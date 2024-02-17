Who Called Me From This Phone Number? Ultimate Guide In 2024

Upon receiving a call from a familiar number, individuals often find themselves curious about the caller's identity. While it could be someone they know, there's also the potential of encountering a prankster, telemarketer, or even a stalker.
Having knowledge of the caller's identity enables individuals to take appropriate action, whether it involves returning the call or blocking the number to prevent further contact.
Selecting the right reverse phone lookup tool can be challenging due to the numerous options available. Here's a curated selection of top resources, including their pros and cons, key features, essential specifications, and website links.
BeenVerified: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall
When using BeenVerified, you can obtain a comprehensive report that provides contact details about who called me from this phone number. The reverse phone search is useful for verifying the reliability of someone's name if you have any doubts.
The reverse phone lookup service by BeenVerified provides information about the person's age, location, and social media activity and presents a list of related phone numbers associated with the one being searched.
The provided phone numbers can be used to gather contact details about who called you from an unknown number.
Pros
Simple and swift revocation
Offers data gathered from social media platforms
Offers a mobile app that's simple to use
Cons
Searching may be a time-consuming process
There are no accessible free trials of any type
Report use is constrained
Pricing
To utilize BeenVerified as a reverse phone number lookup tool, it’s necessary to have a full membership. Please note that there’s no option for a single search. To provide convenience, here’s a breakdown of the available packages and their corresponding prices.
1 Month – $29.99 per month
3 Months – $19.49 per month
Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site
Spokeo is a popular choice for individuals seeking search services like reverse phone lookups, reverse address lookups, people search services, email address searches, and white pages.
What sets this phone search service apart from others is its competitive pricing. However, before discussing the cost, let's examine the user interface and functionality more closely.
Spokeo's interface is incredibly user-friendly. Once you're on the site, you can easily search for a person's phone number and get the results instantly.
Spokeo has an extensive source consisting of over 600 million court documents, over a billion social network IDs, more than 130 million property records, 89 billion corporate records, and six billion customer records.
Pros
Simple to use
Downloadable PDF reports
Inexpensive
Cons
There aren't many government records
Totally reliant on social media
Exclusively available in the US
Pricing
Spokeo offers flexible subscription options, including monthly and one-time phone number searches, all at affordable prices. The cost of a single reverse phone lookup can range from $0.95 to $1.95, depending on any ongoing promotions or discounts.
Here's a breakdown of the monthly membership fees for different membership choices.
1-month plan – $19.95 per month
3-month plan – $14.95 per month, billed $44.85
PeopleLooker - Best Phone Lookup Sites for Quick Results
PeopleLooker is a search engine that allows users to look up details associated with who called me from this phone number. This tool benefits those who have lost contact with someone who wants to know who called them from an unknown phone number or is researching a topic.
Using a phone number, PeopleLooker can comb through its vast compilation of public accounts and furnish the user with multiple specifics regarding the person connected with that number.
The data from phone search services may include the person's full name, past and present addresses, age, and a catalog of related persons such as relatives or housemates.
PeopleLooker's phone lookup feature provides basic information and allows users to view satellite imagery of the person's property, property records, and even criminal and traffic records (if available). This could benefit individuals focused on safeguarding themselves or their relatives.
Using PeopleLooker's phone lookup is user-friendly and requires no special technical knowledge. The information is presented in a simple report that can be saved and accessed anytime.
Pros
Appealing user interface
Simple to use
Universal Android and iOS Apps
Searches are conducted in private
Cons:
Requests take a long time to process
A few of the information's additional costs
No support for live chat
Pricing
Two pricing plans are available to subscribers of PeopleLooker. The first option involves a monthly subscription fee of $23.99 per month and provides unlimited access to reports, sex offender lookups, property checkups, phone and email address searches, criminal and traffic records, and more.
For those who prefer a longer-term option, PeopleLooker provides a three-month subscription that costs $19.19 per month and grants access to the same features as the monthly plan.
Alternatively, a $1/7 day plan is available for those who wish to try out the service before committing to a subscription. This provides users with a cost-effective and flexible way to access the platform's background check services.
