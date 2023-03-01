When Pathaan Meets Tiger On Sarangi By Nabeel Khan

'When Pathaan meets Tiger' an apt title given by Nabeel Khan for his mashup of SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan & Salman Khan's MashaAllah of Ek Tha Tiger in his latest Instagram viral video.

When asked about how did he come up with the idea Khan answered, " From the very moment when I saw Tiger's cameo in Pathaan I knew that this goosebump experience deserved a recreation on Sarangi as well and well so did it happen. Since both Pathaan and Tiger have such a massive fan base, I decided to make this one minute viral track wherein I represent Pathaan and Tiger is represented by Rabab player.I chose Jhoome Jo Pathaan and MashaAllah because their melody is so similar and both are based on the same Indian Raga . As an Indian Classical Instrumentalist it was easy for me to identify the raga and notes to join then for this mashup which I’m glad everyone is enjoying .Being a Pathaan myself , I wanted to add another instrumentalist who could represent Tiger and that’s how Rabab came into the picture to finally form our Sarangi Rabab duo .

Nabeel Khan is the youngest established Sarangi artist , composer and singer songwriter from Delhi .

Currently promoting Indian Music in UAE .

He is the eight generation of Sarangi artists in his family and is the grandson of the legend of Sarangi Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Sabri Khan Saheb. Nabeel Khan belongs to the much-revered Moradabad Sainia Gharana of Sarangi players.

Nabeel has thus far frequented Europe & UAE several times in the past years to promote Indian classical music. In Dubai, Khan has worked with TODA, performed in the Sikka Art and Culture Festival along with Louvre Abu Dhabi and Salt Camp in Abu Dhabi , Norway ( Oslo Mela Festival ) and Italy in many cultural festivals to promote Sarangi to name a few of the many cultural avenues . He is known for his endeavours in expanding the reach of Indian classical music through Sarangi .

Khan has definitely stirred up the yet to settle craze that Pathaan created across the world and people loved the idea of this mashup of two all time hit songs on Sarangi supported by Rabab,artist Adnan. Khan has yet again proven the versatility of the Indian classical instrument Sarangi which is known for its resonance and wholesomeness.

Nabeel brilliantly recognised the Raga of both the songs and decoded the notes for the mashup in Indian classical fusion style which got the video so trending. Fans of SRK and Salman are now frequenting

Khan's social media handles everywhere : @nabeelsarangi more than ever to tune into more mashups that this unique instrument has to offer. Follow Nabeel Khan for more updates.

When Pathaan meets Tiger link on Instagram :

