certainly can be seen throughout the collection. Plenty of different characters allow art lovers to find a piece they personally identify with and become its new owner. The collectability of NFTs is extremely intriguing, especially when we are talking about the work of seriously recognized artists such as Ryan Robinson.

The digital wizard has also announced the following launch of 20 limited ‘Legendary Bunnies’, with plenty of public figures already in line to get their hands on the very exclusive pieces. The great thing about owning a piece of the main collection – every owner will have the chance to randomly mint one of the ‘Legendary Bunnies’.

A Smart Investment, Either Way

The introduction to the project is extremely intriguing and it will be very interesting to see the full collection of pieces. To bring Rhabbitz’ ‘Bunny Buddies’ into a bigger context, it’s art history happening in real-time. With an artist that not only has already gained high acknowledgment across different industries of modern pop culture but also shares a vision for the future, NFTs have been viewed as smart investments. Once financially, but also for collectors to be part of something that the conventional structures of art left them out of.
 
 

