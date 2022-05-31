What Astrology Has To Say About Concentration Problem?

Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in Mumbai, known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows.

We hear the word "Concentration", What is it really, according to you?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Concentration is one of the most crucial criteria to get success in any aspect of our lives, whether it is education, work, or reaching personal and professional goals. To realise your actual potential and hidden abilities, you must be focused. Nothing will go as planned while you are suffering from a lack of concentration. And over time, you'll get dissatisfied, paranoid, and progressively pessimistic. These things are immediate, but they will damage you from the inside out in the long run, leaving you unable to achieve anything constructive. The higher your degree of focus is, the more productive you will be. Eventually, it will lead to recognition, promotion, financial prosperity, and, ultimately, a happy family and life.

How can we identify that someone is suffering from concentration problem?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: There are few basic indications which will help us identify if we are suffering from lack of concentration.

1. Forgetting about things that you earlier put somewhere.

2. Missing a key component while working, like cooking, building something, coding etc.

3. Lethargic to study, work

4. Repeatedly breaking your commitment in both personal & professional place.

5. You don't feel like meeting anyone, even if that can benefit you.

6. Keep thinking rubbish, fairy tale; sometimes even you don’t know what you were thinking.

7. Keeping company of people who lives their life day dreaming, gossiping; nothing productive at all.

8. You can’t even perform at the tasks where you were expert before.

What are effects you were mentioning earlier that one can face in long run due concentration difficulty?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Now, that’s the thing to worry about. All these symptoms slowly lead you towards mental instability and depression. We all know that a negative person will not only the cause of his own downfall, but also the downfall of others who are surrounding. You will look for faults in others and blame them for even your own faults. You will feel the need to escape from any challenging environment. When this happens, you can only think of how you lost the importance that you used to get previously. This will only make things even worse; it will create tremendous mental pressure, frustration, stops your progress and sometimes effect negatively on your moral compass.

For the better understanding of our readers, can you please share the astrological facts, planets and their positions that are responsible for problems related to concentration?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Sure. Following are few main facts we should consider in case of concentration related problem. First, we need to know the main significators or ‘Karaka’ planets for Concentration. Those are Rahu, Ketu, Moon & Mercury.

1. A malefic Ketu in your natal chart is responsible for immense negativity in your character. This planet causes hesitation, confusion or you will always want to appear confused to get others' sympathies. It will completely dissolve your decision-making capability and make you dependant on others. If Ketu is good, you can become a psychic, but if it's bad, it will lead you toward many mental disorders.

Lethargic to work, class bunks, silly mistakes, irregular in workspace, lack of studiousness, not communicating with others; those are few common symptoms of malefic Ketu. If we talk about mental health, a malefic Ketu can lead you to OCD, ADHD, and other disorders. It is also the cause of low self-esteem, lack of will-power, unnecessary emotional turmoil, egos, suspiciousness, illusions, and unnecessary fears in your head. It is medically proven that all the above problems are responsible for sleep deficiency or disorder, which can eventually cause physical problems too.

2. When it comes to Rahu, things are bit different. A malefic Rahu in your chart can do a lot of reputational damage. You will start to become very shrewd, and you will make a hobby of cheating others. Eventually, one day you will cheat yourself and that will lead you to your downfall. We realize the need of a soul mate most when we become aged. A malefic Rahu will ensure that you will have no one left in the world to cry on his/ her shoulder.

3. If the concentration issue is causing because of Moon; it will lead you to an imaginary world. You will lose all your productivity and positive brain activity. You will be unable to think logically; always talk emotionally and don't want to do any sort of work that matters. You cannot expect any realistic decision by your own. A warning if you belong to this category, a time will come when you will be unable to think of anything productive, calculative, or realistic.

4. The joint effect of Saturn and Moon cause negativity and eventually lead to depression or some other brain disorder. Mercury and Sun are also responsible for lack of concentration in some cases. Sun causes enormous ego and self-righteousness that will make you think superior and leads to your downfall.

5. The Fifth House or ‘Pancham Bhava’ in our birth chart is responsible for controlling our mind. If Ketu is posited in fifth house and it is malefic, then it can cause concentration related problem.

6. Concentration problem can also happen in case the lord of fifth house posited in sixth, eighth or twelfth house in our birth chart.

There are also few factors in our birth chart that are responsible for concentration problem. Such as, negative impact of Saturn-Moon. The conjunction of Saturn and Moon in birth chart is known as ‘Vish Yoga’ or ‘Shani Vish Yoga’. ‘Grahan Dosh’ caused by close conjunction of Rahu and Moon. Also, if the native’s ‘Vakri Budh’ or Mercury retrogrades ascendant or ‘lagna’ posited in sixth, eighth or twelfth house, it will create huge negative impact on native’s life. These factors can cause many problems, like less-attentiveness while reading, weak memory, and silly mistakes and so on, which eventually lead you to serious concentration problem.

Well, based on my personal experiences and case studies, I can state that the best way to prevent the harms caused by concentration problems is to address them as soon as detected. We must first determine the exact location of Rahu, Ketu, Moon, Mercury, and Saturn in our birth chart, as these are the planets that govern our concentration. Then we must determine which planets are malefic and are to blame for the issue. Once we will successfully identify that, we can treat them accordingly.

