Which Crypto Should I Buy? BNB Vs Cardano Vs Seesaw Protocol

Many of the top coins in the world of crypto have seen a jump in price over the past 7 days. As everyone is looking for the right crypto to buy to hopefully make them rich it can be overwhelming trying to find the perfect project. BNB (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) have all given their long term holders some incredible gains. As the crypto market begins to show signs that the heights of 2021 could be about to return, these three coins could be a great addition to your portfolio.

BNB (BNB)

Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and $BNB is the company's native currency. BNB is the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, behind Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the stable coin Tether (USDT).

Over the last week, the native token $BNB has increased in value by 10%. Currently trading at $395.13 the token is 46% down from its all-time high price of $686.31.

As the majority of crypto trading is done on the Binance exchange the likelihood that its price will increase over time is apparent. Many “crypto experts” believe that BNB will be trading at least at $1000 by the end of 2022.

Binance also has its very own smart contract known as the BNB chain. This is another huge positive for the future of BNB as it is much faster and cheaper than Ethereum (ETH), meaning that developers can create dApps and NFTs much quicker and much faster than previously.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and it has been around for a while, having been created in 2017. Cardano's creators have admirable goals in mind, wishing to "redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals" using crypto and the blockchain.

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform that is open to the public. It's decentralised and open-source, with consensus obtained by proof of stake. Its coin, $ADA, can be used to allow peer-to-peer transactions. Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum, established Cardano (ADA) in 2015.

Cardano (ADA) is up 15.6% for the week and has made many crypto traders a nice little profit. At the time of writing, you can pick up $ADA for $0.93 which looks like a significant bargain considering its all-time high price is $3.09.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has provided its early investors with some monstrous gains. Still, in its presale, there seems to be plenty more room for growth before the token officially launches in April. Having started at $0.005 the DeFi protocol is currently valued at $0.147 which is over 2500% in gains. With just three weeks of the presale left, now could be the perfect time to add Seesaw Protocol (SSW) to your portfolio before it is officially released onto mainstream exchanges.

There are many benefits of holding Seesaw Protocol (SSW) in your portfolio. For starters, it will act as a multi-chain bridge between the three smart contract networks of:

- Ethereum (ETH)

- BNB Chain (BNB)

- Polygon (MATIC)

Secondly, every transaction made on the network will incur a small tax fee that is then redistributed between current holders of the token. This means that you can earn extra $SSW just by simply holding it in your wallet.

If you are looking for a new investment for your portfolio in 2022 then any of the projects highlighted in this article would not be a bad choice. As with any crypto, there can be some huge highs but also some super lows. You should thoroughly research any crypto before parting with your hard-earned cash and only invest money that you can afford to lose.

