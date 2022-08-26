Weight Loss Drops Reviews: 3 Best Diet Drops Reviewed By Our Experts

The best weight loss drops that we will discuss here have unique benefits. For instance, they:

Address the root cause of weight gain and fat storage – slowed metabolism

They enhance the general wellness of body and mind

They help the body to burn fat and keep the weight gone for a long time

They come weight loss and dieting kits to help you overhaul your eating habits

Our 3 Best Weight Loss Drops hCG:

According to research, most of the people who had weight problems at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic gained more weight afterwards.

Close to 30 percent of people without prior weight issues gained weight after going into social isolation. This explains why the demand for the best weight loss supplements is high post COVID-19.

Some of the factors that contributed to high weight gain among the US citizens included stress, job loss and leading a sedentary lifestyle for close to two years. If any of these factors has contributed to your weight gain, we have a reprieve for you.

Keep reading!

The simple science behind weight loss drops

The weight loss drops under the tongue are very efficient. For fast results, you have to use them with the diet kit/protocol they come with.

The diet kit or plan is a low-calorie weight loss plan modeled after that will guide your eating habits for the entire time you will be using the diet drops.

The diet plan will restrict you to 500, 800, or 1200 calories a day. Since men and women need 2500 and 2000 calories daily respectively, the diet plan accompanying the drops to lose weight creates the calorie deficit. This is what compels the body to raid its fat reserves for energy.

Pretty simple, huh? You might think. However, there is much more involved. For instance, the recommended 2500 and 2000 calorie intake has all the nutrients that you need for the day.

However, by embarking on the VLCD, you will be missing most of these nutrients. But you should not worry yet.

This is where the Nutravit Diet Drops, and others, come in! Blended from many ingredients, they will help provide your body with the nutrients it would otherwise get from a full diet.

Besides, the drops help the body to secrete the right hormones, so you feel sated throughout the day.

So, using the weight loss drops under the tongue is a two-pronged approach to weight. You lose weight without suffering crazy hunger pangs.

You get to give your body the nutrients it needs. You also get to reset your metabolic rate so that the body does not store fat in future.

Best Weight loss drops hCG under tongue reviews

I come from a family that struggles with weight, so fat and obesity is genetic to us. When I tipped the balance at 247 pounds at 36 years of age, I knew it was time to do something about my weight. I embarked on a “treasure” hunt. I tried too many products that promised a lot but delivered nothing.

My life changed though when I heard of the Nutravit Diet Drops from a friend whose sister had struggled with weight and found her respite in these weight loss drops.

Immediately my doctor cleared me to use them and the accompanying diet plan, I was on it. The results were so impressive just 9 days in.

This is what gave me the impression to start a review plan for these weight loss supplements, and more out there.

I asked on social media for people to volunteer information about the best under the tongue weight loss drops they had used successfully.

From this survey, it was obvious that in addition to Nutravit, Official HCG Diet Plan and Complex Diet Drops were also very effective.

Keep reading to see my brief reviews about these products. I shall try and pack as much information in, as I can.

1. Nutravit Diet Drops – Best diet drops to lose weight

Order Now at Lowest Price

For the years that the Nutravit Diet drops for weight loss have been in the market, the product has helped very many people lose weight comfortably, effectively and fast. As you will see in the upcoming sections, the power of these diet drops is in the ingredients.

On their website, you will be met with a welcoming message that says Kick Start Your Metabolism and Lose Weight Fast.

At first, you might think this is just marketing hype. It is not! Many weight loss drops under the tongue reviews show that this product works as advertised.

This fat loss supplement is not just going to help you burn fat. It is going to reset your metabolism. These diet drops help even the people with chronic fat issues.

If you would like to regain your self-esteem, try the Nutravit Diet drops. You will see why this fat loss supplement ranks topmost among many products.

Nutravit Diet Drops Ingredients – More than just weight loss

There are several, natural ingredients that are blended in world-class labs. The labs are GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and FDA-approved. Please note this does not mean the drops are approved by the FDA.

Here is a brief overview of each ingredient used in this product:

Amino Acids Cluster

The amino acids used in this product take up the biggest share and for a good reason:

L-Ornithine – When you start using the product, you will experience fast weight and body changes that could stress you up. L-Ornithine helps to prepare you to accommodate these changes easily.