PeopleFinders - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Professional Service
Regarding reverse phone lookups, PeopleFinders has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy source. They prioritize offering a professional and user-friendly service that can deliver the information you require promptly.
PeopleFinders, similar to other phone number lookup providers mentioned, is exclusively available for use within the United States. In addition to offering reverse phone lookup, it also provides various other functionalities like name checks, location searches, and background checks on who called me from this phone number.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, PeopleFinders has established a reputation for delivering top-notch services to its clients.
Pros
Exceptional quality services
Friendly to use
Serving for more than 20 years
Cons
It's hard to get out of a membership
Only available in the US
Pricing
PeopleFinders provides various program options to cater to all your needs, whether you're looking for a short-term or long-term subscription.
For individual phone number lookups, our reports are priced between $1 and $1.95 each. If you want a more extended period, here are the monthly plans and their corresponding costs.
PeopleFinders Membership – $24.95 per month
PeopleFinders Premium Membership – $29.95 per month
TruthFinder - Best Phone Lookup Sites For Searching the Deep Web
For reverse phone number lookup services, TruthFinder is widely regarded as a top option for finding out a person calling you. This phone search service based in the US is known for its reliability in accessing multiple sources to identify phone numbers. Furthermore, it’s highly reputable, cost-effective, and provides a reverse address lookup tool.
By using TruthFinder's phone number search service, it’s possible to uncover contact details about who called you other than their name. This is due to the large source, which can be used to associate names with data from social sites, police records, court papers, and other public records search.
TruthFinder offers the ability to conduct dark web scans add-on. If you have suspicions about who is calling you from this number, you can delve into the depths of the internet to uncover the true identity of that unknown caller.
Additionally, TruthFinder also has an updated report monitoring add-on available.
Pros
Excellent dark web scan add-on service
Comprehensive reports
Cost-effective phone lookup services
Cons
Additional charges for in-reports
Reports are generated in a matter of minutes
Pricing
TruthFinder offers a reverse phone lookup service at a monthly cost of $4.99. With this subscription, you can perform unlimited lookups each month. However, it's important to note that the information provided is limited.
For more comprehensive details about a specific phone number, additional payment is required. Below is the full list of available subscription options.
1-month unlimited reports – $28.05 per month
3-month unlimited reports – $23.28 per month (billed at $46.56 every two months)
Intelius - Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use
Intelius is a widely recognized platform that offers reverse phone lookups. Since its inception in 2003, the platform has garnered praise from users for its comprehensive collection of public record and reliable phone search results.
The website has a user-friendly interface, which makes it simple to find the name of a person associated with a phone number. To obtain the results, simply click on the phone option above the search bar and enter the mobile number.
Unlike its competitors, Intelius utilizes a quicker algorithm, making it a great option for quickly searching through a large number of phone numbers and finding unknown callers.
Intelius offers public record search information when you search for who called me from this phone number. This may include details about the phone's current location, its history, and the type of phone it is.
Pros
The creation of results is quick
Searches for countless phone numbers
A well-known corporation
Cons
Other services carry additional costs
Intransparency in their pricing strategy
Production is only in the US
Pricing
Intelius offers membership plans that grant you access to all of their lookup capabilities.
Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup: $34.95/mo (after 5 day $0.95 trial)
Instant Checkmate - Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory
Instant Checkmate has a competitive advantage over its competitors due to its vast collection of public records. In comparison to other services that offer phone number search capabilities, Instant Checkmate stands out with its access to a comprehensive source of public records.
Instant Checkmate provides a convenient service that allows one to find out who called me from this phone number and their location. With reverse phone number lookup services, you can access a detailed profile of the person who called with an unknown mobile phone number.
Instant Checkmate can trace both landline and mobile phone numbers that are listed in public records. It has access to a wide array of public records, making it highly comprehensive.
Users can rest assured that their identity will remain protected while using the site, as it places great importance on safeguarding privacy.
