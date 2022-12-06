Which Crypto Tokens Could End 2022 Strongly For Its Users - Polkadot, Chilliz, And Cryptoons?

No doubt, 2022 has been a tough crypto year. But there’s still hope that things could end on a good note. While the entire crypto space waits in anticipation of the next big move from the coin market, the only thing we can do to prepare ourselves is to examine the tokens carefully we add to our portfolio. You need to update your wallet with tokens that will bounce back quickly. The faster your latest investments can reverse from their low prices, the better for you. So, what are your best options to end 2022 strongly? This piece will reveal the best alternatives to help you end this year on a good note.

Polkadot - Taking the Coin Market to the Next Level

Polkadot (DOT) is a decentralized protocol that promises to take the coin market to another level of possibilities. Before now, the crypto space was filled with several individual blockchains that failed to interact with each other. With Polkadot, it will be possible for these projects to interact with each other. Imagine a crypto space where crypto projects can easily interact with each other and share their features. Polkadot is a system that will make strong projects even better and faster.



Polkadot is already collaborating with some of the largest decentralized protocols worldwide. As more projects join Polkadot’s network, its reach will spread exponentially. DOT is the token that represents Polkadot’s network. It will be used for staking and to pay transaction fees.





Chiliz - The Crypto for Sports Fans

Chiliz (CHZ) is a decentralized protocol that takes crypto involvement to another level. Instead of just letting traders own a token, it serves as a unique form of interaction. Through Chiliz, sports fans can have a unique form of interaction with their favourite teams. Chiliz is currently partnering with some of the most popular football teams worldwide. Each team reserves the right to determine their token when bought by the fans. Some football teams allow players to choose potential lineups, celebration songs, murals, etc. Gradually, more teams will become a part of the teams that use the Chiliz network. As a result, more fans will enjoy this unique system of expressing their support. What more could anyone ask for?

What is Cryptoons?

Cryptoons (CTOONS) is one of the most interesting projects that has recently made it to the crypto space. Who would have thought there would be a blockchain project to bring together manga lovers, graphic novels, and comic books? The unique thing about Cryptoons is that this is the first time anyone has done this. Crypto market history has proven that whenever a token is presented with a unique use case, it usually experiences a rapid increase in value.



So, what exactly was special about Cryptoons? To start with, this project would support the minting of NFTs based on exclusive comic content. Cryptoons will not allow just anyone to mint on its platform. You need to prove that you are the creator of the graphic novel content to get the rights to the NFT. There are creators, buyers, and sellers on this platform. Creators are the category of people that design comic NFTs and offer them for sale on the blockchain. Buyers are those interested in gaining exclusive rights to this content. Sellers wish to resell whatever they have gotten from the ecosystem.



By using the blockchain, it’s possible to retain the rights and maintain the exclusivity of the content. Even after reselling, creators would earn royalties for their hard work. This may be the unique feature of this ecosystem. Traders on this platform would experience the launch of the latest comic titless characters and projects.

