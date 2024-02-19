What US states Is Stake.us Sweeps Casino Legal In?

You’ve probably heard of Stake.us, one of the leading casinos taking social & sweepstakes gaming by storm. With our exclusive promo code MIKBONUS, you can claim a 5% rakeback, in addition to 25 Stake Cash + 250, 000 Gold Coins upon sign up.
Like many gamers, you may be wondering where is Stake legal, hoping to join millions of players flocking to this site. In this guide, we’ve done the legwork, offering you a complete insight into Stake.us legality to ensure you’re well informed. We’ve also reviewed and rated the site, including important details such as its game selections, payouts, and more.
Overall Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Pros
Boasts over 680 games, including 635+ slots and 18+ Stake Originals exclusive to Stake.us
Offers an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus (plus 25 Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins when you use bonus code MIKBONUS
Great collections of live dealer games
Accepts 20+ major cryptocurrencies to make purchases and redeem prizes
Cons
No dedicated mobile app at the moment
Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code
Delivering awesome and competitive bonuses for both new and returning players, as well as a massive library of eligible games, Stake.us is one of the best sweepstakes casinos around. It's also one of the most exciting and engaging Sweeps casinos we've tried and tested.
Before we look at the Stake.us promo code and bonuses, you first need to learn the basics of how the casino works.
Unlike regular online casinos for US players, Stake.us doesn’t use real money. As a player, you get to play games using Stake Cash and Gold Coins. These proprietary currencies are often available for free on Stake.us, can’t be used outside the casino, and allow you to play games for free. Stake Cash (also called Sweeps Coins) have real money values but Gold Coins don’t. In most cases, you get Stake Cash and Gold Coins through bonuses, and that’s where bonus codes come in and are designed to activate bonuses at the casino.
Stake.us has a promo code MIKBONUS, as earlier mentioned, and it activates an exclusive 5% rakeback offer at the casino. Normally, you’ll need to use this bonus code when signing up and it’s the only one you’ll ever need when playing at Stake.us. If you’re wondering how the rakeback offer works, it simply means that for every amount you play with, you get 5% of the House Edge back.
Besides the 5% rakeback, you also get a welcome bonus of 5% Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins. There are other bonuses and promos you can claim, including game tournaments, RNG promotions, slot battles, prize draws, loyalty/VIP rewards, and more — and they don’t require promo codes for activation.
Is Stake legal in US?
Stake.us is one of the top casinos widely accepted in the US and it strictly complies with all sweepstakes regulations, thus it’s completely legal in the US. First, the platform doesn't allow real money gambling, where there are monetary winnings. Instead, you play with virtual coins.
It also provides a ‘no-purchase-necessary’ option (a requirement for every legal social and sweepstakes casino), allowing all players to join and participate for free and without making any financial commitment. i.e. without purchasing virtual coins.
What states is Stake legal in?
Before getting too excited about the benefits of joining and playing at Stake.us, including claiming its exclusive rakeback offer that gives you a portion of the House Edge back on every play you make, it’s worth checking whether the casino accepts players from your state.
So, where is Stake legal? Though Stake.us is legal in the US and the majority of jurisdictions welcome its operations, there are some states where residents are restricted from signing up or playing at the casino. They include;
Washington
New York
Nevada
Vermont
Idaho
Michigan
Kentucky
So, if you’re from one of the states not mentioned above, you can create an account at Stake.us and enjoy its incredible sweepstakes gaming experience. But keep in mind that Stake.us only accepts players who are at least 21 years of age. If the legal gaming age in your state is 18 or 19, you’ll have to wait till you’re 21 to play.
Does Stake.us pay real money in its legal states?
Stake.us doesn’t use real money. It uses proprietary currencies, instead. Whether you’re new or an existing player, you use Gold Coins and Stake Cash (Sweepstakes Coins version exclusive to Stake.us) to play.
Gold Coins are common virtual coins at social casinos and you can only use them to play games for fun and entertainment purposes only. As such, Stake.us offers a huge number of these coins to players in Stake legal states (since you can’t use them outside the casino) to help you try out all your favorite games and other popular titles.
