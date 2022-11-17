WellMe MenoRescue Reviews - Quality Menopause Supplement For Women?

During menopause, women face alterations in the body attributed to a hormonal imbalance, among other aspects. Some menopause symptoms include deprived sleep, mental fog, mood swings, and unexpected and frequent hot flashes. According to experts, the rise in cortisol levels leads to hormonal imbalance and causes most of the symptoms mentioned above during menopause.

WellMe® has formulated a supplement acclaimed to alleviate the severity of the effects during this phase. According to the manufacturer, the formula works in two approaches. First, it promotes optimal cortisol levels, then targets the menopausal symptoms. This review explores MenoRescue TM ingredients, functions, and offers, among other aspects.

What Is MenoRescue TM?

MenoRescue TM has been formulated to alleviate the severity of menopause. According to the creator, the supplement capsules contain natural ingredients that balance hormones and ensure that consumers are not deprived of sleep due to frequent hot flashes and night sweats attributed to menopause.

In addition, each MenoRescue TM capsule has potent phytoestrogen properties that are ideal for managing menopausal symptoms. As a result, the supplement has multifold benefits, including rebalancing hormones, supporting better mood, increasing energy levels, and alleviating muscle soreness and joint discomfort.

How Does MenoRescue TM Work?

According to scientific studies, the rise in cortisol levels during menopause has debilitating effects on women. In addition, the stress hormone causes estrogen and progesterone levels to drop drastically, leading to severe side effects. However, the advanced and clinically proven formula promotes healthy cortisol levels and rebalances estrogen and progesterone hormonal levels. The supplement alleviates the severity of menopause symptoms and other health alterations.

MenoRescue TM contains nine exotic ingredients that are clinically proven to lower cortisol levels. Sage Leaf extract reduces the frequency of hot flashes and regulates consumers' night sweats, depriving them of better sleep. Red clover and Black Cohosh are potent ingredients with phytoestrogen properties and aid in balancing hormones.

MenoRescue TM Ingredients

MenoRescue TM contains pure and potent phytoestrogens and herbal extracts blended in the right quantities to create a helpful formulation. Some of the primary constituents contained in the dietary capsules include:

Sensoril® (125mg)

Being a patented form of Ashwagandha extract, it's vital in the MenoRescue TM formulation. The ingredient has the unique ability to regulate cortisol levels. Having been obtained from organically grown plants and undergone clinical trials, the compound promotes healthy cortisol levels more optimally than a placebo.

In addition, the element is proven to regulate mood, boost energy levels, support sound sleep, and enhance muscle strength and stamina. In addition, the ingredient supports cardiovascular functions, alleviates muscle soreness, and promotes healthy joints.

Greenselect Phytosome® (300mg)

It's obtained from tea and formulated with a patented absorption-boosting mechanism. The tea extract is clinically proven to promote healthy cortisol levels. In addition, the element boosts metabolism, alleviates excess fat, and suppresses cravings. As a result, it's ideal for eliminating stubborn fat, combating oxidative stress, and reducing belly fat.

Rhodiola Rosea (100mg)

Another herbal extract obtained from an Asian-European plant is the Rhodiola Rosea. Besides enhancing healthy cortisol levels during menopause, the ingredient has multifold benefits. It has adaptogens that aid in alleviating stress, fatigue, and depression. In addition, the element supports cognitive abilities, regulates body temperature, and enhances muscle performance and circulatory health.

Schizandra Berry Extract (100mg)

This essential extract is obtained from a vine-like plant that produces purple-red berries. It's used in this supplement based on its ability to regulate cortisol levels and rebalance estrogen and progesterone hormones. In addition, it positively impacts overall health since it supports better sleep, enhances cognitive skills, and boosts muscle strength.

Sage Leaf (300mg)

Sage Leaf is a member of the mint family and is incorporated into the formula based on its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It's used to manage menopause discomforts due to its powerful effects in supporting balanced estrogen and progesterone levels. Women who experience hot flashes frequently can benefit from MenoRescue TM dietary capsules since they contain this ingredient that regulates body temperature during menopause. It also aids in managing night sweats and mood swings and lowers the severity of hot flashes.

Red Clover (80mg)

Red Clover has isoflavones, which are phytoestrogen compounds. The compounds are structurally similar to the estrogen hormone, which provides consumers with remarkable effects during menopause. In addition, the formula aids in alleviating menopausal symptoms like breast soreness, among other health issues.

