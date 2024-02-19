What US states Is Stake.us Sweeps Casino Legal In?

Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code

Delivering awesome and competitive bonuses for both new and returning players, as well as a massive library of eligible games, Stake.us is one of the best sweepstakes casinos around. It's also one of the most exciting and engaging Sweeps casinos we've tried and tested.

Before we look at the Stake.us promo code and bonuses, you first need to learn the basics of how the casino works.

Unlike regular online casinos for US players, Stake.us doesn’t use real money. As a player, you get to play games using Stake Cash and Gold Coins. These proprietary currencies are often available for free on Stake.us, can’t be used outside the casino, and allow you to play games for free. Stake Cash (also called Sweeps Coins) have real money values but Gold Coins don’t. In most cases, you get Stake Cash and Gold Coins through bonuses, and that’s where bonus codes come in and are designed to activate bonuses at the casino.

Stake.us has a promo code MIKBONUS, as earlier mentioned, and it activates an exclusive 5% rakeback offer at the casino. Normally, you’ll need to use this bonus code when signing up and it’s the only one you’ll ever need when playing at Stake.us. If you’re wondering how the rakeback offer works, it simply means that for every amount you play with, you get 5% of the House Edge back.

Besides the 5% rakeback, you also get a welcome bonus of 5% Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins. There are other bonuses and promos you can claim, including game tournaments, RNG promotions, slot battles, prize draws, loyalty/VIP rewards, and more — and they don’t require promo codes for activation.

Is Stake legal in US?

Stake.us is one of the top casinos widely accepted in the US and it strictly complies with all sweepstakes regulations, thus it’s completely legal in the US. First, the platform doesn't allow real money gambling, where there are monetary winnings. Instead, you play with virtual coins.

It also provides a ‘no-purchase-necessary’ option (a requirement for every legal social and sweepstakes casino), allowing all players to join and participate for free and without making any financial commitment. i.e. without purchasing virtual coins.

What states is Stake legal in?

Before getting too excited about the benefits of joining and playing at Stake.us, including claiming its exclusive rakeback offer that gives you a portion of the House Edge back on every play you make, it’s worth checking whether the casino accepts players from your state.

So, where is Stake legal? Though Stake.us is legal in the US and the majority of jurisdictions welcome its operations, there are some states where residents are restricted from signing up or playing at the casino. They include;

Washington

New York

Nevada

Vermont

Idaho

Michigan

Kentucky

So, if you’re from one of the states not mentioned above, you can create an account at Stake.us and enjoy its incredible sweepstakes gaming experience. But keep in mind that Stake.us only accepts players who are at least 21 years of age. If the legal gaming age in your state is 18 or 19, you’ll have to wait till you’re 21 to play.

Does Stake.us pay real money in its legal states?

Stake.us doesn’t use real money. It uses proprietary currencies, instead. Whether you’re new or an existing player, you use Gold Coins and Stake Cash (Sweepstakes Coins version exclusive to Stake.us) to play.

Gold Coins are common virtual coins at social casinos and you can only use them to play games for fun and entertainment purposes only. As such, Stake.us offers a huge number of these coins to players in Stake legal states (since you can’t use them outside the casino) to help you try out all your favorite games and other popular titles.

Stake Cash, on the other hand, have real money value and you can use them to win real money.

How to win money on Stake.us

We can’t stress enough that you normally can’t win real money directly at Stake.us. You get real money when you redeem Stake Cash potential winnings for real cash prizes.

To get the chance of winning actual cash prizes, you need to switch to the promotional mode while playing. This allows you to enter games with Stake Cash, instead of Gold Coins. Ultimately, your winnings will also be in Stake Cash, which you can exchange for actual cash prizes and gifts. One Stake Cash is usually exchanged for $1.

Stake payment methods

Stake.us has achieved a great reputation in the sweepstakes gaming scene because it was among the first sweeps casinos to support cryptocurrencies. Typically, you can use crypto to purchase Gold Coins packages or redeem Stake Cash for real money, gift cards, and merchandise. At the time of writing, the casino accepts over 20 cryptocurrencies and I’ll mention some of the most popular ones below;