Monday, Feb 21, 2022
What’s The Hype About The New NFT Project – Stoner Ape Club?

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 4:48 pm

The world has become familiar with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that occupy the crypto space, as they have gained a major prominence in present times. There are a host of digital creations in the form of NFTs which have drawn enough public attention.

Apes have been ruling the NFT space of late, with many adorable creatures making an impact with their attractive digital avatars. Theres a new entrant to join the army of apes ruling the NFT space - Stoner Ape Club, which comprises a collection of 6,666 unique Stoner Apes who are ready to smoke a joint in the NFT space and Metaverse. Each Stoner Ape is distinct and unique and has rare traits which differ from each other. The main aim is to build an exclusive community which would take the project to the next level.

The pre-sale price of Stoner Ape Club is fixed at 0.08 ETH, and a total of 4,000 NFTs have been released for the whitelist mint, which was slated on the 29th of January 2022. Members who are active in Discord and have contributed to the project to some extent have got the chance to be a part of the whitelist. The public sale was scheduled on the 30th of January 2022 where 2,666 NFTs were released for public mint.

The roadmap includes $250,000 initial funding from sac wallet to begin phase 2, followed by a $10,000 USD donation from their sac wallet to a charity through their dao. The community will have the chance to vote to decide about the course of funding. There would be a merch store reveal at a later stage which will have an exclusive merchandise available for sac holders.

These would be followed up by community meets and availability of branded sac products, which will be revealed in due course of time. The Stoner Ape Club will definitely conquer the NFT space within no time, as it has got all the ingredients that make it an extremely attractive project which users would find ideal to be a part of.