Pros
Large collection of public records and documents
Advance search filters
Reliable findings are generated
Cons
The subscription costs are rather hefty
The search procedure takes some time
Pricing
While Instant Checkmate may not be the cheapest option for a reverse phone search service, it does offer good value in the long run. The comprehensive Instant Checkmate services are included in the overall membership packages.
1-month unlimited reports plan – $35.12 per month
3-month unlimited reports plan – $28.09 per month, billed at $84.28 every three months
US Search - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners
US Search has a long-standing reputation in the market for its people search tools. Unlike the other services mentioned, US Search specifically caters to those looking to reconnect with old friends and family members.
The US Search website has an attractive design and is simple to navigate. If you're a new user, you can easily start your search by following a step-by-step guide.
Pros
Priced well
Rapid outcome generation
Its source outlasts competitors by a wide margin
Cons
Presentations in their simplest form
Pricing
Monthly subscription – $19.86 per month
CocoFinder - Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup
When conducting reverse phone lookups, CocoFinder is the top choice for obtaining detailed and comprehensive reports on any unfamiliar number.
This is due to the platform's ability to access numerous public sources, enabling users to obtain valuable information such as the caller's name, email address, residential address, social media profiles, and even close contacts.
CocoFinder goes above and beyond by allowing users to delve deeper into the unknown caller's criminal records, employment history, and past addresses. Since CocoFinder's website is optimized for mobile devices, individuals can easily perform reverse phone lookups from anywhere.
The user interface of CocoFinder is designed in a way that allows for effortless navigation. This ensures that users can locate the desired information without any hassle quickly. The search engine employed by CocoFinder compiles data from various public sources and generates search results within minutes. As a result, you'll never have to endure lengthy waiting times while seeking out pertinent information.
Pros
Guidance for beginners provided through tutorials
Free access to unlimited searches
Cons
Ensure a secure network environment
Pricing
Coco Finder's pricing information and plans are not easily accessible. However, the platform offers a complimentary service for conducting reverse phone lookups.
USPhoneLookup - Trusted US Phone Directory
USPhoneLookup offers a convenient solution for identifying unknown callers. With its user-friendly search engine, the platform retrieves information from various public sources like social media profiles, phone directories, and online listings. This ensures that users receive up-to-date background details without any hassle or delay.
You can quickly obtain the caller's name, address, age, acquaintances, educational background, and more. The website's interface is designed to provide a seamless user experience across mobile phones and tablets. It prioritizes user privacy by implementing advanced encryption protocols that keep all searches completely anonymous.
By utilizing this service's comprehensive sources and intuitive features, individuals can quickly gain valuable insights into the identity of unknown callers.
Pros
Quick service
User-friendly interface
Free searches
Cons
Lack of customer support
Pricing
USPhoneLookup offers both free and paid reverse phone lookups depending on your needs:
Free Reverse Lookup
Simply enter a phone number for a limited preview of the available information
Preview shows phone type, location, carrier, and name (if available)
No charges or signup is required
Full report not provided
Paid Plans
USPhoneLookup has three paid plans that provide full reports:
Lite – $0.99 per report
Standard – $2.99 per report
Unlimited – $4.99 monthly subscription
NumLooker – Best for Identifying Scammers
NumLooker offers a significant benefit by providing a wide range of search parameters and features for users to gather information about unknown callers. In addition to conducting a number lookup, you can perform public records searches, people searches, and address lookups. This expands your ability to obtain up-to-date information about your target.
The platform includes advanced filtering features that make discovering more about the caller's true identity easy. You can access detailed information such as their employment history, credit background, social security number, social media profiles, and more.
This makes NumLooker an invaluable tool for quickly identifying annoying calls from telemarketers or potential scammers, regardless of whether they originate from landlines, cell phones, or VOIP services. The best part is that this service is completely free and doesn't require any specific installation or registration to uncover the caller's identity. This accessibility makes it an excellent option for everyone.
Pros
Simple Search Method
Quick access to information about unknown individuals
Utilizes data from sources like Spokeo for up-to-date and precise information
User-friendly design for accessibility on any Internet-enabled device
Cons
Additional information may be needed for more reliable details
Pricing
NumLooker offers a free service for conducting reverse phone number searches to identify the caller without any cost. Rest assured, there are no concealed fees associated with this service either.
