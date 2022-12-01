Crypto presales can be challenging to track at times, simply because there are so many of them. Determining which ones are for real and which ones are the pretenders is often tough, and if you don't choose right, you can find yourself losing your shirt.

But, crypto whales are buying these five cryptos on pre-sale now, which is a great sign for the future of all five projects. Below, we'll dive further into the details of these crypto projects, which are led by the very impressive Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), IMPT, and Calvaria (RIA).

Why Crypto Whales are Buying These 5 Cryptos on Pre-Sale for Now - Quick Outline

Before we dive into the full details, he's a quick outline of the why crypto whales are buying these 5 cryptos on pre-sale for now:

Dash 2 Trade -- Helping traders identify the best opportunities

RobotEra -- Putting the power of creation in users' hands

IMPT.io -- An impactful blockchain-based carbon offset

Calvaria -- Own everything you earn on this P2E game

SportInfinity -- eSports and P2E all in one

1. Dash 2 Trade -- Helping Traders Identify the Best Opportunities

Speaking of identifying the best presale opportunities, Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto trading platform that helps its users do just that. Through its proprietary scoring, D2T allows traders on the platform track and understand which cryptos in presale are worth investing in, and which ones are best to pass on.

Beyond that, Dash 2 Trade provides great buy/sell and social signals, as well as predictions and weekly contests for all users. People can learn from each other on the platform and refine their trading strategies to be more successful.

LBank and BitMart have both agreed to list D2T on their CEXs once all presales are over, giving credence to just how promising this crypto in pre-sale really is. But, you better buy now if you want to get in on the best price.

2. RobotEra -- Putting the Power of Creation in Users' Hands

Users on RobotEra (TARO) will be given the power to create whatever they can think of, all in the name of improving the beautiful planet of Taro. This sandbox-like, planet-rebuilding metaverse allows users to become robot avatars, using the resources of the planet to build and improve land, and create fun and exciting things such as museums, theme parks and concert halls.

Robots can invite others to experience the fun or collaborate on certain projects. Through it all, new NFT communities will be created, all based around the $TARO token. It's why the future is so bright for this crypto in pre-sale. So, act now before the presale ends.

3. IMPT.io -- An Impactful Blockchain-Based Carbon Offset

If the world wants to hit its ambitious carbon reduction goals, carbon offset credits are going to have to be a central part of the program. IMPT.io (IMPT) is a new carbon offset platform based on the blockchain. By doing it this way, it's decentralizing the process and making it completely transparent.

It's also allowing individuals to buy, sell and retire carbon credits right from the platform. They can also reduce their own carbon footprint by making purchases at any of the thousands of brand partners IMPT has secured.

This impactful carbon offset program is in pre-sale right now, but it won't be for long. So, don't delay any longer before it's too late.

4. Calvaria -- Own Everything You Earn on this P2E Game

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a truly addicting new P2E battle card game that's about to hit the open market. The concept behind it is to provide a game that everyone will love, and give them the power to choose what type of game they want to play -- whether it be single-player campaign, head-to-head competition or bigger tournament.

Those who are unfamiliar with how crypto gaming works -- or are hesitant to jump in -- can play the free version of Calvaria. As they play and enjoy the game, they'll be educated on how crypto gaming works, including real-time highlights of how much they would've earned had they been playing the P2E version.

It's all a unique and exciting approach to P2E gaming, and why whales are buying up this crypto in pre-sale. You should do the same, but you need to do so quickly before it completely sells out.

5. SportInfinity -- eSports and P2E All in One

eSports are on the rise in popularity around the world, and SportInfinity (ISPORT) is looking to capitalize on that with its new crypto project. The new gaming platform is based on the metaverse and around eSports. Users are able to build up their own fantasy sports teams, and then battle it out with others on the platform, all the while earning impressive prizes.

The mechanics of the platform are designed with P2E and NFT ownership at the heart, which is making it an impressive new crypto in presale. With the popularity of sports, gambling on sports and eSports, there's no reason to believe that SportInfinity is going anywhere but up.

Invest in These 4 Cryptos in Presale That Whales Are Buying Up

Any of the five crypto projects listed above would make for great investments while they're still all in presale stages. In these early stages, prices are available that are typically not available in the future. In other words, you can get the best ROI if you select the best cryptos in presale, rather than waiting until they're widely available on exchanges.

Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT and Calvaria are far and away the best cryptos on pre-sale now that whales are buying up in record fashion. So, don't delay any further. Get in while you still can before they exit presales and their price skyrockets.