Black Cohosh (40mg)

This is another ingredient with phytoestrogen properties. It minimizes the severity of menopausal symptoms by lessening the frequency of hot flashes, regulating body temperature, promoting sound sleep, regulating mood, and boosting libido.

Chasteberry

This ingredient eases menopause symptoms by enhancing the health levels of progesterone. In addition, it regulates body temperature, supports joint comfort, improves mood, ensures sound sleep, and alleviates breast soreness.

Bioperine®

The patented black pepper extract is used to boost the ingestion of the ingredients used in the dietary capsules and ensure consumers absorb all the potent ingredients in the formula.

According to the creator of MenoRescue TM, each batch of dietary capsules is processed under cGMP state-of-art standards in the US.

MenoRescue TM Usage

Each bottle of WellMe's supplement contains 60 capsules for a one-month supply. According to the manufacturer, consumers should take two capsules daily with breakfast. The creator recommends that consumers take the dietary capsules for as long as needed to combat menopause symptoms effectively. Consumers can enjoy long-term and better outcomes with a three or 6-month serving.

The manufacturer further claims that the product has a two-year shelf life and has no risks in stocking up. Further, the manufacturer claims the product is vegan-friendly and has no gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, crustaceans, or allergens. Thus, it's safe for women who have food allergies.

What's the Significance of MenoRescue TM?

According to the manufacturer, the supplement follows a unique approach to address severe menopausal symptoms. Below are some of the various benefits associated with dietary capsules:

It regulates body temperature, and hot flashes-consumers do not require a set of clothes for changing due to frequent hot flashes during the phase. In addition, one no longer experiences night sweats since the formula regulates body temperature.

Burns excess fat-some of the ingredients used in the dietary supplement suppresses cravings and ensure consumers have reduced belly fat. In addition, the nutritional supplement boosts metabolism and prevents excess fat storage or unexpected weight gain.

Increasing energy levels-some of the exotic ingredients in the formula support the energy levels. Through the increased production of ATP in the body, the energy levels are elevated. The dietary supplement alleviates fatigue and stress with the help of powerful ingredients.

Enhances restful sleep-upon regular consumption, consumers have a sound sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and energized. Since sleep deprivation occurs due to a decrease in estrogen levels, leading to high sensitivity of the body's hypothalamus to slight changes in temperature. However, WellMe's formulation restores optimal hormonal balance and sound sleep.

Restores better mood and youthful cognitive abilities- the formula clears mental fog and restores laser focus. Consumers regain mental clarity, focus, and concentration by enhancing healthy cortisol levels.

Alleviates discomfort in joints-during menopause, women experience joint pain and muscle soreness. However, MenoRescue TM increases muscle strength, reduces soreness, and restores joint comfort and flexibility.

Supports the cardiovascular system-Sensoril is one of the essential ingredients used in the supplement, and it's proven to help cardiovascular function.

According to the manufacturer, most formulas aid in declining levels of progesterone and estrogen but do not combat the effects of hormonal imbalance due to cortisol spikes. However, their hormonal support blend is unique since it offsets high cortisol levels and alleviates the adverse effects of the menopausal phase.

Purchasing MenoRescue TM

You can only order MenoRescue TM from the official website. The introductory offers provided by the creator are as follows:

6-Month Supply: 6-bottles of MenoRescue TM dietary capsules are available at $39 per bottle, a total of $234, saving consumers $540 + free US shipping.

3-Month Supply: 3-bottle of the dietary capsules are selling at $49 per bottle, a total of $147, saving consumers $240 + 9.99 shipping and handling fee.

1-Monthly Supply: 1 bottle of MenoRescue TM dietary supplement is selling at $59, from a regular price of $129, saving consumers $70 + $9.99 shipping and handling fee.

A 180-day money-back guarantee covers each package for consumers unsatisfied with the formula's outcomes. You can contact customer support via email at Support@WellMe.com if you have any questions about the return policy.

Final Verdict

Women may undergo physical, emotional, and cognitive distress during menopause, especially if their cortisol levels are high and result in hormonal imbalance. MenoRescue TM contains essential ingredients that redefine menopausal symptoms and alleviate the severe health effects associated with the alteration in the body.

According to the creator, each capsule contains potent ingredients that have phytoestrogen, adaptogens, and anti-inflammatory properties. Others are antioxidants to provide a holistic approach to addressing the severity of menopausal symptoms. It has multifold benefits, including supporting cardiovascular support, better sleep, regulating night sweats and frequent hot flashes, and many more. Consumers can order the formula on the official website and save big.

RELATED MENOPAUSE SUPPLEMENT:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.