Who Is Calling You From This Number?
Harassment by Phone Stalking
Receiving phone calls from unrecognized numbers can be nerve-wracking, as you may ponder, “Who is calling you from this number?”
If the same number is continuously and continually ringing you, there’s a good chance that the person who called me from this phone number may be a stalker in possession of sensitive information about you and your relatives.
Telemarketing Promotions
In the past few years, the telemarketing sector has seen a great deal of transformation, allowing telemarketers to extend their reach to attract customers for the items or services they’re selling.
Consequently, it has become more and more arduous to stay ahead of them since a number of them are now leveraging actual phone numbers to try and get people to pick up and hear their pitch.
Prank Callers
Most people who call you are pranksters who blend the line between jokes and dangers. In some cases, they even attempt to use psychological manipulation to evoke a response and keep you talking on the line for a sufficient amount of time to emotionally manipulate you and take advantage of your vulnerabilities.
Emergency Situation
It’s possible that an unrecognized number ringing you may not be from a malicious source but merely someone with an alert for you. For example, it could be your childcare provider, a hospital, or even your job, and if you inadvertently ignore the call, you may come to regret it.
Long Lost Friend or Relative
It’s conceivable that the person who called me from this phone number is someone with whom you have some prior familiarity but haven't been in contact with for a while. This could be a long-lost pal from childhood, a former colleague, an ex-partner, or even a familial member you haven't seen for a long time.
We have created this compilation of top-rated reverse phone lookup services to assist you in verifying phone numbers and answering the question, "Who is calling you from this number?"
What Is a Reverse Phone Lookup?
With a reverse phone lookup, one can discover who is calling you from this number, even if they don't have the number saved in their contacts. All that’s necessary is the phone number, and generally, their name, address, and other pertinent data can be obtained. You can also consider free reverse phone lookup services. Instead of free reverse phone lookup sites, you can easily find someone's phone number with paid services.
If you're being contacted by someone unfamiliar, such as a telemarketer, you may wish to uncover their identity to block their numbers. Multiple sites provide reverse phone lookup services, and their respective procedures are generally similar.
How to Perform a Reliable Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online
It can be incredibly aggravating to be on the receiving end of a prank call. Not only is it annoying, but it can also be worrying if you're not aware of the identity of the person who is calling you from the telephone number on the other end.
Fortunately, there are ways to discover who is calling you from this number behind the spoofed or fake mobile phone call to avoid unwanted calls or unknown phone numbers.
To discover the identity of who called me from this phone number, one can use a reverse phone lookup. This can be done by placing the phone number in quotation marks of a search bar within a search engine such as Google or Bing.
The basic search results should show the company's website if the number is connected to it. On the website, you should be able to locate a contact number or email address that you can use to contact them and request to stop unwanted calls or unknown callers.
A reverse phone lookup service such as White Pages or AnyWho can be utilized to discover who is calling you from this number.
Reverse phone search services enable you to put in a phone number and get details about the individual owning it, which includes their name and address. This can be useful if you wish to send out a cease and desist letter or file a complaint.
How Does it Work?
If you're curious about who is calling you from this number, there are various means of doing a reverse phone lookup to identify the person who called you from this phone number. You can utilize an online directory such as WhitePages or Canada 411 or a paid service such as BeenVerified.
Additionally, you can attempt to Google who called me from this phone number to see if it appears anywhere else online.
Is it Legal to Find Someone by their Phone Number?
A reverse phone lookup can be done in several ways. However, it’s important to remember that not all of these methods are lawful. If you are receiving unwanted and threatening calls, it’s advised that you contact your local police force.
They will be able to assist in locating who called you from this phone number and taking the necessary action. When seeking out who called you from this phone number, some services claim to be able to provide this information.
Nevertheless, remember that the relevancy of these resources cannot be certain. Along with this, utilizing them can potentially breach the privacy of the individual you're attempting to locate, so it’s essential to use the services with caution.
