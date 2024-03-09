How to Watch Oscars 2024 Live Online

The 96th Academy Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Cord cutters and those without a cable subscription can watch the Oscars on any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling‘s Blue plan.

Cable subscribers can watch the 2024 Oscars online on ABC.com or on the ABC app by logging in with their TV provider credentials, including both traditional and streaming TV providers such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling and others. If you don’t have a smart TV, you’ll need to plug a streaming stick (such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) into your television to watch cable TV online.

The available options for live streaming Oscars 2024 include:

ABC

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Direct TV.

FuboTV.

Reddit.

ABC:

The 96th Academy Awards won’t be available on any basic streaming services, but if you’re a cable or satellite TV subscriber, you can log into the ABC app or on ABC.com for free. If you don’t have a satellite or cable subscription, you can sign up for a live TV streaming service like Sling, Fubo, Roku, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV and watch on ABC on one of those services.

Direct TV:

Watch the Oscars live on ABC for free when you sign up for DirecTV Stream‘s five-day trial. Packages start at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment package, which includes more than 75 other channels, including ABC, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Other plans offer over 105-150 channels, with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month.

Sling TV:

Sling‘s Blue live TV streaming plan includes ABC, so it’s a great option for watching the Oscars without traditional cable. The live TV streaming service is on sale for half off of your first month, so you can watch for $22.50 during your first month and $45 monthly afterward.

Other packages include the individual Sling Orange plan ($20 for your first month, reg. $40 monthly) that offers more than 30 channels and the combined Sling Orange + Blue tier ($30 for your first month, reg. $60 monthly) that features 46 channels.

Hulu:

Watch the 96th Academy Awards live on ABC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which starts at $76.99 per month with ads and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. The plan includes 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels, you’ll also get access to live sports events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight Night, PGA golf, soccer and baseball.

FuboTV:

Watch the Oscars on ABC and more than 180 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month for the Pro package. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the Grammys online for free during that period.

Other plans include the Elite package (255 channels for $89.99 monthly) and the Premier tier that comes with 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 monthly. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football) to watch later on your smartphone, tablet or TV.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV's base plan includes over 100 live channels, including your local ABC network. You'll also get unlimited DVR space, three simultaneous streams, and up to six individual accounts with personalized recommendations. It's "arguably the best premium live TV streaming service out there," especially with the current introductory offer. For a limited time, you can get your first three months of YouTube TV for just $62.99 per month instead of $72.99 per month — that's $30 in savings. Not to mention, you can test the waters with a free 7-day trial.

How to Watch the Oscars 2024 Around the World

Here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to where the Oscars will be airing in select international markets. For the full roundup of international networks and streamers showing the ceremony, the Academy has a list here.

Watch the Oscars 2024 Live in Australia

Channel 7, and its 7Plus streamer, is the Oscars’ established home down under, with the outlets taking over from Nine Network a few years ago. The ceremony starts around 10 a.m. local time on Monday, with a primetime encore at 8:45 p.m. To catch the E! pre-ceremony red carpet show down under, head to 7Bravo from 8 a.m.

Watch the Oscars 2024 Live in Canada

CTV returns as Canada’s go-to telecast for the Oscars. Blanket coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night on the national network CTV and its CTV.ca app kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Countdown to the Oscars, which showcases nominees, presenters and performers. The 96th Academy Awards will then air live from 7 p.m. ET, using the ABC feed.

Watch the Oscars 2024 Live in New Zealand

Disney+, which has rights for the Oscars in multiple international territories, will be the spot for Kiwis to catch the red carpet and official ceremony this year.

Watch the Oscars 2024 Live in United Kingdom

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky had held the exclusive rights to the big awards ceremony for years, but now ITV is the new home of the Oscars in the U.K.

“For the first time in almost two decades, U.K. viewers can experience the glitz and the glamor of the Oscars completely free and exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX with a raft of programming to celebrate the highly anticipated awards,” ITV touted recently. From 10:15 p.m. London time on Sunday, viewers can join Jonathan Ross on the flagship network and the streamer for Oscars Live, which ITV promises will be “the ultimate Oscars party with a special show bringing all of Hollywood’s action to U.K. viewers,” with Ross being joined by “a panel of movie-loving stars and special guests.”

Before that, movie buffs can catch the live stream of the Oscars red carpet exclusively on ITVX from 9 p.m., “with Ross King broadcasting directly from the event at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.,” ITV said. “In exciting sneak peeks, viewers can also delve into brand new, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, which is only available to watch in the U.K. on ITVX, which will be loaded onto the platform throughout the night.”

Which movies are nominated for best picture at the 2024 Oscars?