Why IMPT, TAMA, Tetonic & Gala Crypto Are  Looking Set To Rally By 2022

It is getting extremely difficult to navigate the cryptocurrency market for newcomers and experienced traders alike, especially due to the influx of new projects on a regular basis. While all these projects boast unique features and innovative solutions, not all of them are what appear to be. To make things easier for you, we’re going to take a look at four of the most popular new coins on the market right now and discuss the reasons why they are set to rally – IMPT.io, Tamadoge, Tetonic, and Gala.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

IMPT.io is a newly unveiled crypto-project that is directed toward environmental protection and sustainability. Its main aim is to change the current carbon credit landscape with the help of NFTs and blockchain technology. Also known as the Impact Project, IMPT.io recently raised more than $500,000 in a pre-sale event in only 48 hours. This development further solidifies its efforts to establish a decentralized and fair market for carbon credits.

Why is IMPT.io set to rally?

IMPT.io is attempting to revolutionize the way carbon credits are purchased. With so much focus on environmental protection, it puts the focus on projects of this kind and IMPT.io is at the forefront. Since IMPT.io is one of the first projects that is tokenizing carbon credits, it has a lot of potential to grow in the near future.

The carbon credit model implemented by IMPT.io is another driver of its value. Carbon credits can be accessed in two ways – They can either be purchased from the official marketplace directly or can be earned by shopping from some of the 10,000 partner brands. Each of the carbon credits is equivalent to a ton of carbon offset.

The success of IMPT’s pre-sale event is a clear sign that investors are interested not only in the functionality of the project but its mission. Its focus on environmental issues will also yield mainstream attention.

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

Tamadoge (TAMA)

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

Tamadoge is an ideal example of a play-to-earn model used in the right way. This metaverse gaming platform offers users the chance to breed, purchase, and trade unique doge pets. These pet collectibles are represented in the form of unique NFTs. Their values are determined by rarity and the quality of pets used in breeding them.

Why is Tamadoge set to rally?

While it’s a meme coin, Tamadoge’s value is set to increase as a result of the string of recent partnerships with several brands and investors. Additionally, the token is also scheduled for listing on some of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Quite recently, it was listed on OKX which instantly had a positive effect on TAMA’s token value.

Another reason that Tamadoge can rally is its impressive tokenomics. With a total of 2 billion tokens, Tamadoge will allocate 5% of TAMA to spend on the network’s online shop or burn it. This will be done to stop TAMA’s value from falling. Tamadoge has also allocated 30% of its fees towards marketing, development, and the system’s prize pool.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

Tectonic (TONIC)

Tectonic is a protocol and blockchain project which facilitates lending and borrowing services in the DeFi market. Launched back in December 2021, the native token is TONIC. It allows suppliers to earn passive income from their assets while users can borrow cryptocurrency assets for functions such as short-term trading, yield farming, or staking. They can do this by pledging their own assets as collateral.

The Tectonic project currently supports 8 cryptocurrencies for borrowing and lending. These include Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), Tectonic (TONIC), Tether (USDT), USD coin (USDC), trueUSD (TUSD), Cronos (CRO), dai stablecoin (DAI), and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

The Tectonic protocol was formed out of forking the Compound protocol, which has a reputation for being one of the most secure protocols in existence. To further provide transparency and legitimacy, Tectonic has been audited by Slowmist.

Why is Tectonic set to rally?

At the moment, the TONIC token is one of the cheapest tokens to buy as $150 can fetch one billion TONIC tokens at current market prices. This is by no means a sign that it will further appreciate in the future, but given the project’s use cases, the chances are probably very high.

While the current market downturn subsides, it remains to be seen whether the Tectonic protocol takes steps to increase demand for its token. If this is followed according to plan, there are high chances that ONIC will be one of the major tokens which are set to rally.

Gala Games (GALA)

Gala Games is a cryptocurrency gaming project that first gained the limelight when it appreciated over 30,000% in 2021. With a concrete vision of creating attractive blockchain-based games, the platform has already onboarded 14 games in development. The lingering issue in present blockchain games is that they aren’t fun enough for users. Gala wants to change this with several games yet to be released.

One thing to note is that the native token, GALA, is separate from the in-game tokens that individuals can earn playing games. As a result, inflation will occur only within specific gaming currencies and not across the entire ecosystem.

Why are Gala Games set to rally?

There are several reasons why GALA is set to rally. Probably the strongest reason for this is the disruptive nature of the project when it comes to blockchain gaming. While GALA currently runs on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum ecosystems, it has plans to switch to its own blockchain soon.

A string of recent partnerships also makes this project desirable. Examples include its partnership with Epic Games Store, a major non-blockchain gaming company. The success of this deal would mean that GRIT, one of the first Web3 games to be released, will be done through the Epic platform.

Conclusion

After looking at various features of the above-mentioned projects, we’ve pointed out why they are set to rally. Off these, Both IMPT.io and Tamadoge have shown recent growth backed by solid tokenomics models and fundamentals.