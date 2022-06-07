What Makes PTM Stand Out As An NFT Collector 

PTM is a former venture capitalist who started collecting NFTs in 2020. Ever since introducing these digital assets, PTM was amazed by the concept of buying, selling, or trading them on the blockchain. His NFT ventures have been highly successful so far, especially if you consider his decision to sell the Bored Ape NFT and its three Mega Mutants. They were scarce NFTs, netting him as much as $1.3 million. He is not just a successful NFT collector but also a true leader.

Importance of creating a team

A team with a winning mentality is essential for the success of any business. PTM believes that you should try to do most roles yourself as an entrepreneur first, as it will help you understand what the business needs. However, as your business grows, you will need to hire other people to help with specific tasks.

When asked about developing a team, he said, "The most important thing when creating a team is to make sure that everyone is on the same page. Everyone should have a clear understanding of the company's goals and objectives, and they should be able to work together to achieve those goals."

Staying ahead of the competition

While most NFT investors believe in following the trend, PTM doesn’t jump on the bandwagon instantly. His experience as a venture capitalist and knowledge in investing gives him a significant advantage in focusing. Instead of following the trend, PTM can take a step back and assess the underlying fundamentals of an investment. This allows him to identify potential risks and opportunities other investors might miss.

Additionally, PTM's deep understanding of the startup ecosystem gives him insights into which companies are likely to succeed in the long run. As a result, he has generated impressive returns for his investors. While there is no guarantee of success in any investment, PTM's unique perspective gives him a clear edge in the market.

Becoming a pioneer in the NFT industry

In the world of cryptocurrency, NFTs are the hottest commodities. And PTM wants to become a pioneer in finding different creative uses for these virtual assets. The natural appeal of NFTs, for PTM, lies in their potential for creativity. He envisions a future where NFTs are used for everything from video games to virtual reality experiences. He is already exploring innovations in identity creation, virtual real estate, virtual fashion, and intellectual property licensing in the metaverse.

There is no doubt that PTM enjoys its well-earned success. However, he suggests that NFT enthusiasts should research more before investing.

As the world moves closer to a future where all assets may become digital, people must remember the lessons of the past. The NFT community has an opportunity to lead the way in terms of responsible asset management, and PTM wants to help make that happen. If you are looking for advice or want to know more about PTM, you can follow him on Twitter.

