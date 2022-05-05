What are the non-transferable government jobs in India?

The non-transferable government jobs in India are the ones that cannot be transferred from one state to another. There are many reasons for this, but the most common one is that these jobs are specific to a certain region or state, making people find a job in their city.

The government-run institutions offer lucrative, stable, and well-paying jobs that often guarantee promotions on a fixed basis without any need to move from one place to another. Compared to other sectors, the salaries offered by government institutions are relatively higher, which means that people can have a higher standard of living.

List Of The Popular Government Jobs Without Transfer

There are many non-transferable government jobs in India to maintain financial stability and better work-life balance. The sites like Drona.in , Byjus, Jagranjosh.com, and Adda247.com have the latest information on the no transfer government jobs including those with good benefits. Some of the government jobs without transfer are:

● Professor Jobs In Universities

● Typist Jobs In Government And Public Sectors

● Apprentice Development Officer Jobs In LIC

● ASO Jobs In CSS

● Clerks, Bank Clerks, and Assistant Accountants

Professor Jobs In Universities

Jobs in NIRF-ranked government universities, like IITs and IIMs, are very prestigious government jobs with no transfer. Most of the time, they've been taken up by senior faculty members who have been with the institution for a long time. The best way to get an entry into government universities is to do good research. When you do well in research, you will be offered teaching positions that can be transferred to other institutes that have a vacancy.

Even when you choose such government jobs in NIT or IIIT, there are only fewer chances of being transferred. In addition, these jobs give you change, a chance, and many more things which will make it an excellent career choice at popular universities.

Salary: Rs 4,46,113 - Rs 30,32,787 per year

Age limit: 21 - 58 years

Typist Jobs In Government And Public Sectors

There are mainly two categories of government typists in India. One category is for the government departments, and the other is for the public sector undertakings like courts. The government typists for departments are paid on a full-time basis and take care of all types of typing jobs required by the department, such as typing documents, filling up forms, taking notes, etc.

Generally, clerks, typists, and other people ranked at Grade C or lower in most government organizations will not be transferred unless there is an exceptional cause.

Salary: Rs 2 Lakhs to 10 Lakhs per year

Age limit: 18 - 38 years

Apprentice Development Officer Jobs In LIC

The LIC ADO Jobs provides a list of vacancies in the Government sector. The site updates the job openings on a regular basis. This is a private website that lists all the current openings for various posts in the Government. This recruitment by Life Insurance Corporation also has an option to search for specific posts according to their requirements and location.

You can easily stay in your city and work for the LIC ADO without any problem. The salary offered by the LIC ADO is also very good, and you can easily have a good standard of living with this job. If you are looking for a government job without a transfer, then the LIC ADO is the perfect option for you.

Salary: Basic Pay is Rs 21,865 per month

Age limit: 21 - 30 years

ASO Jobs In CSS

Have a look at the role of Assistant Section Officers or ASO in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Jobs In India. It is a prestigious job in the Govt. sector, where they work mainly on maintaining records and files and handling correspondence. They also assist with administrative tasks like typing or preparing reports or maps etc. Assistant Section Officer or ASO is a Non-Transferable Government Job in India for those who are looking for good government jobs. It is the first rung of the ladder to get into the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and get promoted.

Salary: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month

Age limit: 20 - 30 years

Clerks, Bank Clerks, and Assistant Accountants

The role of the clerk is to organize, manage and process paperwork. They are in charge of correspondence between colleagues, as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company. They also schedule appointments, manage the budget and maintain office supplies.

The secretary or clerk must have a good memory for remembering details about events or people and be able to read through a lot of documents quickly. They need excellent organizational skills as well as being ability to multitask. Many of these jobs are non-transferable and require a high level of commitment.

Salary: Rs 1.1 Lakhs to 4.0 Lakhs per year

Age limit: 20 - 28 years

Benefits Of Choosing A Non-Transferable Job

There are many benefits of having a non-transferable job. Some of them are :

● One of the most important ones is job security. In today's world, where economic conditions are uncertain, it is very important to have a stable job.

● You get to stay in one place for a longer period of time which gives you a better chance to know your colleagues and develop strong working relationships.

● Also get to enjoy certain perks and benefits that come with the job, such as housing and travel allowances.

● These jobs offer better protection to employees in the event of a layoff.

Conclusion

The government jobs which are not transferable across states in India are mainly those that come under the Central Government. A number of state governments in India also recruit staff for a variety of different departments, but these positions are only available to people who live in the same state. There are many more categories in which these non-transferable government jobs can be found. So choose according to your interests.

