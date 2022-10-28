Why D2T And These Cryptos Will Pump Faster Than XRP & BNB In 2022

For crypto enthusiasts and investors, 2022 has been a challenging year due to the ongoing bear market or many tend to refer to it as "crypto winter." The crypto market crash in early 2022 has led to significant losses in the history of crypto. Just when the market was about to show some traction, the world started facing the largest energy crisis in its history, for which this particular market is slowing its growth.

This current situation has also affected well-known cryptocurrencies like XRP and BNB, which have a strong price record. However, amidst all of this, a number of crypto projects are still emerging with a promising future and long-term value. Investors are eyeing recent projects like Dash2Trade , IMPT , Calvaria , and Tamadoge that are going strong in the market at present.

But before we jump into that, let’s look at how XRP and BNB are performing presently to draw a comparison with D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA.

Why is it safe to avoid investing in XRP and BNB now?

BNB, being the native token of Binance, is one of the most stable cryptos since Binance has become the largest crypto exchange in the world. While millions of people use Binance to complete their daily transactions, the recent hacking incidents on the cross-chain bridge of BNB have cost $100 million worth of BNB tokens. Although the problem was contained, BNB has faced a significant price drop due to this. Currently, BNB is trading at $268.13, which is 1.30% down in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, XRP, the native token of Ripple, has also been faced with selling pressure and is currently trading at $0.44, which is 2.94% down in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. The altcoin has depreciated in value and is continuing to remain under the $0.48 price level. Compared to its all-time high, the coin is trading almost 87% lower currently.

The best potential alternatives today: D2T, TAMA, and IMPT

The ongoing success of these cryptos has made investors take an interest in such recent projects that have no sign of slowing down in the near future.

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Dash2Trade is the new buzz in town that is all set to cross popular crytpos like BNB and XRP in the ongoing bearish market. The crypto analytics and social trading platform is all about making it easier for investors to make market-beating decisions.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now <<<

What makes Dash2Trade so special?

With Dash2Trade, users can get optimum trading opportunities with the trading signals provided by the platform. They can also use social sentiment and on-chain analysis to identify the coins that are trending currently. The features of Dash2Trade also include social trading and strategy builder tools that make it easier for traders to adopt new strategies. With the Dash2Trade platform, users can take advantage of the scoring system that lets them take part in crypto presales and get notified of the new crypto listing announcements.

Operating on top of the Ethereum blockchain, the D2T token meets the terms of the ERC-20 standard. This utility token offers its holders a wide range of advantages, like offering access to the Dash2Trade terminal and the features mentioned above. The supply of D2T tokens is fixed at 1 billion tokens in total, to be precise. The token can be used to access various features and to subscribe to the dashboard.

Being co-founded by the professionals of Learn2Trade, Dash2Trade is all about turning hit-and-miss trading into accessible whole-of-market research to help traders adopt strategies that work for them. The goal of Dash2Trade is to provide value to their users with actionable trading signals, on-chain analysis, and advanced tools to take maximum advantage of the emerging opportunities in the market.

D2T is currently going through the first phase of its presale and the potential of the currency is clearly showing as the token has already raised $550,049 and only 23,444,332 D2T tokens are remaining in just 2 days. Out of 1 billion D2T tokens, 700 million are up for the presale. According to the creators, in the first phase of the presale, only 35 million tokens are available on sale for $0.0476 each, whereas the price of each token will rise to $0.05 in the second phase.

The project has received venture capital funding of $200,000, which certainly gave the team a needed push with the development. To celebrate the success of the on-going presale, Dash2Trade has also introduced a giveaway of $150k worth of D2T tokens.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is another highly potential project that is equally making a buzz for being the first blockchain project to merge technology with sustainability. IMPT is all about reducing carbon emissions through carbon credits, which users can receive by shopping from selected brands. These credits can also be accumulated from the IMPT marketplace and can further be minted into NFTs.

IMPT selected the most impactful projects and audited them to avoid any fraudulent projects. IMPT has also partnered with 10,000 brands that support the same cause as the project. Users can burn the credits they have received and get NFTs in exchange.

IMPT has already raised $6,786,787 within 2 weeks of the presale and sold 377,043,729 out of 600,000,000 IMPT tokens. With this pace, experts are anticipating the presale to be over way sooner than the end date.

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Another crypto project that is worth mentioning in this list is Calvaria which has been going strong in the first stage of its presale so far. The platform aims at simplifying the blockchain and cryptocurrency interface for all users.

The P2E card game revolves around both games and crypto enthusiasts, where players can get a chance to earn money without even downloading a wallet. Calvaria only focuses on the P2E aspect instead of forcing users to purchase crypto tokens and NFT in-game assets.

In the first stage of the presale, a total of 13,705,768 $RIA has been sold out of 30,000,000 $RIA. Currently, users can avail of the offer of getting 100.0 $RIA in exchange for 1 USDT, after which the price will increase to 1 USDT = 66.67 $RIA.

>>>Buy RIA now <<<

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Next on our list is Tamadoge, the recent memecoin that has combined metaverse and NFT with play-to-earn. With Tamadoge, users can breed and train their virtual pets and earn dogecoins that can be exchanged for TAMA coins. Tamadoge is also set to introduce Tamadoge Arcade games and Tamadoge NFTs in three categories—common, rare, and ultra-rare.

TAMA, in its presale, has performed exceptionally well, raising around $19 million in funds. According to CoinMarketCap, TAMA is currently trading at $0.026175 and is listed on several exchanges like OKX, MEXC, XT.COM, BitMart, and LBank.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Here <<<

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is yet another potential crypto project that revolves around the metaverse. This gaming project provides multiple options for the users to earn tokens.

Decentraland allows players to purchase virtual plots in exchange for native tokens. The platform also has an in-built NFT store and options to earn passively. For now, Decentraland is one of the largest metaverse projects, making it a lucrative investment in 2022.

Presently, MANA is trading at $0.591720 with a trading volume of $97,352,971 in the last 24 hours. MANA is currently listed on several exchanges, including Binance, OKX, BTCEX, Bitrue, and XT.COM.

Solana (SOL)

Lastly, Solana is a project that is worth mentioning in the list. This blockchain project offers decentralised applications to develop and is known to be one of the fastest growing projects in the crypto ecosystem. Solana, apart from the current features of developing DApps, is also set to integrate DeFi, Web 3.0, and NFT into their system.

SOL is currently trading at $27.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $808,082,798. The live market cap of the coin is $9,861,115,501 with a circulating supply of 358,244,271 SOL coins.

Conclusion

It is true that despite the bearish market, certain new projects are doing exceptionally well, and the best example of that would be D2T. The project has been thoughtfully structured for future purposes, which has clearly grabbed the attention of investors worldwide.