L-Glutamine – To better control glucose metabolism in your body, you need L-Glutamine since it enhances sensitivity to insulin. It will ensure there is just enough glucose in your bloodstream.

Beta-Alanine – This important amino acid increases the rate at which the cells consume oxygen and the fat metabolic rate inside the cells. This creates a need for more energy and the body attacks the fat reserves faster.

L-Carnitine - This does several things but chief among them is to enhance the rate at which visceral fat is metabolized, and to help the body release more energy.

L-Tryptophan – You need this ingredient for your overall wellness of mind and body. It enhances the rate at which the body secretes feel good hormones.

L-Arginine – With this ingredient, you will experience a fast rate of metabolism in the body, faster fat burning in different parts of the body and if you work out, you will see faster muscle growth.

Chromium Picolinate – This mineral will help your body to cut the craving for sugars by blocking the sugar receptors in your system. It will also lower your craving for starches.

Herbal ingredients

In addition to the amino acids, here are the high quality herbal ingredients used in this fat burning supplement:

Coleus forskohlii root extract – This ingredient will help your body to burn fat reserves faster, losing weight.

Grape Seed Extract – It prevents your body from storing fat, so there is no increment on your fat stocks.

Garcinia Cambogia – This herbal extract can help you to burn fat easily if you are diabetic. It also contains Hydroxycitric Acid, which controls appetite and prevents the body from storing fat deposits.

African Mango Extract – This one comes from the nut of the African mango. It has recently become very popular with many fat loss supplements in the market. The extract raises metabolic rate to help your body burn fat faster.

Rhodiola Rosea – This ingredient will not only nudge the body to burn fat due to its high content of the compound rosavin, but it will also cut out the cravings for unhealthy foods and sugars.

Capsicum annuum extract – This ingredient will increase the rate at which oxygen is consumed in your cells and increase the core body temperature. In return, this increases the rate at which you use energy leading to faster fat breakdown.

Grapefruit extract – Grapefruit has chemical compounds that reduce the insulin levels in your blood and encourage overall weight loss.

Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract – Apart from helping with weight loss, this ingredient also helps with diabetes, cough and metabolic syndrome (this is a collection of conditions that can occur together and increase your risk of getting type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Panax Ginseng Extract – Studies have shown that Panax Ginseng can help to delay fat absorption in the body thus leading to less fat deposits and stocks.

Raspberry Ketone – It is going to help break down the fat faster inside the cells, which eventually leads to faster fat burning.

Green Tea Extract – Studies have shown that people who take green tea extract before working out can lose up to 17 percent more weight than those who don’t. By raising the core temperature of the body, you create more need for energy leading to faster fat breakdown.

Fucoxanthin extract – It will control the glucose levels in the blood and it will also prevent oxidation and help the body flush out free radicals.

Nutravit Diet Drops also contain inactive ingredients such as purified water, glycerin, potassium sorbate, and citric acid.

How to use Nutravit Diet Drops

Depending on your needs, first, you need to use these weight loss drops with the VLCD of your choice, can be the 500, 800 or the 1200-one. On the first two binge-eating days, don’t take the drops.

When you start Phase 2, start taking the drops by placing 10 to 15 drops under your tongue three times daily.

You will then continue using the drops through the 21 days that you will be taking the low calorie diet and then you will enter the maintenance phase. Please follow all the instructions in the diet without missing a thing.

Pros Cons Herbal and amino acids ingredients do more than just help the body burn fat You can only get this supplement from the official website This supplement resets your metabolism so your body will not store fat in future Some ingredients such as grape seed extract can help with fungal, bacterial and viral infections Good instructions for the diet drops and low calorie diet usage

Where to buy Nutravit Diet Drops for weight loss

Order your Nutravit Diet Drops from the official website only. One bottle costs $59. If you order two bottles, you get one free and if you order three bottles, you get two free of charge. Each purchase comes with a money back guarantee of 90 days.

Go to Official Website

2. Official HCG Diet Plan – Best hCG Weight Loss Drops

Clicke Here to Buy

If you have been struggling with weight for some time, not only do you want to get a fat burning product, but you also want one that can detox your system. You are in luck because the Official HCG Diet plan can help you do that, and much more.

Please remember to use these diet drops with Dr. Simeons 500-calorie diet plan.

