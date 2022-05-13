Who Is Anish Abbasi - The Man Who Discovers His Purpose In Life Is Helping Others

The Covid-19 pandemic has renounced numerous people unemployed and homeless too. The crisis became so adverse that some people could not arrange their essentials. During this span, multiple warriors came ahead intending to help people and, to date, have assisted a considerable number of people.

One such personality is Anish Mohammad, popularly known as Anish Abbasi, a social worker, businessman and youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He belongs to the Mandoli area in New Delhi, from humble family background, lives a lavish life, and loves helping people in need. He owns the Brown sugar cafe and Bizzard Security Solution Pvt Ltd, one of the most trustworthy security guard companies in the Delhi NCR region. He owns a garment company named "Pecific Designer", which has roots all over India and sells these apparel at a wholesale rate.

Anish never fails to help others in any possible way and is continuously working for societal betterment. During the pandemic, he worked perpetually to provide oxygen and beds at the hospital and distribute free food. Recently, seeing his actions for the progress of humankind, the Authorities of Delhi appointed him as the secretary of the BJP Delhi Pradesh Minority Morcha.

He also has an enthusiastic interest in bodybuilding, and therefore, rather than his busy program, he regularly takes time to go to the gym and possesses a pleasing physique. He began his fitness journey and got back in shape with perseverance and hard work. He lost 25 kgs of weight in 1.5 years and made a healthy weight loss.

Anish enjoys helping the youth by guiding and giving them tips on bodybuilding on social media free of cost. He is an inspiration for the youth as instead of being too frantic, he takes time for his health and fitness and encourages other people of the same generation to get fit and healthy who lack motivation. Anish says, "When I am not at work, I spend time in the gym. Fitness is my first love, and I spend most of my free time".

He has a pragmatic attitude and an optimistic nature that helps him handle the problems in society. He believes that a successful leader must have five essential characteristics: discipline, trustworthiness, courage, humanity, and intelligence. As an active youth leader of the BJP, he also makes people aware of the burning issues like gender equality, religion and the environment as much as he is capable. He has also taken several initiatives for the same.

Anish is inspiring lakhs of people at an early age and has become an ideal for the youth. We should take inspiration from such exceptional personalities.

