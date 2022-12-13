Why D2T Will Rally Faster Than OKB in 2023

OKB is one of the coins that is recovering from the disastrous effects of the May crypto crash much faster than the rest of the market. The official token of the OKX crypto exchange is monetizing its utility of the popular crypto platform and transforming it into a steady growth in the last two months. This has led many experts to proclaim it one of the best crypt investments for 2023.

However, there are several flies in that ointment. The biggest one is that OKB is already overvalued and any further growth is questionable. The second issue is that OKB, even if it makes some gains, will only grow in single digits, thanks to its high value at the moment. Tokens like Dash 2 Trade, (and others like RobotEra, IMPT, and Calvaria) are much better options, as they are expected to end up in the same price range, but since they are priced much lower, ROI on them will be massive. Here is why we believe D2T will rally faster than OKB in 2023.

Cryptocurrencies That Will Rally Faster Than OKB in 2023

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Will Rally Faster Than OKB in 2023

Dash to Trade is an exciting new project designed to make crypto traders’ lives much easier and more profitable. It is a platform offering comprehensive analytics and intelligence tools that can provide unprecedented insight into the inner workings of the crypto market and give any trader that uses it an edge over the competition.

Even the most experienced crypto traders can benefit from Dash 2 Trade in several ways. The most obvious benefit is the signals the platform provides. In skilled hands, those signals alone could be worth a lot of money in executed trades. Novice traders will benefit even more from using the set of analytics tools that come with Dash 2 Trade, but for them, the biggest advantage will come from the social trading component.

With it, they can see the moves experienced traders make and copy them, benefiting from their experience and knowledge of the market. This is the main reason why we feel Dash 2 Trade will explode in 2023, eclipsing many established coins like OKB. The fact that D2T raised more than $7.2 million during the first few weeks of its presale more than backs up this opinion.

RobotEra (TARO) - Another Candidate for Surpassing OKB in 2023

Metaverse gaming is a niche that has exploded in 2022, birthing many interesting projects. RobotEra is one of them, and one that holds the most potential for explosive growth in 2023.

Unlike many other projects in this sector that only try to capitalize on the popularity of metaverse gaming, RobotEra is actually a well-thought-out and even better-designed platform that is guaranteed to provide hours of fun to its users.

RobotEra is set on a ruined planet and it is the players’ task to rebuild it. To achieve this, they have robots at their disposal, who act as their avatars in the metaverse. Each player has their own piece of metaverse land, which can be developed. Robots can gather and mine resources, build various buildings, and cooperate with other robots. Ultimately, they can build factories that can manufacture other robots, which will vastly increase the pace of rebuilding.

RobotEra is currently having a presale, selling its native token TARO at a highly affordable price. However, once the presale ends and TARO hits an open market, the price is bound to skyrocket, easily surpassing OKB and many other better-known tokens.

IMPT (IMPT) – Green Crypto That Will Outperform OKB in 2023

Global climate change is one of the biggest challenges in human history. Combating its devastating effects will take every ounce of our strength and ingenuity, yet we are strangely passive about it. One of the ideas that can help us immensely in that fight is the carbon credit market, but in its current form, it can’t do us much good.

IMPT aims at providing a comprehensive solution to the issues plaguing the carbon credit market. The idea is to use the NFT technology to tokenize every carbon credit (representing 1 ton of CO2 released into the atmosphere) and trade it via blockchain smart contract. This will solve the two biggest issues the carbon credit market is facing, double accounting of credits and fraud. Considering how pressing an issue climate change is becoming, every solution, especially a smart and elegant one like this one, is highly welcome. Despite many good qualities, OKB lacks the social responsibility aspect and that is why we believe that IMPT will outperform it in 2023.

Calvaria (RIA) – A Crypto Gaming Platform with An Agenda That Will Rally Faster Than OKB in 2023

It is easy to dismiss Calvaria as just another crypto gaming platform, but that would be a mistake since it is much more than that.

Once you scratch the surface, you will discover that Calvaria is a project designed to increase the pace of crypto adoption and implementation, cleverly disguised as a game. The idea is to attract casual gamers and people who otherwise don’t come in contact with cryptocurrencies and give them a reason to start using them. To achieve this goal, developers have designed a Play-to-Win (P2E) game based on battle card mechanics, titled Calvaria: Duels of Eternity.

You can choose your heroes from three distinct factions, Arcilla Divina, Miaquilia, and The Void. Each faction has unique abilities that will help you defeat your opponents on the battlefield.

Calvaria is still in the presale phase and can be got on the cheap. Once it gets listed on major crypto exchanges, the price will soar, providing massive ROI for early investors. Calvaria returns will outclass anything you can get from investing in OKB at this time.

Conclusion

Despite the many positive things that can be said about OKB, it is clear that there are much better options on the market. Tokens like D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA are very cheap at the moment, but their ceiling is very high and will definitely rally faster than OKB in 2023. This will secure much bigger profit margins for those smart enough to invest in them now.