Similar to any other diet drops, it is important to know the ingredients used in its formulation. Here is a brief look into the main HCG diet drops ingredients:

HCG diet drops ingredients

The ingredients in this product will help you lose weight without training, working out or experiencing extreme sugar and starch cravings.

HCG – human gonadotropin hormone

This product, as you will see even on the products official website, contains the human gonadotropin hormone itself.

The work of this hormone is to get the hypothalamus gland that regulates metabolism to reset the metabolic rate so that your body starts burning fat instead of storing it.

Vitamin B12

This vitamin increases the metabolic rate of the body. It also enhances the breakdown of amino acids and fatty acids to increase energy release. Thus, you do not need to eat too much food since the body will attack its fat reserves for its energy needs.

L-Ornithine

Overall, the use of Official HCG Diet Plan is going to increase the cellular activity in your body. This also means there is a lot of ammonia, which needs to be removed at low levels because it is toxic. The amino acid L-Ornithine helps to convert ammonia into urea, which is then eliminated through urination.

L-Arginine

This amino acid is going to change how your body breaks down and stores fat, by enhancing insulin activity in your body.

It is also good for improving your circulatory health so that more blood with nutrients and oxygen can get to all body parts easily, by preventing the formation of plaque in the arteries.

L-Carnitine

This amino acid will help in the efficient and faster transfer of fatty acids to the cells so that they can be metabolized for energy.

L-Carnitine is also very good for correcting inflammation, which in return lowers blood pressure and improves your heart and lung health.

Magnesia Phosphate

It is also called Natrum Phosphate and it is very good for muscle pain relief. Lifting your mood and making you feel better about yourself generally. It can also prevent nerve pain.

How the Official HCG Diet Plan works

Because it contains the HCG hormone itself, it is going to increase the HCG levels in your system. This increases the metabolic level, increases adrenal and liver health and curbs hunger cravings. Taken with a 15, 21 or 45-day low calorie diet protocol, these drops will help you lose the desired amount of weight easily and faster.

Please note, these diet drops will only work when you use them with the diet protocol of your choice. Very briefly, this is how the typical Dr. Simeons diet protocol works:

Phase one – This is the binge-eating phase. Eat huge amounts of recommended foods and drink copious amounts of water (more than 0.5 gallons).

Phase two – Start taking HCG drops on empty stomach, measuring your weight when you wake up and eat the recommended low calories daily until you reach your target weight (depends on which diet plan you have chosen – 15-day, 21-day or 45-day one).

Phase three – This is also called the maintenance phase where you learn how to eat clean, keep the metabolic rate high and maintain the gains you made in Phase 2.

Pros Cons Some people have lost up to 30 pounds in 30 days You could experience minimal bloating which goes away after some time Free shipping to most places Works fast so you can know whether it is helping you or not The company gives you back $10 if you do not record results in 7 days

Where to buy Official HCG Diet Plan

Order your diet drops from the Official HCG Diet Plans official website. They are available in different packages, which are as follows:

Couples package – two bottles (4 oz each) at $129

90-day package - two bottles (4 oz each) at $129

45-day package – one, 4-oz bottle at $99

21-day package – one, 2-oz bottle at $79

15-day package – one, 1-oz bottle at $59

3. Complex Diet Drops – for faster fat metabolism

If you want to lose weight fast, you have to change the way and the rate at which your body burns fat. This is where the Complex Diet Drops come in.

This is a battle-tested fat burning supplement that works as advertised. However, to get the results you desire, you need to use the recommended diet plan (Dr. Simeons). That is how you are going to lose weight without exercising or training.

The complex Diet Drops Promise:

This supplement is not very new in the market since it was initially called HCG Complex Diet Drops. It can help you to achieve the following:

Kick-start your metabolism to burn more fat

Reduce your carvings for starches and sugars

Enhance hormonal balance and production

Prevents the body from burning its muscle for energy

Enhances the general wellness of the body and mind

Complex Diet Drops Ingredients

This fat burning supplement is a blend of many ingredients, precisely 25 of them. Here is a brief look at the main ones:

L-Glutamine

This will increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin. In return, the body changes in the way it stores fat and increases the rate of metabolism to produce more energy. It also increases the rate of glucose metabolism, leaving less to be converted to fat.

