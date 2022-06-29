Why DataMites For An Artificial Intelligence Engineering Course?

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing field with wide adoption not only in the research but across every aspect of the life from Home Appliances, Healthcare Solutions, Banking, Cyber Security, Agriculture, Manufacturing etc. to name a few.

● The WEF reports that the rise of AI will eliminate 85 million jobs and create 97 million new ones by 2025.

● Nearly 37% of organisations employ AI in their businesses.

● In the next three years, 34% of employees are expected to the replaced by AI as per Forbes.com.

● AI is expected to contribute USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

This phenomenal rise of Artificial intelligence created millions of different career opportunities, which cater to AI professionals from beginners to experienced professionals in various different roles and responsibilities.

What are the six key areas of Artificial Intelligence?

1. Machine Learning & Deep Learning

2. Computer Vision

3. Natural Language Processing

4. Expert Systems

5. Decision Making - Fuzzy Logic

6. Robotics

While Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing are more applied fields that can be grouped into one competence area; Expert Systems, Decision Making - Fuzzy Logic and Robotics are specialised fields and separate disciplines of their own.

How is AI related to Data Science?

Data science is a broad domain combining multiple fields, such as Statistics, Mathematics, Programming, and Machine Learning to extract insights from data for data-driven business decisions. AI is about mimicking human intelligence, which includes Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language processing, etc.

As AI uses advanced techniques to make sense of unstructured data, such as images, free text, videos etc. So AI can be used for making sense of unstructured data and predictions.

In simple words, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used as a tool to analyse unstructured data and make predictions in Data Science.

What should you choose, AI vs Data Science?

Both AI and Data Science offer promising careers, in fact, certain AI concepts are used in Data Science as well. The choice of a career in AI vs a career in Data Science should be based on your professional and academic profile, skills and interests.

You should choose Artificial Intelligence (AI), if

● You are excited about fields such as Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing.

● You are comfortable with programming and complex mathematics.

● You are willing to spend a year and a half learning, and mastering AI.

You should choose Data Science, if

● You understand business and like problem-solving.

● You like data analysis and have good data intuition.

● You are willing to spend 6-8 months learning data science concepts, programming and machine learning.

What skills are required to get an AI job-ready?

It takes about a year with a 20-hr/week structured learning approach to become an AI job ready from a technical standpoint.

Top key Technical skills for AI:

Because AI is such a popular topic, it necessitates a wide range of skills from specialists. The following are some of the most important AI skills:

1. Programming

2. Applied Maths

3. Applied AI/ML algorithms

4. Machine Learning

5. Neural Networks

6. Deep Learning

7. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

8. Computer Vision

9. Reinforcement learning

10. Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN)

You should have mastery of the above topics with practice project implementation experience to get yourself AI job-ready.

Why DataMites for an AI Engineer Course?

DataMites® is a global Data Science and AI institute with more than 50,000 learners in the past 7 years of experience. DataMites® provides popular live-instructor-led courses along with in-person training in most major cities.

DataMites offers an 8-month comprehensive artificial intelligence course - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer which is accredited by IABAC®, International Association of Business Analytics Certification, an accreditation body based on the European Commission framework.

Program Highlights:

● 8-month program

● 100+ hours of live online sessions

● 480+ learning hours

● 20 capstone projects

● Model deployment in the cloud

● 3-month Internship -developing proof of concepts

● 1 client/startup project

● 1 Paper/Thesis Publication

Top 5 reasons to choose DataMites®

1. Industry aligned Curriculum accredited by IABAC®

2. Mentors are PhD holders from Elite Universities with decades of experience in AI

3. An internship from an AI company is bundled with the course

4. 1 client or startup project

5. Proven Track record of Job Assistance and Placement Service