Stake Cash, on the other hand, have real money value and you can use them to win real money.
How to win money on Stake.us
We can’t stress enough that you normally can’t win real money directly at Stake.us. You get real money when you redeem Stake Cash potential winnings for real cash prizes.
To get the chance of winning actual cash prizes, you need to switch to the promotional mode while playing. This allows you to enter games with Stake Cash, instead of Gold Coins. Ultimately, your winnings will also be in Stake Cash, which you can exchange for actual cash prizes and gifts. One Stake Cash is usually exchanged for $1.
Stake payment methods
Stake.us has achieved a great reputation in the sweepstakes gaming scene because it was among the first sweeps casinos to support cryptocurrencies. Typically, you can use crypto to purchase Gold Coins packages or redeem Stake Cash for real money, gift cards, and merchandise. At the time of writing, the casino accepts over 20 cryptocurrencies and I’ll mention some of the most popular ones below;
As the table reveals, there’s no fee associated with coin purchases and redemption on average. The transaction time is also instant, but some transactions may take longer than usual due to traffic.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
Stake.us payout review
Stake.us does a pretty good job when it comes to payouts, which is why it gets a 5.0 score in its payment rating. Though only cryptos are accepted at this time, purchasing Gold Coin packages and redeeming Stake Cash is also fast.
Another aspect adding to its excellent payout rating is that you can’t redeem Stake Cash for real cash prizes only. You can also redeem the coins for digital gift cards and merchandise.
Does stake.us really pay?
As mentioned, Stake.us offers you the opportunity to win real money, gift cards, and merchandise. If you’re still worried about the payouts, we tested the casino and its redemption, and it actually paid. So, play with confidence as we've done the hard part (vetting, testing, confirming, research, etc.) for you.
How to cashout on Stake.us
The redemption process at Stake.us is pretty straightforward and these few steps will help you redeem your Stake Cash wins.
Step 1 - Log in to your account: If you aren't already logged in, head to the Stake.us website and click/tap on the Sign In button to log in. You can sign in through email and password or with your Facebook, Google, or Twitch account.
Step 2 - Click/tap the Wallet icon: On your screen, navigate to the Wallet and then click/tap Redeem. This will initiate the redemption process.
Step 3 - Choose payment methods: Before choosing your preferred payment method, remember that you can redeem Stake Cash for real money (crypto), digital gift cards, or merchandise. If you prefer to get real money prizes, choose your desired redemption method from a selection of supported cryptocurrencies.
Step 4 - Enter redemption amount: Proceed by entering the amount of Stake Cash you wish to redeem. Keep in mind that before any Stake Cash is eligible for redemption, they must meet the 3x playthrough requirement.
Step 5 - Confirm and verify: The next step is to confirm your transaction and verify. So, provide the activation code of the Two-Factor Authentication if you've set one. If you haven't, you'll receive the verification code for the transaction in your email.
Step 6 - Get your prize: After confirming and verifying your Stake Cash redemption, you’ll receive your cash out instantly. If you choose to redeem Stake Cash for digital gift cards, you'll receive the cards in your email. If you prefer merchandise, it'll be sent to your home address (the one you provided when signing up).
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
What games can you play at Stake legal states?
One of the key reasons you’ll find Stake.us at the top of nearly every list of the best and leading sweepstakes casinos in the US is its game selection. Boasting over 650 casino games, powered by the industry's leading software providers, you can find games of all types, themes, and varieties in its lobby.
Let's look at the most popular and entertaining games you can play.
Slots
Looking to spin the reel of the best slots? You’ll be pleased to learn that Stake.us has some of the most engaging and thrilling slots out there. There are currently more than 635 slots at the casino and they include jackpots, megaways, classic video slots, and others.
Slots at the casino are supplied by esteemed game studios, including Pragmatic Play, BGaming, Mancala, Slotmill, and Hacksaw Gaming. Some of the top slots titles include:
Stake Originals
Alongside its impressive slot collection, Stake also offers in-house games called Stake Originals. With up to 18 titles, these games are exclusive to the casino and you won’t find them anywhere else. You can play games such as Hilo, Crash, Mines, Dice, Plinko, and Limbo.
