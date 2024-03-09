MMA Streams! Here’s options for listening or watching UFC 299 live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams or Twitch, including where to watch the ESPN PPV O'Malley vs Vera 2 fights online. The highly-awaited match in a years-long rivalry is happening at the Kaseya Center in Miami in FL. Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera rematch is going to be one of the biggest MMA pay-per-view events of 2024, but as a PPV, it’s airing on ESPN+, so now’s the time to sign up. Also you can watch UFC 299 without ESPN Plus.
If you’re figuring out how to watch UFC 299, read on for our complete guide on how to stream UFC 299 for free without cable when Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera come head-to-head again March 9.
It's almost time for UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera (2). This weekend, UFC heads to Miami, Florida where Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera. And that's not the only can't-miss match on the UFC 299 fight card. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis will battle it out in the ring, and two welterweight matches are also set for Saturday: Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena. If you’re looking for ways to watch the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight, know this: UFC 299 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday.
The main card at Kaseya Center will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN News and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.
O'Malley (17-1, 1 NC) is unbeaten in six fights since the 2020 loss to "Chito" Vera. In his most recent fight, O'Malley became champion with a second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling in August. O'Malley is No. 9 in the ESPN pound-for-pound men's rankings.
Vera (23-8-1) has won five of his last six bouts, most recently a unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz in December. Vera is No. 8 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.
When Is UFC 299? Date, Time, Location
Date : Saturday, March 9
Time : 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
Co-main event cagewalks (approx) : 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST
The main card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST with the main event cagewalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
UFC 291 full fight card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)
Men's bantamweight championship: Sean O'Malley (c) vs. Marlon Vera
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Men's bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass
Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
Men's flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz
Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN
Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Women's flyweight: Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
Men's bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 299 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.
ESPN Plus (USA)
UFC Fight Pass PPV (USA)
BT Sport (UK)
Kayo (Germany/Austria)
1TV.Ru (Russia)
OSN Play (Middle East)
SuperSport (South Africa)
Main Event (Australia)
StarHub (Singapore)
How to watch UFC 299 in the UK and Australia
UFC 299 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you’ll likely O'Malley vs Vera start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you’re tuning in live. It’s live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £29.99. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.
How to watch UFC 299 live streams in Canada
Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 299’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.