To discover the identity of the person who called you, the simplest thing to do is to ask them. If they’re honest, they ought to have no problem supplying you with their name. But if the person who called you from this phone number isn’t willing to give you the information or appears to be evasive, it's likely better to hang up and move on.
How to Find Out Who Called You Even if They Didn't Leave a Message
Being the target of a prank call can be extremely irritating since it can be impossible to find out who is calling you from the unknown phone number. Fortunately, there are some measures one can take to try and identify unknown callers.
To begin, examine your telephone logs. If you have a traditional phone line, your telephone service company ought to be able to provide you with a list of numbers that have dialed your house.
If you have a cellular phone, most providers will keep track of dialed numbers for a couple of months. You can usually access this information through the web or by calling customer service.
An alternate approach is to utilize a reverse phone lookup service. Reverse phone search services allow you to know who called you from this phone number and discover data about the proprietor, like their name and address.
Numerous free reverse phone lookup services are accessible on the web. However, remember that the data free reverse phone lookup supply may be restricted.
When all other attempts have been exhausted including free reverse phone lookup, it's worth a try to dial the same number again. This may not always be successful, but there's a chance that the person who called you might pick up if they think the incoming call is from someone else.
If they do answer, it’s recommended to politely inquire as to their identity and the cause of the call. Hopefully, this will lead to the desired result.
How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone
It can be quite disruptive when the phone rings and it's just a telemarketer or a spam caller. If this is something that you experience often, there are ways to stop it from happening. A few steps can be taken to block such calls and make sure you have some peace.
You can start by registering your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry. This registry is a compilation of telephone numbers that telemarketers aren’t allowed to contact. Joining is simple and can be done either online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.
To reduce unwanted phone calls, you can get a call-blocking application. Plenty of options exist, and they all essentially work the same way. You can set them up to reject an unknown number calling you or types of numbers that you don't want to get calls from.
The Federal Trade Commission can search and take action against companies that are making numerous spam calls. You can report the calls to the FTC for them to look into them.
In the end, if you’re aware of who is calling you from this number and it's not someone you wish to talk to, you can hang up the phone. If it's a company that you don't want to deal with, be polite when informing them that you aren’t interested.
How Do You Find Out Who Is Calling You From a Certain Number?
This inquiry has been asked by numerous people who possess cell phones: who called you from this phone number? The good news is that there’s an effortless way to get a response to this question.
Below is a list of the most popular platforms for locating who called you from this phone number online using a paid or a free reverse phone lookup.
Can you Google Search for a Phone Number?
Google allowed its users to utilize an official search feature that enabled them to look up who called them from this phone number and obtain details concerning its possessor and a caller ID.
Google's free search engine was forced to deactivate the feature due to worries about breaching privacy, but other services offering unlimited searches are more efficient and reliable when it comes to uncovering information about an unfamiliar phone number.
Is There a Free Way to Look up a Phone Number?
It’s possible to get a free phone number lookup. We have presented various websites in this post to find out unknown callers, allowing you to look up who called you from this phone number without any membership fee. Some of these phone number search services even allow users to do unlimited phone number searches at no cost.
In addition, all of the proposed methods gain an advantage from utilizing a source that’s likely even larger than that of Google.
Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Being Monitored?
To determine whether a mobile phone has been monitored, one should be on the lookout for certain indicators. These can include:
Strange text messages
Phones often restart on their own
When I call, I hear strange noises
Battery drains quickly
Problems with overheating even when the gadget isn’t in use
Can You Be Traced Through a Phone Call?
Indeed, it’s conceivable to locate a phone call made with either landline or mobile phone. The proprietor of a landline number can be recognized by simply reaching the service provider and requesting information.
We can pinpoint a cell phone call by triangulating the area of the cellular towers used for the calls. A Faraday cage can be used to suppress a cell phone's signal and render it untraceable by enclosing it inside.
Conclusion
BeenVerified emerges as a valuable tool in demystifying the mystery of unknown callers. With its comprehensive database, users can confidently discover the identity behind the phone number, empowering them with knowledge and control over their communication.