L-Carnitine

For faster fat breakdown, there is a need to transport the fatty acids faster to the cell for metabolism. No other ingredient can do this better than the L-Carnitine amino acid.

L-Arginine

If your hormones go haywire, they can affect your body’s metabolic rate in a very big way. This is why the manufacturer of the Complex Diet Drops has included this important amino acid because it regulates hormone production. It also helps in the release of more nitric acid, which helps to relax and expand the blood vessels so that more blood can flow to different parts of the body.

L-Ornithine

This will among other purposes improve the secretion of ammonia, which is then removed as uric acid from the body to prevent toxicity. This amino acid also packs your body with energy so you never have to experience distress from taking a low calorie diet.

Panax Ginseng

This herbal extract is very vital for increasing the production of energy in the cells. In return, this reduces the fatigue levels and you never experience low energy levels.

Capsicum Annuum extract

Many weight loss supplements contain the capsicum annuum extract and for a good reason. By raising the core temperature of your body, it raises your energy needs thus compelling the body to break down fat for energy.

Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract

This ingredient is used for so many things including snakebites, malaria and as a laxative. However, for weight loss, it helps in suppressing the appetite so that you eat minimally.

Grape seed extract

It will prevent your body from depositing fat so there will be no fat reserves.

African Mango extract

The extract comes from the nut of the African mango. In addition to inhibiting the growth of fat cells, this extract also helps to get rid of LDL and it regulates blood sugar levels.

Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) extract

Green tea has so many benefits because of its high content of bioactive compounds. Of utmost importance though is how it helps in weight loss and management, by suppressing the hunger pangs.

Extra ingredients

There are many more amino acids, minerals and herbal extract such as beta-alanine, Chromium picolinate, GABA, Raspberry Ketones, Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate, L-Tyrosine, Chromium Picolinate, L-Tryptophan, Eleutherococcus root extract, Guarana extract, Lepidium Meyenii, Astragalus Membranaceus root extract, Fucoxanthin extract among others.

How Complex Diet Drops works

The combination of the ingredients enables this supplement to stimulate the hypothalamus gland, which then puts the metabolism at high gear.

While you go on a low calorie diet, this supplement will prevent your body from burning its muscles for energy. That way, you can lose weight healthily and fast. The ingredients provide the nutrients that you would otherwise get from food.

How to use Complex Diet Drops

When you enter the Phase 2 of the low calorie diet plan that you have chosen, commence taking 10 drops of this supplement. Place them under your tongue for faster absorption and hold it there for about 30 seconds before you swallow. Make sure you take the drops 30 minutes before eating anything. Also, take these drops and follow the strict low calorie diet plan.

Pros Cons The price is very affordable Requires strict adherence to the diet protocol Lose fat weight but retain your muscle mass Some users might take longer to lose weight You do not experience the lethargy that comes from low calorie consumption Some people have lost even up to 2 pounds a day

Where to buy and price

It is best to buy this product from the official website: https://www.iime.org/go/complex-diet-drops/. One bottle costs $69.95 and you get a free bottle. When you buy two bottles, you pay $97 and you get an extra two bottles free. You can also order three bottles and get three extra ones, all for $139. Four bottles plus four free ones cost $173 while six bottles with six free ones cost $239.

Conclusion: What are the best weight loss drops?

Choosing a supplement to help you with weight loss for the first time is hard work, since you have to choose from so many.

However, when you read our reviews for the best weight loss drops on Amazon, other online marketplaces or on the official websites, some winners start to emerge. In this case, we would highly recommend the Nutravit Diet Drops.

They are superbly blended in first-class laboratories and they can help you to lose up to 14 pounds in a week. Most importantly, you do not get the lethargy and migraines that come from using a VLCD.

Sources

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8743853/

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/09/29/1041515129/obesity-rates-rise-during-pandemic-fueled-by-stress-job-loss-sedentary-lifestyle

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649093/

https://www.verywellfit.com/what-are-the-side-effects-of-the-hcg-diet-5204585

https://www.verywellfit.com/what-is-a-low-calorie-diet-2506557

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667142521000129

https://www.livestrong.com/article/128086-amino-acids-weight-loss/

https://examine.com/supplements/coleus-forskohlii/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6088424/

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.

For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.