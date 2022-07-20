Where to Watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (Free) online at Home Here's How

Universal Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching Minions: The Rise of Gru streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch Universal Pictures movie at home. Is Minions: The Rise of Gru available to stream? Is watching Minions: The Rise of Gru on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Minions: The Rise of Gru for free throughout the year are described below.

Your favorite yellow, childlike creatures are back in pop culture in a big way with the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. With its July 1 premiere, will the film be available on streaming in addition to the theatrical experience? Is it on Netflix?

The Minions have returned for another entry into the Despicable Me franchise, and the direct sequel to 2015’s Minion. This film takes place in the 1970s as we follow a 12-year-old Gru, voiced by Steve Carrell, and his rise to become a supervillain.

After Gru fails to join the team of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru steals a valuable stone and becomes the Vicious 6’s enemy. Gru eventually teams up with the Minions and the former Vicious 6 leader, Wild Knuckles (voiced by Alan Arkin), to face off against the Vicious 6.

Here’s what you need to know about where to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru and when to expect Minions: The Rise of Gru on streaming.

When Is Minions: The Rise of Gru’s Release Date?

The release date of Minions 2 went through a lot of delays. The prequel to Despicable Me and sequel to Minions, Minions: The Rise of Gru was announced in 2017. The fifth installment of the franchise was originally scheduled to be released in July 2020 as a summer movie. But due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the production company being closed for that time, the release date was pushed to July 2, 2021. And now, finally, the prequel is scheduled to release on July 1, 2022, in theaters across the United States.

Will Minions: The Rise Of Gru be available on any streaming platforms?

For the time being the film won't be available to view in your own home, with the studio not opting to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming, as was the case for some films in the immediate aftermath of the various lockdowns.

However if you'd rather wait for a streaming release, the good news is that it will be possible to watch it this way eventually. In the US, a rather complex arrangement has been set up which will see it debut on Peacock within four months of its theatrical release before moving to Netflix for 10 months and then back to Peacock for another four.

It's not clear at this point exactly what this means for the UK. Peacock is currently available in this country with a Sky or NOW subscription, so presumably this is where the film will launch here – and indeed all the other Despicable Me films are currently available on the platform.

Where To Watch Minions: The Rise of Gru online?

Unfortunately, Minions: The Rise of Gru will not be simultaneously available on streaming at the time of its theatrical release on July 1. In order to see the film, you will need to travel to a theater. Tickets can be purchased at your local theater or through a service like Fandango or AMC.

After the movie's theatrical run, you can purchase TMinions: The Rise of Gru on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Netflix?

Minions: The Rise of Gru will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which includes Focus Features, about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of Minions: The Rise of Gru, that means July 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater or wait for it to come on Peacock.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on HBO Max?

No. Minions: The Rise of Gru is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Minions: The Rise of Gru will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Hulu?

They're not on Hulu, either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the whole year. The ad-free version costs $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live T.V., or $70.99 for the ad-free Hulu + Live T.V.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Amazon Video?

Unfortunately, Minions: The Rise of Gru is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Peacock?

There is not yet a Peacock streaming release date for Minions: The Rise of Gru. That said, we can make an educated guess as to when Minions: The Rise of Gru will be on the streaming service. Another recent Universal movie, The Northman, began streaming on Peacock Premium after a 45-day theatrical run, and was also available on VOD the next day.

If Minions: The Rise of Gru follows a similar streaming release strategy, you can expect Minions: The Rise of Gru to release on Peacock around the second week of August 2022.

Who Is in Minions: The Rise of Gru’s Cast?

The ensemble voice cast of Minions: The Rise of Gru is what makes the upcoming movie more interesting. Steve Carell will obviously be back as the voice of Gru and Pierre Coffin will return as the voice of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and other minions. Besides these leading cast members, the prequel will also have Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin in other major voice roles.

What Is Minions: The Rise of Gru’s Plot?

The story of Minions: The Rise of Gru will pick up from where Minions ended. The year is somewhere in the 1970s, and a 12-year-old Gru, quite contrary to how we have seen him as a grown adult, lives with the ambition of becoming the world’s best and greatest super villain.

He goes to meet The Vicious 6, a famous group of villains, with the idea of becoming a member. To prove himself to this group, Gru steals a precious stone with the help of his Minions. But becoming a villain isn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

Soon, Gru discovers that he has made himself an enemy of the highest evil that he could imagine and goes on the run with his fearless followers, the Minions. To save himself, he ends up seeking help from the most unlikely person, Wild Knuckles, the former leader of The Vicious 6, whom Gru wanted to replace. With his ever-faithful gang of ancient yellow creatures, Gru will set out on a mission to get what he wants, no matter the cost.