Table Games
Even though the table game selection at Stake.us is fairly small, you get to try some of the best titles. Stake.us table games cover four main categories including blackjack, roulette, video poker, and baccarat.
Live dealer games
In the sweepstakes casino realm, not many casinos offer live dealer games, which makes Stake.us stand out from other sweeps casinos. At the time of writing, the casino has over 12 live dealer games available for all players. Provided by Beter Live and Stake Live, you can find the likes of Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, and Live Sic Bo — just to mention a few.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
Does Stake.us have an app for players in its legal states?
The downsides of Stake.us are a bit rare. However, it’s difficult to put a positive spin on the fact that the casino hasn't launched a mobile app yet, despite its skyrocketing popularity and reputation. In today’s fast-paced world, many players prefer playing on casino apps, instead of conventional desktops. So, the absence of Stake.us could be a dealbreaker for some players.
But don’t get discouraged. Stake.us has a mobile website version that’s as good as any casino app. In fact, it’s even better than most sweepstakes casino apps you’ll come across out there in terms of responsiveness, graphics quality, and navigation.
In addition, the mobile site version doesn't compromise and you can sign up, log in, play, purchase coins, and redeem (and everything else you can do on desktop) on the site. And the best thing, you get to play from anywhere and anytime, whether using an Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, or tablet.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
Stake.us customer support
Another great aspect of Stake.us is its customer support, which is responsive, friendly, and reliable. The casino has a ‘Live Support’ option that you can access from the menu. On tapping/clicking the option, a pop-up support page opens where you can search your queries from an extensive collection of FAQs.
Looking to contact the support team directly? You can do so via live chat or email, at support@stake.us. You can also use its social media account or support forum (https://stakecommunity.com/board/8-support/).
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Website design
Stake.us has a great website design that’s easy to navigate, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface. You’ll find menus with icons on the left side of your screen and you can tap/click on what you want to view or access. The game lobby is also well-categorized and it lets you filter games based on type and software provider.
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Who owns Stake.us?
Sweepstakes Limited operates Stake.us and Medium Rare N.V. Sweepstakes Limited oversees all operations of Sweepstakes Limited. Based on multiple sources, Edward Craven, who also goes by the name Eddie Miroslav is the actual owner of Stake, with Bijan Tehrani being the cofounder. Stake also has a sister site, Stake.com, which is a real money online casino and sports betting platform.
How to delete your Stake.us account?
Stake.us promotes responsible gambling and it allows you to delete your account at any time. All you need to do is send an email to the support team via support@stake.us informing them of your decision to close your account. If later you change your mind and choose to reopen your account, you can contact support via onboarding@stake.us and the team will review your request.
Conclusion: Where is Stake legal
Stake.us is legal in the majority of US states. And now that you know where is Stake legal, you can certainly unpack its loads of benefits, including great bonuses, promotions, games, rewards, and more — but only if you're from its legal states. The best offer you’ll certainly love at the casino is the 5% rakeback that you get when you sign up with promo code MIKBONUS. So, head to this popular social gaming Platform and register.
Note: Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
FAQ: Overview view of legal states for stake.us
Is Stake.us legit
Yes, 100%. Stake.us is a legitimate sweepstakes casino and it enjoys extensive coverage across the US. The casino is also one of the most reputable sweeps casinos to play at and it has attracted great reviews from industry experts and players. Our experts even awarded it a 5.0 score rating. Read our guide to find out why Stake.us has such a great reputation throughout the US.
Can I sign up and play Stake.us in my state?
Stake.us is legal in many US states. The only restricted states where you can’t play or join Stake.us are Washington, New York, Nevada, Vermont, Idaho, Michigan, and Kentucky. Delve into this guide to discover more on Stake.us legality.
Can I win real money playing at Stake.us?
Ideally, you can't directly win real money at Stake.us. However, you claim and win Stake Cash which you can redeem for real money, digital gift cards, and merchandise. Check out this page to learn how you can redeem your winnings for cash prizes at Stake.us
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.